Florida Woman Arrested In “Operation Death Dealer” With Trafficking Fentanyl, Meth
On July 25, 2022, Detectives of the Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office, alongside Detectives of the Leon County Sheriff’s Office and the North Star Multijurisdictional Drug Task Force began Operation “Death Dealer”. According to WCSO, the operation was designed to specifically address the rise in illegal
WALB 10
Man arrested in Mitchell Co. car thefts
CAMILLA, Ga. (WALB) - A man was arrested in connection to a slew of stolen cars that were taken to junk and scrap yards for cash, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). On July 28, the GBI began investigating after multiple vehicles had been reported stolen in Camilla...
wfxl.com
Arrest made in early morning shooting
Officers with the Albany Police Department made an arrest in an early morning shooting. On August 1, officers responded to the 1800 Block of W Broad Ave in reference to a shooting. At the scene, officers found 23-year-old Gregory Bill who had been shot multiple times. A witness on the...
southgatv.com
Coroner Fowler identifies deceased disabled woman
ALBANY, GA– Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler is terming Friday’s discovery of a deceased disabled woman as a heat related fatality along with other underlying health conditions. 58 year-old Linda Parker was found dead less that 24 hours after moving into her new apartment located on the 1100...
Arrest made in apparent double murder investigation
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — An arrest has been made in connection to an apparent double murder being investigated by the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office and Dothan Police Department. According to our sister station, WDHN, two bodies were recovered in near Bonifay off Long Round Bay Road on Friday. Authorities arrested 35-year-old Sheena Marie Thurman […]
WALB 10
1 arrested in Albany shooting incident
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man was arrested in connection to a Monday morning shooting incident, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). It happened at a home in the 1800 block of W Broad Ave. Police found a man that was shot several times. Marquevious Randle, 32, was arrested...
WCTV
Tallahassee Police confirm deadly shooting to be a suicide
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Police have confirmed the shooting in the 300 block of Piney Road was the result of a suicide. Original Story: Tallahassee Police are investigating a deadly shooting in 300 block of Piney Road. According to the TPD Watch Commander, one person was confirmed dead after...
wtvy.com
Murder charges now filed in case of missing Dothan couple
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Bonifay woman has been charged with murder in the deaths of a Dothan couple reported missing earlier this month. The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office says 35-year-old Sheena Marie Thurman of Bonifay has been arrested and charged. She’s facing one count of murder in Holmes County and one count of murder in Dothan for the deaths of Shauna Terry and her boyfriend, Damien Bell.
holmescounty.news
One arrested in double homicide, more arrests expected
A Bonifay woman has been arrested and charged with first degree murder in the double homicide that is currently under investigation by the Holmes County Sheriff's Office and the Dothan Police Department. On July 11, the Dothan Police Department received a missing persons report for Shauna Terry and her boyfriend,...
WCTV
LCSO investigates the death of a woman on Highway 12
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Deputies with the Leon County Sheriff’s office are investigating what they believe to a traffic fatality in the northeast section of Leon County. Investigators with the sheriff’s office responded to a call of a deceased black female on the side of Highway 12 just after 2 p.m. Sunday.
wdhn.com
Florida woman charged with murder of missing Dothan couple; murder victim’s sister speaks out
(WDHN) — Tkisha Terry has been extremely worried for the past two weeks for her younger sister Shauna to return home. She received gut-wrenching news Saturday morning that sadly that won’t happen. “This is a very horrific troubled passing it’s just unbelievable we can’t believe it,” Terry said....
Purple Alert canceled for missing Leon County Man
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement canceled a Purple Alert that was issued Sunday for a missing man of Leon County.
Two people killed in car accident
CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Two people have died as a result of a two-car crash in Calhoun County on Sunday. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, at 3:05 p.m. an SUV was heading north on State Road 73. At the same time a pickup truck was heading south on State Road 73. Troopers said […]
Leon County Sheriff's Office investigating traffic death on Fairbanks Ferry Road
The Leon County Sheriff's Office said it is investigating a traffic incident Sunday afternoon.
WJHG-TV
Fatal crash on State Road 73 in Calhoun County
CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers, two people are dead after a crash in Calhoun County Sunday afternoon. Troopers say a woman from Georgia was driving north on State Road 73 when she crossed over the center line and hit another car going the opposite way. Troopers say both drivers died in the head-on collision.
WCTV
More deaths linked to fentanyl overdoses in Gadsden County; one man arrested
CHATTAHOOCHEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Two more people have died of fentanyl overdoses in Gadsden County, according the Chattahoochee Police Department. The news adds to a growing death toll in recent weeks attributed to street drugs laced with the potent killer. In a Facebook post on Wednesday afternoon, police said a...
wtvy.com
Cottonwood man found dead in prison cell
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WTVY) - Authorities in Florida say a Cottonwood man convicted on charges of enticing a minor just days earlier was found dead in his prison cell on Thursday. According to information provided to WJHG by the Federal Correctional Institute in Tallahassee, 44-year-old Jason Kirkland was found unresponsive...
southgatv.com
Neighbor finds handicapped woman dead in her apartment
ALBANY,GA- July 29, 2022, a handicapped woman has been found deceased in her apartment located on the corner of the 1100 block of South Cleveland Street and Holloway Avenue. Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler told South Georgia Television the victim is a 58 year-old caucasian woman. She was found dead in her home by a neighbor around 8:30 Friday morning. The Coroner will not disclose the name of the deceased until he is able to contact her family.
Double murder investigation in Holmes Co., Dothan victim
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WDHN) — The Dothan Police Department and the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an apparent double murder. Two bodies were recovered in Holmes County, Florida, off Long Round Bay Road Friday. At least one of the two people who died is believed to be from Dothan. According to Holmes County Sheriff, […]
wdhn.com
UPDATE: Bonifay woman charged with murder of missing Dothan couple
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WDHN) — A Bonifay woman has been charged with murder in the deaths of a couple who went missing in Dothan in early July. According to the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, Sheena Marie Thurman, 35, of Bonifay is facing one count of murder in Holmes County and one count in Dothan for the deaths of Shauna Terry and her boyfriend Damien Bell.
