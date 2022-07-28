Need An Excuse to Eat a Blizzard? You’ll Make a Miracles Happen

newstalk940.com
Remember When the Country Barn was on Lakeside? Building Now Gone
Amarillo has definitely changed over the years. I remember when I graduated high school and moved into Amarillo from Canyon. Soncy didn't have much of anything. Now it is full of shopping and places to eat. It's crazy to watch our city grow as it has. Recently I took a...
Amarillo Are You Ready To Up Your Hatch Game?
What does that even mean? Well, let me help you out. There are certain times of the year that just scream out to need some excitement. The kids are getting ready to go back to school. Soon it will be football season. Then it will be the holiday season before...
Dinner in the Dark: Adventurous, Romantic, or Weird?
When it comes to doing quirky things, it takes a while for Amarillo to catch up with the rest of the world. One of my favorite rom-coms is a movie called When in Rome, it's a movie where Beth (played by Kristen Bell), travels to Rome to be in her sister's wedding. While there she takes coins from a magical love fountain, and by doing this she finds herself in a circle of strange men who have magically all fallen in love with her. But when reporter Nick, (Josh Duhamel) who she met at the wedding wants to date Beth, she doesn't know if it's real or the coins.
The Businesses We Would Bring to Amarillo if We Won Mega Millions
This is the time when we can dare to dream. I am talking about the Mega Millions. Everyone seems to have lotto fever. Have you caught it yet? The only cure is winning the jackpot, which is up to $1.02 Billion dollars. Yes, with a b. That can solve a...
So Many Scams So Little Time in Amarillo
I really wish we could stop writing about scams happening in Amarillo. I wish we could find a way for everyone to make an honest living and not find the need to try to scam people out of their money. In a perfect world, I guess. It seems like there...
Win Tickets! Family Support Service’s Harley Party is a Fun Ride!
Each year Family Support Services hosts its annual Harley Party. This year's event will take place Saturday, July 30th from 5-9 pm at the Amarillo National Center on the Tri-State Fairgrounds. This event brings out over 3,000 people who have a chance to win a 2022 Harley or a $15,000...
I’m All About the Easy Trails at Palo Duro Canyon
I am an avid walker. You will find me getting my steps in around Amarillo all over the streets of Amarillo. That happens from April through October. I can't say I am all that great at hiking. I dread when some of the streets in Amarillo have a bit of...
Wanna Ditch The Kids? Amarillo Zoo To The Rescue.
So here we are on the backside of July. The kids have been on summer break for about two months. Your sanity is shot, your house is a mess and you just need a little quiet time to recalibrate. Well, guess what? The Amarillo Zoo feels your pain, and they're...
Oh Lord, Fritch Man Arrested for Taboo Relationship
This story is one of love. Love that is unconditional. Love that has gone entirely too far. A man in Fritch was arrested last night on charges of Prohibited Sexual Conduct w/ Ancestor/Descendant. Not one count...but TWO counts. Now, as sad as it sounds, we hear about this happening far...
Amarillo Raising Cane’s Employees Could Become Mega Millions Winners
Tonight's Mega Millions drawing is one of the more anticipated drawings in recent history. I mean, with an estimated jackpot of $810,000,000 as of the writing of this article, everyone finds themselves hoping and wishing...and dreaming. However, they will be a group of people that will be watching maybe just...
Where’s The Rain? Amarillo Is In A Drought.
As we continue to push through all these 100+ degree days this summer, we're screaming for a little relief. Cooler temperatures would certainly be welcomed, don't get me wrong. There's a bigger issue we need to deal with first, however. Amarillo is officially in a drought, and not a little...
Those Brick Roads of Amarillo Have a Story to Tell
We see orange construction cones on the road, we see orange barrels. In Amarillo, we get to enjoy the scenery. We can drive up and down the residential roads if we want to avoid the highways. That is where the real action is anyway. We can see our city parks....
Support is Available at Helpful Alzheimer’s Forum
At some point in your lifetime, you will somehow be touched by Alzheimer's and dementia. You may end up caring for a family member, you may have a friend who is caring for a loved one with Alzheimer's or dementia, or you, yourself may be entering the early onset of Alzheimer's.
This Whimsical Home in Amarillo has 60 Trees, 7 Bedrooms, Salt Water Pool…And More!
Hello, dear reader! Please fasten your seatbelts because we're going on one heck of a rocket ride tour of one of my favorite homes that's hit the market so far. I opened up Zillow to see if there was any new homes listed in Amarillo that would catch my eye....and let me tell you, I found it.
Amarillo Has Been Asked to Follow a Watering Schedule
It's been a hot summer here in the Texas Panhandle. To add to those woes we haven't seen much rain. We have been hit or miss for some time. We are mainly missing a good old fashion downpour. It would be nice. I mean that would help our water supply...
Mired in Controversy, Italian Restaurant Announces Closure on Social Media
Amarillo's newest Italian restaurant, Grill Italia, has announced that they would be closing their doors due to "unforeseen circumstances until further notice." Branding themselves as a modern Italian restaurant serving Bespoke cocktails, the restaurant had set up shop in the old BL Bistro at 2203 S. Austin. Their soft opening was launched on February 9th. Since then, a steady flow of praise, complaints, commendations, and accusations have continued to build up around the self proclaimed New York import.
That Dog in the Bed of That Pickup – Is That Legal in Texas?
I remember growing up we, as kids, were never buckled in the car. Heck, I don't even know if our car had seat belts. It would make it easier for us to nap on long car rides. We would crawl all over the back seat of our cars. Sometimes we would crawl and lie down on the top of the back seats in that window space. We were that cool.
There’s A Gem Lake Road in Amarillo; But Was There Ever Really a Lake?
You probably drive down Gem Lake Road many times without ever really thinking about it. You may visit one of the businesses in the area. There is a Walmart, a United, and a Chick-fil-A you have probably stopped at. If you are traveling down Amarillo Boulevard you will come across...
Roll Em Up Taquitos Gets an Opening Date in Amarillo
I love talking about our food in Amarillo. We really do have a ton of great places to eat here in Amarillo. I love seeing new places open up all the time. One that I have been talking about for a while now is Roll Em Up Taquitos. I first learned about them back in May. First of all the photos look fabulous. I used to love going to Ruby Tequila's because they would let me get my taquitos wrapped in flour tortillas.
Amarillo Has Been an Icky Mess Since Change in Dumpster Schedule
So here we are in the middle of this mess that we call the dumpster schedule change. I mean since we went from two days of having our dumpsters emptied per week to just once. I am trying to figure out the day I need to look forward to, the one they will come and empty my dumpster. As a reminder mine is right behind my gate. So this leaves me the potential for a bigger mess.
