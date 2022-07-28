ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Post Register

Covid-19 in Idaho including breakthrough cases

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Covid-19 transmission remains high in both Ada and Canyon Counties, according to the CDC. Due to the high rate of transmission, the CDC suggests wearing a mask indoors in public, getting tested if you have symptoms, and staying up-to-date on Covid-19 vaccines. Idaho Division of...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

After a concerning start to the year, water managers in Southwest Idaho report encouraging drought conditions

BOISE, Idaho — In early 2022 there were major concerns about drought and water conditions in Southwest Idaho. After a brutal 2021, there was fear of a repeat. “We definitely avoided the worst-case scenario. We had an awful snowpack on April 1st across the state, but then we had incredibly cool temperatures for April, May and June,” said David Hoekema, a hydrologist with the Idaho Department of Water Resources.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Power outage impacts nearly 1,500 customers

BOISE, Idaho — More than 1,400 Idaho Power customers in Meridian and Eagle were without power Sunday, due to a power outage near 10 Mile Road and Chinden Boulevard. According to Idaho Power, the outage started at approximately 4:09 p.m. and lasted until 6 p.m. Idaho Power said the...
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

BPD looking for missing Boise man

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing Boise man last seen Wednesday. James Daly is described as being 6’1” and 200lbs, with grey hair and blue eyes. According to police, he was last seen on July 27 and was reported missing after he failed to return home as expected.
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Gas prices continue to fall in Idaho and nationally

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho drivers are beginning to see some relief at the pumps as gas prices continue to fall, with the statewide average now below the $5 mark. The average cost of gas in Boise has fallen 15.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging at $4.94 per gallon, according to a new report from GasBuddy.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Possible drowning at Lucky Peak

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Ada County Sheriff's Office is searching Lucky Peak. Deputies were told a man in his 40s hit his head on the side of the boat Sunday evening and fell into the water. He hasn't been seen since.
ADA COUNTY, ID
KIVI-TV

Ada County man still missing; last seen in Boise County, July 27

James Daly, an Ada County man, has been missing in Boise County since July 27. Daly is 6'1", 200 lbs with grey hair and blue eyes, according to the Boise Police Department. He was last seen at a family member's home, before leaving the premises in the morning and saying he would be near Idaho City, according to a missing person's poster provided by his family. The Boise Police Department confirmed his cell phone was last pinged near Idaho City on July 27 around 5:15 p.m.
BOISE COUNTY, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Boise Officials Complete Idaho Youth Ranch Fire Investigation

A devastating and unexpected fire ripped through the Idaho Youth Ranch distribution warehouse just days ago and now, Boise officials have completed their investigation. It caused panic all over town--what could possibly be producing THAT MUCH SMOKE!? Residents were posting photos of the fire from everywhere-- downtown, the freeway, the depot and even the airport. The plume of smoke was visible from everywhere.
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

U.S. Forest Service: Moose fire was 'human caused'

SALMON, Idaho — U.S. Forest Service Law Enforcement and Investigations have determined the cause of the moose fire, which was first spotted July 17 and is now estimated at 45,137 acres, to be human-caused. The specific cause and the events around the fire are still under investigation, but investigators...
SALMON, ID
107.9 LITE FM

Boise is 6 Hours from One of the Safest Places You Can Live in America

One of the safest cities in all of the United States is less than 6 hours away from Boise, and that city is apparently Lone Peak, UT – so basically the Draper area in Utah. The city is currently ranking #18 on the list of the safest cities in America according to Money Geek. And according to World Population Review, Utah and Idaho are among the safest states in the entire country.
BOISE, ID
KIVI-TV

It's hotter in Boise than it used to be - here's why

BOISE — Hot days are more than just uncomfortable - they’re a threat to human life - especially for vulnerable populations like children and the elderly. Extreme heat kills more Americans than any other weather event. Though heat waves are a natural part of day-to-day weather variation, as the earth’s climate warms due to global emissions they’re getting worse according to NASA Climate. Heat becomes more severe and frequent in a warming world.
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho Workers Brave Extreme Heat Wave To Serve Our Community

Whether you live in Caldwell, Boise, or Mountain Home, the weekend news is too big to ignore. Our state is under a historic heatwave, temperatures well into the triple digits for several days. For most of us, mere mortals who work inside will never have to appreciate the dangers outside workers will face during this record-setting heat event.
BOISE, ID

