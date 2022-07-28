Trial Of Trucker That Killed 7 Bikers In New Hampshire Finally Begins

The trial for a West Springfield man accused of killing seven bikers while driving under-the-influence of narcotics in a 2019 northern New Hampshire crash begins Tuesday. Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 26, of West Springfield, has been indicted on seven counts of manslaughter, seven counts of negligent homicide while driving under the influence, seven counts of negligent homicide, one count of aggravated driving while intoxicated and one count of reckless conduct. Zhukovskyy pleaded not guilty to the charges.

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA ・ 6 DAYS AGO