Eastern Kentucky Flooding: At Least Three Dead, Rooftop Rescues Underway

At least 37 dead in Kentucky flooding as governor says hundreds of people are still unaccounted for
The death toll in Kentucky climbed to 37 from last week's massive flooding, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday. "Let us pray for these families and come together to wrap our arms around our fellow Kentuckians," Beshear tweeted. During a briefing earlier Monday morning, the governor said hundreds of people were...
Are Fatal Flash Floods the New Summer Norm? A Meteorologist Weighs In
Climate change has increased the chances for "extreme rainfall events," Jonathan Porter told Newsweek.
FLASH FLOOD WARNING Issued for Kentucky, West Virginia
DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED THUNDERSTORMS PRODUCING HEAVY RAIN ACROSS THE WARNED AREA. BETWEEN 1 AND 2 INCHES OF RAIN.
Death toll in Kentucky floods rises to 28; Beshear warns more rain incoming
July 31 (UPI) -- At least 28 people have died following severe flooding in eastern Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear said Sunday. Beshear announced the new death toll Sunday evening, increasing the number of fatalities by two from hours earlier. At least four children were among the dead, he said. "The...
Video: Dogs in flooded Kentucky shelter ‘very upset;’ Renewed flood threat
Video shows dogs at an eastern Kentucky animal shelter that were “unhappy and very upset” after waters from deadly flooding in the region rushed into the building.
More than 2 dozen dead after flash floods in Kentucky
Hundreds are seeking shelter and more than two dozen have died after historic flooding in Kentucky.
24 people dead in historic Kentucky flooding
At least 24 people have died in the devastating rainfall that deluged eastern Kentucky, according to an NBC News tally. Six children are among the dead in the flooding, Gov. Andy Beshear said in an update Friday. Beshear said the number of children who died rose to six after the...
Kentucky couple lost 4 children after family swept away in flash flooding
(WPDE) — A couple in Kentucky lost all four of their children during a flash flood earlier this week, according to The Washington Post. Maddison Noble, 8, Riley Jr., 6, Nevaeh Noble, 4, and Chance Noble, 2, were among the victims of the deadly floods that have killed at least 25 people as of Saturday.
Eastern Kentucky flooding: At least 25 people dead, including 4 children
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. — The death toll from eastern Kentucky flooding is up to at least 25 people. "Our death toll has risen to 25 lost, and that number is likely to increase," Gov. Andy Beshear said on Saturday. Beshear previously stated that 6 children were believed to have...
Strong storms Tuesday
The Storm Prediction Center has a Marginal Risk (level 1/5) for Southern Kentucky and portions of Middle Tennessee for early Tuesday morning.
ClayCoNews Commentary regarding Doug Phelps and Brent Willoughby of Southeastern Kentucky
MANCHESTER, KY (July 31, 2022) ClayCoNews Commentary - In the attached video you will see and hear the opinions and comments of two gentlemen who continue to document the demise of the Hoskins Cemetery. Doug Phelps is a true amateur historian who donates his time and money preserving cemeteries and...
‘Catastrophic’ flash flooding event leaves towns underwater in Kentucky
Local roads have been left impassable as flash flooding transformed them into rivers, leaving many stranded. The floodwaters also washed away mobile homes and flooded schools. Heavy rain poured down across southeastern Kentucky late Wednesday into Thursday morning, prompting a flash flood emergency and stranding hundreds. The disastrous flooding occurred just two days after a historic deluge inundated the St. Louis area.
A storied Kentucky coal town ‘dissolves’ to save itself, others across the commonwealth may follow
The mayor of Blackey stepped down years ago. The city council dwindled down to nothing. No one stepped up to replace them. Though the former coal camp town still has an active community, politically, it was defunct. No one had been running the town for years. With no one to oversee the dispensation of municipal road funds and coal severance, the city’s services fell into disrepair.
The Most Staggering Facts About The Major Kentucky Flooding
Heavy rain triggered massive flash flooding in eastern Kentucky and southwest Virginia Thursday. Two river gauges shattered record levels set decades ago. One Kentucky town had its second-wettest day since 1981. The force of flood water swept homes away, leaving only an empty slab in one case. Heavy rain hammered...
Kentucky Humane Society takes in over 100 animals displaced by eastern Kentucky flooding
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Humane Society took in more than 100 animals from shelters in eastern Kentucky on Saturday. The animals arrived at KHS on Saturday from the Floyd County Animal Shelter in Prestonsburg. The animals were previously up for adoption prior to the flooding, but KHS took...
Flash flooding impacting roads across region
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Heavy rain throughout the region Sunday, is causing some street flooding. According to Cabell County dispatchers, the 2400 block of 5th Avenue is closed near Cookout. A fire truck and Huntington Police cruisers are blocking the road. Dispatchers also say 8th Street West and Adams Avenue...
UPDATE | Kentucky Power restoration following flooding
EASTERN KENTUCKY. (WSAZ) - As of Saturday morning, more than 7,500 Kentucky Power customers have been restored, with 15,789 customers remaining. The vast majority of these customers live in Breathitt, Leslie, Knott, Letcher, Perry and Pike counties. Many areas remain inaccessible by crews, delaying restoration efforts. More than 60 broken...
Aerial video shows catastrophic flooding across eastern Kentucky
BUCKHORN, Ky. — Residents throughout eastern Kentucky are picking up the pieces as they prepare for more rain after torrential rains unleashed flash flooding and mudslides across the region. Watch aerial video of areas impacting by flooding in the player above. There were reports of flash flooding, mudslides and...
Floyd Co. home burns down due to power outage from storms
FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — A Floyd County home completely burned down due to a massive power outage from heavy rain and flooding. The flames have been going all Saturday morning at the corner of Cow Creek Road and Jan Davis Drive. The homeowner wasn’t home when the fire started. He – and everyone in […]
High water, mudslides reported following excessive rain in Kentucky counties
FLOYD/PIKE COUNTIES, Ky (WSAZ) -- Many areas of eastern Kentucky received excessive rainfall causing dangerous flooding overnight. Blocked roads from high water, mud slides and trees have been reported. Water is still rising in some areas and future weather forecasts are predicting additional rainfall over the next several days. Many...
