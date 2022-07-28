Mother, son fatally stabbed in Raleigh

www.actionnews5.com
Major grocery store chain opening another new store in Tennessee this SeptemberKristen WaltersTennessee State
DreamFest 2022 weekend to feature diverse music at Overton ParkIan ParodiMemphis, TN
Her Husband Wrote A Book Detailing How To Dissolve A Body In Acid And Then She VanishedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
10-year-old among 14 arrested for auto theft in Tennessee
Seven juveniles and seven adults were arrested Friday for auto theft, and one suspect was 10 years old, according to Memphis police.
Teens accused in murder of Memphis pastor make first court appearance
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two teens accused in the murder of a Memphis pastor made their first court appearances Monday morning. Rev. Eason-Williams died after being shot multiple times during a carjacking in Whitehaven on July 18. Brayan Carrillo and Miguel Andrade, both 15, faced a judge via Zoom. Both...
Man found dead in South Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found dead in South Memphis Sunday evening. Police said they located the man in the 1700 block of Majorie Street around 5 p.m. MPD stated there were no signs of visible trauma. This is an ongoing investigation. We will update this story when more information is released.
‘Your father’s dead’: Man killed on his front porch
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A daughter will never get to see her father again after he was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting almost two years ago, and his killer has still not been caught. Memphis police responded to the shooting in the 1700 block of Preston Street on Sept. 21, 2020 just after 7 […]
Missing child safely located, Memphis police said
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said they safely located the missing one-year-old boy who was seen with his aunt on July 24, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). The child's aunt left Winter Tree Drive with the one-year-old in a Black Honda being driven by another woman, according...
Todd Payne: Crime Is Cordova’s No. 1 Issue
Combatting Cordova’s out-of-control crime has become the platform for Todd Payne, the Republican nominee for Shelby County Commission District 5. District 5 includes Cordova along with several precincts in North East Memphis. The community has become the latest hot spot of the crime wave washing over the City of...
Police searching for 3 men wanted for allegedly burglarizing over a dozen cars, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) needs your help identifying three men wanted in connection with burglarizing over a dozen cars at a local hotel. On July 29, suspects in a white four-door sedan entered a lot in the 5000 block of Sanderlin Avenue at the Double Tree Hotel just after 1 a.m.
Memphis woman’s arm nearly severed in boating accident
A trip with friends to Destin, Florida turned into a nightmare for a Memphis woman after her arm was nearly severed in a boating accident.
1 dead, 3 injured in southeast Memphis crash, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating a deadly car accident early on Sunday morning. Officers responded on July 31 to the intersection of Riverdale Road and Shelby Drive just after 2 a.m. for a 2-car crash. Four people were taken to area hospitals, police said....
3 critical in overnight Frayser shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people have been listed in critical condition after being shot in the 2600 block of Woodcliff Drive in Frayser. It happened Saturday morning around 2 a.m. Two victims were located on the scene and taken to the hospital. A third victim arrived at the hospital by a private vehicle. Police do […]
Man in stolen car points gun at UofM Police during traffic stop, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man pulled a gun on University of Memphis Police after officers tried to pull over a stolen car, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said the incident happened around 4:30 p.m. on Friday, June 10. University of Memphis Police noticed a stolen Volkswagen...
actionnews5.com
City Watch issued for missing Memphis man
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department has issued a City Watch alert for 27-year-old Wesley Nunnally Sunday night. Police say Nunnally was last seen in the 8200 block of Country Squire at around 8:33 p.m. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt and blue jeans, and may...
localmemphis.com
Pedestrian deceased after being hit by driver in Parkway Village
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On Saturday night, a car crash lead to the death of a pedestrian, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Police said they arrived on the scene—the area of Knight Arnold Road and Boxdale Street—at about 7 p.m. and located the male victim. He was taken to Regional One Health but later pronounced deceased, according to MPD.
actionnews5.com
K9 Bolt graduates, will serve on CSX Railroad
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A graduation ceremony was held Monday at 8 a.m. for canine Bolt, who will go to work with CSX Railroad Police Force. Bolt is named after Memphis Police Officer Sean Bolton who was killed in the line of duty in 2015. Agent Moody, former MPD officer,...
Shelby County Restaurant Scores: July 26 – August 1
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Baby Jack’s BBQ – […]
localmemphis.com
Frayser shooting leaves 3 people injured, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating a shooting that left three people injured. Officers responded to the 2600 block of Woodcliff Drive just after 2 a.m. for a shooting. Two people were found and taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, police said. According...
1 killed, another hurt in I-240 car crash, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was killed, and another was taken to hospital after an overnight vehicle accident. At approximately 12:05 AM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a two-vehicle accident involving a motorcycle on I-240 and Airways Boulevard. When officers arrived, one person was pronounced dead, and...
actionnews5.com
Candlelight vigil held for teen boy struck on East Parkway
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Family of the young boy who was struck while crossing East Parkway on Wednesday say he tragically did not survive his injuries. 14-year-old William McConnell was rushed to Regional One Medical Center following the crash, but was later pronounced brain-dead, family say. “With William’s loving spirit...
