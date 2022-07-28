www.timesgazette.com
Rhoades working on SAE project
A Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE) is required for all active members in the FFA and also serves a purpose in teaching members some great life skills while still pertaining to agriculture. These projects take place outside of the classroom and can be both short term or long term. Experiences can...
Battle stations: Bands ready to roll
WILMINGTON — Downtown Wilmington is ready to rock yet again. Clinton, Fayette and Highland counties have joined forces to host the inaugural Tri-County Battle of the Bands this Friday, Aug. 5 at 7 p.m. on Sugartree Street in downtown Wilmington. The free event’s venue will rotate yearly between the...
HILLSBORO P.D. REPORTS
The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:. Darrell Slone, 53, of Sabina, was arrested on an outstanding warrant. Charles Roberts, 57, of Seaman, was issued a citation for speed. Billy McClain, 41, of Lynchburg, was issued a citation for vehicles to be parked entirely within spaces. Chelsea Beatty,...
T-G collecting items for Kentucky
The Times-Gazette is serving a drop off location for donations to the victims of flooding in Kentucky, where the death toll rose to 35 Monday. Hundreds of people remained unaccounted for five days after one of the nation’s poorest regions was swamped by nearly a foot of rain. The water poured down hillsides and into valleys and hollows, engulfing entire towns. Mudslides marooned some people on steep slopes.
No arrests from OSHP checkpoint
The Ohio State Highway Patrol, with assistance from the Hillsboro Police Department, the Highland County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio Department of Transportation, conducted an OVI checkpoint on U.S. Route 62 (North High Street), in the city of Hillsboro in Highland County on Friday, July 29 from 7-9 p.m.
Detective speaks about fighting drug problem
Detective Randy Sanders, who works at the Highland County Prosecutor’s Office in support of the Highland County Task Force, spoke at a meeting of the Highland County Drug Abuse Prevention Coalition last week about his efforts to fight the drug epidemic in the county. Sanders has been working as...
OSHP investigation hit-skip accident
The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Wilmington Post is currently investigating a vehicle versus bicyclist crash. The crash occurred on S.R.e 730 near mile post 10 in Union Township, Clinton County, at approximately 9:38 p.m. Sunday. A preliminary investigation revealed that a male bicyclist was traveling southbound on S.R. 730...
