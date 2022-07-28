ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Kevin Hart roasts Dwayne Johnson’s parenting skills: ‘Those kids do what the f*** they want’

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eGqCo_0gwCIzyC00

Kevin Hart roasted Dwayne Johnson ’s parenting skills during a recent interview, joking that he would “want to do the opposite” in fatherhood.

The pair - who have one of Hollywood ’s biggest “bromances” - poked fun at each other as they promoted their new film DC League of Super-Pets .

“I can tell you something, I’ve been to that house, those kids do what the f*** they want,” Hart said.

“I remember his daughter - I was eating, I had a plate - and she smacked it out of my hands. She was like ‘not here b****,’” he joked.

Comments / 0

