Lake Mead Water Level Falls to 1,040ft, Dead-Pool Level Inches Closer

Steve Burk
4d ago
one has to wonder what California is going to do since they've been draining the Colorado for years. and one has to wonder what's going to happen to Las Vegas since most of their water comes from the now dried up Lake Mead
gene rouse
3d ago
Increase the population by millions and expect no effect , it’s all about the cash .Again poor government planning for increased local revenue , the only climate change is in the money .
Jill Biden's Taco
4d ago
shut it down already....let California and sin city do without power. they are so green, they are willing to sacrifice
