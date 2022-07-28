www.beckershospitalreview.com
Idaho mother sentenced to 18 years for murder of her infantLavinia ThompsonAda County, ID
Idaho restaurant with best sandwich in the state just opened another new locationKristen WaltersIdaho State
Opinion: 10 Cities in the United States Where the Housing Market Is Cooling DownDaniella CressmanSan Francisco, CA
boisestatepublicradio.org
Take a deep breath Boise … and then think hard about ‘the most significant issue of our time’
Climate change is inevitable and, with every passing day, increasingly dangerous. Changing our lives to meet what Boise’s Climate Action Manager Steve Hubble says is “the most significant issue of our time” can only succeed through a collective effort. -Stop burning things to warm ourselves. -Curb emissions.
Post Register
Covid-19 in Idaho including breakthrough cases
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Covid-19 transmission remains high in both Ada and Canyon Counties, according to the CDC. Due to the high rate of transmission, the CDC suggests wearing a mask indoors in public, getting tested if you have symptoms, and staying up-to-date on Covid-19 vaccines. Idaho Division of...
Blood donors needed now to help prevent a seasonal blood shortage
Just as most cars need to be refueled constantly, so does the nation’s blood supply. The post Blood donors needed now to help prevent a seasonal blood shortage appeared first on Local News 8.
After a concerning start to the year, water managers in Southwest Idaho report encouraging drought conditions
BOISE, Idaho — In early 2022 there were major concerns about drought and water conditions in Southwest Idaho. After a brutal 2021, there was fear of a repeat. “We definitely avoided the worst-case scenario. We had an awful snowpack on April 1st across the state, but then we had incredibly cool temperatures for April, May and June,” said David Hoekema, a hydrologist with the Idaho Department of Water Resources.
Power outage impacts nearly 1,500 customers
BOISE, Idaho — More than 1,400 Idaho Power customers in Meridian and Eagle were without power Sunday, due to a power outage near 10 Mile Road and Chinden Boulevard. According to Idaho Power, the outage started at approximately 4:09 p.m. and lasted until 6 p.m. Idaho Power said the...
BPD looking for missing Boise man
BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing Boise man last seen Wednesday. James Daly is described as being 6’1” and 200lbs, with grey hair and blue eyes. According to police, he was last seen on July 27 and was reported missing after he failed to return home as expected.
Gas prices continue to fall in Idaho and nationally
BOISE, Idaho — Idaho drivers are beginning to see some relief at the pumps as gas prices continue to fall, with the statewide average now below the $5 mark. The average cost of gas in Boise has fallen 15.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging at $4.94 per gallon, according to a new report from GasBuddy.
Post Register
Possible drowning at Lucky Peak
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Ada County Sheriff's Office is searching Lucky Peak. Deputies were told a man in his 40s hit his head on the side of the boat Sunday evening and fell into the water. He hasn't been seen since.
KIVI-TV
Ada County man still missing; last seen in Boise County, July 27
James Daly, an Ada County man, has been missing in Boise County since July 27. Daly is 6'1", 200 lbs with grey hair and blue eyes, according to the Boise Police Department. He was last seen at a family member's home, before leaving the premises in the morning and saying he would be near Idaho City, according to a missing person's poster provided by his family. The Boise Police Department confirmed his cell phone was last pinged near Idaho City on July 27 around 5:15 p.m.
Boise Officials Complete Idaho Youth Ranch Fire Investigation
A devastating and unexpected fire ripped through the Idaho Youth Ranch distribution warehouse just days ago and now, Boise officials have completed their investigation. It caused panic all over town--what could possibly be producing THAT MUCH SMOKE!? Residents were posting photos of the fire from everywhere-- downtown, the freeway, the depot and even the airport. The plume of smoke was visible from everywhere.
University of Idaho researchers studying insights on climate change skepticism
BOISE, Idaho — Climate change and the human impact of that can be a divisive topic. Although the scientific community agrees overwhelmingly that human activity is impacting dangerous climate change, there will always be skeptics. University of Idaho researchers Dilshani Sarathchandra and Kristin Haltinner interviewed climate change skeptics across...
U.S. Forest Service: Moose fire was 'human caused'
SALMON, Idaho — U.S. Forest Service Law Enforcement and Investigations have determined the cause of the moose fire, which was first spotted July 17 and is now estimated at 45,137 acres, to be human-caused. The specific cause and the events around the fire are still under investigation, but investigators...
boisedev.com
Boise Ethics Committee dismisses complaint about Holli Woodings’ service in legislature
The City of Boise’s Ethics Commission dismissed an ethics complaint raising questions about city council members serving as substitutes in the Idaho Legislature brought by a local activist. On Thursday, the commission released its decision on a complaint filed earlier this year by Boise Working Together board member David...
'Shadow commissioner': Emails reveal tension over Idaho commissioner's non-elected advisor
CALDWELL, Idaho — This story originally appeared in the Idaho Press. In 2017, Nampa resident Leslie Van Beek filed to run for Canyon County commissioner, and was seeking a campaign treasurer. She soon connected with ElJay Waite, the former financial director for the city of Caldwell. “He has served...
Ada County Sheriff's Office search for man 'believed to be drowned'
BOISE, Idaho — The Ada County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who may have drowned after he never resurfaced while swimming at Lucky Peak. The 46-year-old was last seen Sunday night after 7, according to the Ada County Sheriff. Friends said the man was swimming near the boat when he went under and never resurfaced.
Is Boise housing market looking up? Here's what the data and experts, say
BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. On the way into Meridian’s Sky Mesa subdivision, a sign advertises new homes and large lots. A family with floats and pool noodles crosses the street to an infinity pool. Construction workers, contractor vehicles and portable toilets...
Boise is 6 Hours from One of the Safest Places You Can Live in America
One of the safest cities in all of the United States is less than 6 hours away from Boise, and that city is apparently Lone Peak, UT – so basically the Draper area in Utah. The city is currently ranking #18 on the list of the safest cities in America according to Money Geek. And according to World Population Review, Utah and Idaho are among the safest states in the entire country.
KIVI-TV
It's hotter in Boise than it used to be - here's why
BOISE — Hot days are more than just uncomfortable - they’re a threat to human life - especially for vulnerable populations like children and the elderly. Extreme heat kills more Americans than any other weather event. Though heat waves are a natural part of day-to-day weather variation, as the earth’s climate warms due to global emissions they’re getting worse according to NASA Climate. Heat becomes more severe and frequent in a warming world.
Idaho Workers Brave Extreme Heat Wave To Serve Our Community
Whether you live in Caldwell, Boise, or Mountain Home, the weekend news is too big to ignore. Our state is under a historic heatwave, temperatures well into the triple digits for several days. For most of us, mere mortals who work inside will never have to appreciate the dangers outside workers will face during this record-setting heat event.
Boise family displaced after fire causes smoke damage to their home
BOISE, Idaho — A Boise family has been displaced from their home after a fire broke out and caused severe smoke damage. Boise Fire responded to a house fire on Castlebar Dr. around 3:30 p.m. Saturday. Crews found a room on fire and heavy smoke, prompting a truck to be called.
