The Times-Gazette is serving a drop off location for donations to the victims of flooding in Kentucky, where the death toll rose to 35 Monday. Hundreds of people remained unaccounted for five days after one of the nation’s poorest regions was swamped by nearly a foot of rain. The water poured down hillsides and into valleys and hollows, engulfing entire towns. Mudslides marooned some people on steep slopes.

