Memphis, TN

Mother, son fatally stabbed in Raleigh

By Action News 5 Staff
actionnews5.com
 4 days ago
www.actionnews5.com

WREG

Man found dead in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found dead in South Memphis Sunday evening. Police said they located the man in the 1700 block of Majorie Street around 5 p.m. MPD stated there were no signs of visible trauma. This is an ongoing investigation. We will update this story when more information is released.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

‘Your father’s dead’: Man killed on his front porch

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A daughter will never get to see her father again after he was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting almost two years ago, and his killer has still not been caught. Memphis police responded to the shooting in the 1700 block of Preston Street on Sept. 21, 2020 just after 7 […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Memphis, TN
Bartlett, TN
Tennessee State
Arkansas State
Memphis, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Missing child safely located, Memphis police said

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said they safely located the missing one-year-old boy who was seen with his aunt on July 24, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). The child's aunt left Winter Tree Drive with the one-year-old in a Black Honda being driven by another woman, according...
MEMPHIS, TN
Mighty 990

Todd Payne: Crime Is Cordova’s No. 1 Issue

Combatting Cordova’s out-of-control crime has become the platform for Todd Payne, the Republican nominee for Shelby County Commission District 5. District 5 includes Cordova along with several precincts in North East Memphis. The community has become the latest hot spot of the crime wave washing over the City of...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
#Memphis Police#Violent Crime#Mpd#Le Bonheur Hospital#Arkansas State Troopers
WREG

3 critical in overnight Frayser shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people have been listed in critical condition after being shot in the 2600 block of Woodcliff Drive in Frayser. It happened Saturday morning around 2 a.m. Two victims were located on the scene and taken to the hospital. A third victim arrived at the hospital by a private vehicle. Police do […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Riverdale, Shelby Drive crash kills 1, injures 3

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person has died after being involved in an overnight crash at Riverdale Road and Shelby Drive. The crash happened around 2 a.m. Sunday morning. Officers said the two-vehicle accident also injured three other people. All four victims were taken to the hospital where one person died from their injuries. This is […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

City Watch issued for missing Memphis man

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department has issued a City Watch alert for 27-year-old Wesley Nunnally Sunday night. Police say Nunnally was last seen in the 8200 block of Country Squire at around 8:33 p.m. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt and blue jeans, and may...
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Pedestrian deceased after being hit by driver in Parkway Village

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On Saturday night, a car crash lead to the death of a pedestrian, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Police said they arrived on the scene—the area of Knight Arnold Road and Boxdale Street—at about 7 p.m. and located the male victim. He was taken to Regional One Health but later pronounced deceased, according to MPD.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

K9 Bolt graduates, will serve on CSX Railroad

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A graduation ceremony was held Monday at 8 a.m. for canine Bolt, who will go to work with CSX Railroad Police Force. Bolt is named after Memphis Police Officer Sean Bolton who was killed in the line of duty in 2015. Agent Moody, former MPD officer,...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores: July 26 – August 1

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Baby Jack’s BBQ – […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
localmemphis.com

3 in critical condition following North Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting took place early Saturday morning that left three in critical condition, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Police found two victims at about 2 a.m. in the 2600 block of Woodcliff Drive, according to MPD. These two were transported to Regional One Health and placed in critical condition, police said. A third victim of the shooting arrived at Regional One by a private vehicle and was placed in critical condition, according to MPD.
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Frayser shooting leaves 3 people injured, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating a shooting that left three people injured. Officers responded to the 2600 block of Woodcliff Drive just after 2 a.m. for a shooting. Two people were found and taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, police said. According...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

1 killed, another hurt in I-240 car crash, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was killed, and another was taken to hospital after an overnight vehicle accident. At approximately 12:05 AM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a two-vehicle accident involving a motorcycle on I-240 and Airways Boulevard. When officers arrived, one person was pronounced dead, and...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Candlelight vigil held for teen boy struck on East Parkway

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Family of the young boy who was struck while crossing East Parkway on Wednesday say he tragically did not survive his injuries. 14-year-old William McConnell was rushed to Regional One Medical Center following the crash, but was later pronounced brain-dead, family say. “With William’s loving spirit...
MEMPHIS, TN

