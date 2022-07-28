ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Aidan Hutchinson’s mom, Melissa, hypes up Lions: ‘It is f–king time’

By Jaclyn Hendricks
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

Aidan Hutchinson’s mom is already counting down to Lions’ game day.

Melissa Hutchinson, the mother of Detroit’s rookie defensive end , celebrated her 21-year-old son on Wednesday in an Instagram Story, where she expressed her support for the Lions, who are coming off a 3-13-1 season.

“God u have no idea how hard I’m praying and sending everything I’ve got for all these guys,” Melissa began. “For their health, their morale, for the unwavering ability to block out the noise. It is TIME Detroit!! Don’t know when or where or how, but it is f–king TIME!”

Aidan Hutchinson’s mom Melissa took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday to express her support for the Lions.
Instagram
Melissa Hutchinson shared the message as son Aidan reported to his first-ever training camp.
Instagram

Hutchinson was selected second overall by the Lions in the 2022 NFL Draft. Leading up to the big moment back in April, Hutchinson spent time in Las Vegas with loved ones . That included mom Melissa and sister Aria, who was crowned Miss Michigan USA in May.

In the days following the draft, Melissa — who is an artistic photographer — revealed just how quickly the Lions phoned Hutchinson to make the pick.

“They weren’t lying when they said Detroit wasted no time,” Melissa captioned an Instagram video that featured Hutchinson on what was a life-changing call.

“PS do u know how HARD it was to stay silent?!! I felt like I was in A Quiet Place!”

Aidan Hutchinson’s family joined him in Las Vegas for the NFL Draft in April 2022.
Instagram
Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson runs a drill during practice on June 9, 2022.
AP

Hutchinson reported to his first-ever training camp last weekend and has been taking reps with the first-team defense.

“We start him out in base as the rush end, let him do some of that in sub defense, keep mixing him and just let him grow,” Lions head coach Dan Campbell said Thursday, per Fan Nation . “He proves to be what we think he can, then he probably just sits in there with the ones, until he needs a blow or a rotation or whatever.”

It’s likely the entire Hutchinson family will be cheering on the rookie at Ford Field on Sept. 11, when the Lions open the season against the Eagles.

