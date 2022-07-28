ALBANY,GA- July 29, 2022, a handicapped woman has been found deceased in her apartment located on the corner of the 1100 block of South Cleveland Street and Holloway Avenue. Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler told South Georgia Television the victim is a 58 year-old caucasian woman. She was found dead in her home by a neighbor around 8:30 Friday morning. The Coroner will not disclose the name of the deceased until he is able to contact her family.

DOUGHERTY COUNTY, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO