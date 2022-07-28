Trial Of Trucker That Killed 7 Bikers In New Hampshire Finally Begins

www.rideapart.com
CT man arrested for driving over 160 mph on New Hampshire highway
ASHLAND, N.H. (WTNH) – New Hampshire troopers arrested a Danbury man on Sunday after he drove over 160 miles per hour (mph) on a highway. The highway’s speed limit was only 70 mph. Authorities said that just after 11 a.m., troopers patrolling I-93 North in Ashland spotted an orange car driving at nearly 161 mph. […]
WCAX
Alleged joyrider, 15, arrested in St. Johnsbury
ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a teen spotted driving erratically in downtown St. Johnsbury Sunday was later arrested on multiple charges, including drunk driving. St. Johnsbury Police say over the weekend, they saw a car violating numerous laws on Railroad Street and tried to stop it. Despite police lights and sirens, officers say the driver kept going and they had to stop chasing the car out of fear for public safety.
WMTW
Hiker collapses, dies on Mount Washington trail Saturday afternoon
RANDOLPH, N.H. — A man is dead after he was found unresponsive on a Mount Washington trail on Saturday. Hikers found an unresponsive man on the Jewell Trail around 1:15 p.m. New Hampshire Fish and Game said the group started CPR right away and called for help. After 40...
WPFO
Boat crashes into moored boat on Sebago Lake
A boat crash in North Sebago late Saturday night leads to an investigation. The crash happened just off Nason’s Beach. Witnesses say the crash involving two boats happened while one was still moored. They say the man driving the other boat crashed while looking for Point Sebago Resort. Officials...
Trooper: Zhukovskyy Cried When Told of Death Toll in Randolph Crash
LANCASTER – New Hampshire State Trooper Derek Newcomb testified Friday that Volodymyr Zhukovskyy began to cry when he learned for the first time that seven motorcyclists were killed in the Route 2 crash in Randolph three years ago. Friday marked the end of the first full week of Zhukovskyy’s...
WMTW
Large-scale search continues for missing Maine teen with autism
LIVERMORE FALLS, Maine — More than 30 searchers with the Maine Warden Service and Maine State Police and local authorities said they are growing more worried with every hour that passes. Eleven search and rescue K-9 teams are searching Campground Road in Livermore Falls. Some are on foot while...
NECN
80-Year-Old Killed Trying to Remove Obstruction From I-93 in NH
An older man was killed while attempting to clear an obstruction from Interstate 93 in Sanbornton, New Hampshire, on Wednesday morning, police said. Ernest Duncan, an 80-year-old from Bristol, was headed south on the highway when he noticed an obstruction in the middle of the road just before 11 a.m., New Hampshire State Police said.
Defense lawyers want murder indictments dismissed because Maine State Police heard confidential calls
Bobby Nightingale sits with attorney Jeff Pickering during his 2019 arraignment when he pleaded not guilty to murder and other charges. Screenshot of News Center Maine coverage. Two murder defendants want their indictments thrown out after state investigators admitted listening to private phone calls they made in jail to their...
VTDigger
Former Vermont Bearhound Association president found after a search
Newbury resident Ellsworth “Butch” Spear, 69, who’d been reported missing late Thursday afternoon, was found early Friday afternoon after a search led by the Vermont State Police and Fish & Wildlife wardens, according to a press release from Vermont State Police. Spear had been training his hunting...
WPFO
Hundreds without power after truck hits utility pole in Raymond
RAYMOND (WGME) -- Part of Webbs Mills Road in Raymond is closed, and hundreds are without power, after a truck hit a CMP electrical pole Saturday afternoon. Around 2:30 p.m., police say 51-year-old James Carroll of Raymond lost control of his truck which left the roadway and hit the pole, causing extensive damage to the power infrastructure in the area.
Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, West Springfield man accused of killing 7 bikers in 2019 New Hampshire crash, starts trial Tuesday
The trial for a West Springfield man accused of killing seven bikers while driving under-the-influence of narcotics in a 2019 northern New Hampshire crash begins Tuesday. Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 26, of West Springfield, has been indicted on seven counts of manslaughter, seven counts of negligent homicide while driving under the influence, seven counts of negligent homicide, one count of aggravated driving while intoxicated and one count of reckless conduct. Zhukovskyy pleaded not guilty to the charges.
whdh.com
Prisoner sought after escape from New Hampshire jail recaptured in New York
LACONIA, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities in New Hampshire say an inmate who escaped from Belknap County Jail Monday night has been captured in New York. Peter John DiBiaso originally escaped the jail in Laconia while awaiting trial on charges that included Domestic Violence and Threatening with a Deadly Weapon. Officials...
WPFO
Woman claims she lost her job at Maine jail after reporting COVID concerns to CDC
PORTLAND (BDN) -- A Gorham woman claims that Cumberland County Jail administrators illegally revoked the security clearance that allowed her to work at the commissary after she reported concerns about safety precautions during a COVID-19 outbreak last year to state health authorities. Anne Kozloff, 60, worked for the Keefe Commissary...
Vermont Woman Accused of Using Bear Spray on Hunters
A bear hunter from Newbury says he got a face full of bear spray earlier this month after a Groton woman apparently took issue with his chosen pastime. Butch Spear, the former president of the Vermont Bearhound Association, told Seven Days that he and a couple of hunting buddies were driving near Groton State Forest with a pack of hounds in their pickup on July 10 when they were confronted by a foul-mouthed animal lover.
WMUR.com
NH Chronicle: Not your average ice cream
Wednesday, August 3rd — Tonight, we show you some treats that will literally melt in your mouth. From fancy frappes to maple soft serve in a puffle cone, even wine ice cream. These sweet frozen treats aren't your average vanilla or cookie dough, these stops all over the state are taking ice cream season in NH to the extreme.
WCAX
Opening day for the Great Vermont Corn Maze in Danville
DANVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - Make sure you wear your hiking shoes, packed snacks and water and your sense of adventure. Photojournalist Kerri Nelson takes us to opening day at the Great Vermont Corn Maze. “Opening day of our 24th season of the amazing corn fusion,” said Mike Boudreau, corn maze...
WMUR.com
Viewers' Choice 2022: Best subs in New Hampshire
Where can you find the best subs in New Hampshire? We asked our viewers, and they gave us their top picks. One viewer says the excellent grinders at Coronis Market taste just as great as they did 40 years ago. 4. Bill Cahill's Super Subs in Hudson. Viewers say they...
WCAX
Longtime Vermont dairy farm pivots to Angus beef
DANVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - A Danville dairy has pivoted and is now becoming one of the largest beef herds of its kind in the state. Four Town Lowlines in Danville is a fifth-generation dairy farm that converted to beef. Their goal is to make sustainable and environmentally friendly choices to preserve the land and soil.
This Beach On The Maine / New Hampshire Border Is A Hidden Gem
While Maine does have a few really nice sandy beaches on the coast, like Popham Beach and Old Orchard Beach, most of our beaches are a little on the rocky (gravely?) side. This is basically a rule when it comes to the beaches on our lakes and rivers. However, there...
6 Drive-In Restaurants In Maine That Are Totally Worth The Road Trip
If you've ever wanted to flash back to the past for a good old fashioned drive-in meal, Maine has got you covered. While other states have seen their drive-in restaurants disappear or replaced by generic chains, Maine is scattered with cozy drive-in restaurants that are totally worth the road trip. Gas up the car and hit the pavement to check out these 6 drive-in restaurants in Maine.
