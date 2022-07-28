ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

Khamil Pierre offered by Rutgers women’s basketball

By Kristian Dyer
 4 days ago

Rutgers women’s basketball sent out an offer this week to one of the top players in the class of 2023, four-star Khamil Pierre.

In the past weeks, Pierre’s recruitment has really taken off with offers from Vanderbilt, Georgia Tech, Ohio State, Colorado, Oregon, Kentucky, Clemson and Penn State all coming within the past two weeks.

According to ESPN.com, she is a four-star and the No. 93 recruit in the nation.

A standout at Perry High School (Gilbert, AZ), Pierre put out an impressive 21 points and 9.1 rebounds per game last season .

Last season, the Pumas went 22-10. She also plays for the Arizona Elite Girls Basketball Club, a top-tier developmental program.

Pierre tweeted about the offer on Wednesday afternoon:

Rutgers is in the first year of a rebuild under new head coach Coquese Washington. A former head coach at Penn State who had significant success in turning the Nittany Lions into a consistent postseason team, Washington was most recently associate head coach at Notre Dame.

A former WNBA player, Washington takes over for the legendary C. Vivian Stringer, who retired this offseason as one of the most successful and impactful head coaches in college basketball history.

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
