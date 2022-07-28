Gaylord Pacific Resort and Convention Center Begins Construction on the Chula Vista Bayfront

www.hotelnewsresource.com
San Diego renters need to earn over $33 an hour just to afford a one-bedroom apartmentBeth TorresSan Diego, CA
Apple buys new campus for $445 million for vast San Diego expansionEntrepreneur's Journal
Opinion: William Shatner and "Star Trek"Herbie J PilatoSan Diego, CA
Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power trailer debuts at ComiconCheryl E PrestonSan Diego, CA
Marvel at San Diego Comic Con360 MagazineSan Diego, CA
Must Visit Events in San Diego: August
With August still ahead of us, there's plenty of fun to be had, so let's look at some must-see events in San Diego. ArtWalk @ Liberty Station, August 6 -7 At the stunning Liberty Station, ArtWalk @ Liberty Station will mark 17 years of showcasing fine art in San Diego in 2022. More than 150 artists from several states and Mexico attend the exhibition to showcase and sell their works of art, which include paintings, photographs, glass and ceramics, jewelry, and sculpture. The event honors creativity on both sides of the border. San Diego's main location for the arts, museums, eating, and...
viatravelers.com
20 Best Museums in San Diego, California
If you’re looking for an interesting and educational day out, San Diego’s museums are a great option. From the world-famous San Diego Zoo to the fascinating Maritime Museum, there’s something to please everyone in this city. Here are the best museums in San Diego that you won’t want to miss.
localemagazine.com
11 Happy Hour Hotspots in San Diego With Delicious Deals
It’s 5 o’clock somewhere, and luckily for locals, San Diego is filled with some of the best happy hour hubs in SoCal. From Mexican bites to discounted craft beers, heading down to some of our favorite bars and restaurants for happy hour might just take the cake for a spontaneous night out. Whether you’re planning an evening with the girls or are in need of some after-work bites with your beau, here’s our roundup of San Diego’s best happy hour specials. Happy Hour San Diego.
sandiegoville.com
Longtime All-Hours Hotspot Brian's 24 Shutters In Downtown San Diego
Downtown San Diego's restaurant that never sleeps is no more! Brian’s 24, the iconic 24-hour restaurant in the heart of the Gaslamp District, has closed for good after more than a decade in business. Brian Stout and Brian Savage, who at the time owned Brian's Eatery in the space...
NBC San Diego
San Diego Residents Learn to Live Life with COVID Risks
The Ludacka family had been long awaiting their first big vacation since the pandemic: a 10-day Disney cruise to Australia. The trip had been on hold for two years due to pandemic restrictions. “Lost family time,” is what Megan Ludacka describes it as. So this summer, they weren’t going to...
NBC San Diego
These 4 Local Restaurants Named Among Top 20 in US for Being Most Dog-Friendly
Sit. Stay. Fetch something delicious to eat and bring along Fido. It’s not always as easy as it sounds since many eateries don’t allow pups, but four San Diego County restaurants have landed in the top 20 spots for most dog-friendly places to eat in the U.S., according to Yelp.
The Alley On the Move Again in San Diego
Taiwanese Boba Chain Planning Another Location in UTC
San Diego renters need to earn over $33 an hour just to afford a one-bedroom apartment
Rent inflation is impacting San Diego renters in this tight rental market, pushing many to work two or three jobs just to afford the most basic of accommodations. According to a recent study by the National Low Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC), a minimum wage worker earning $15.00 an hour in San Diego would need to work an astonishing 89 hours a week just to afford a modest one-bedroom apartment.
Highest paying jobs in San Diego that require a graduate degree
Stacker compiled the highest paying jobs that require a graduate degree in San Diego-Carlsbad, CA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
New Oceanside Venue to Be Christened Frontwave Arena After Naming Rights Deal
The new home of the San Diego Sockers will be called Frontwave Arena, thanks to a naming rights partnership for the entertainment and sports arena being built in Oceanside. The 10-year partnership between Oside Arena Management and Frontwave Credit Union will begin with the arena’s expected opening by the fall of 2023.
Longtime San Diego leader, activist turns 100
On Saturday, a 100th birthday party was held for a longtime San Diego political and civil rights leader, Leon Williams.
South Bay lowriders show off for charity: ‘It’s just our style’
After an unsuccessful pilot program to bring back cruising in National City earlier this year, the low rider community came together to show off their cars for a good cause.
San Diego weekly Reader
Pelagic species common during light La Niña years
Dock Totals 7/24 – 7/30: 5,483 anglers aboard 235 half-day to 3-day trips out of San Diego landings this past week caught 109 barracuda, 3 black seabass (released), 404 bluefin tuna (to 203 pounds), 26 bonito, 1,432 calico bass, 2,203 dorado, 4 halibut, 1 leopard shark (released), 7 lingcod, 4 mako shark, 1,097 rockfish, 1,013 sand bass, 59 sanddab, 56 sculpin, 41 sheephead, 1 striped marlin, 1 thresher shark, 1 treefish, 178 whitefish, 2 white seabass, 710 yellowfin tuna, and 14,694 yellowtail.
NBC San Diego
PHOTOS: Here Are 4 Pets You Can Adopt Today For NBC 7/T20's ‘Clear the Shelters'
Thousands of dogs, cats, bunnies and even the occasional pig are sitting in San Diego County animal shelters just waiting for someone to give them the love they deserve. NBC 7 and Telemundo 20 want to help those loveable creatures find their forever homes -- and you can help. Through the month of August, our stations will be featuring adoptable pets from 11 San Diego County shelters to help "Clear the Shelters."
sandiegoville.com
Our Green Affair To Bring Build-Your-Own Salads To San Diego's Hillcrest
San Diego-based build-your-own salad concept Our Green Affair has announced it will be launching a second San Diego location in Hillcrest. A team consisting of a father and his daughters, David, Jacqueline and Jeanette Gaistman opened the first location of Our Green Affair in San Diego's Pacific Beach in March 2020. The eatery has its roots in Mexico City where David first opened frozen yogurt spots called Nuny’s Yogurt that had 14 stores throughout the country. At the yogurt shops, Jacqueline learned from the bottom up the process of hospitality and how to get a business up and running. While the primary owners are the father-daughter team, the foundation of Our Green Affair would not have been possible without the help of family matriarch Ana, who demonstrated that healthy food can be delicious and put countless hours in helping to create recipes for the new eatery.
sandiegoville.com
NYC-Based Shake Shack Rumored To Be Opening New Location To San Diego's Pacific Beach Neighborhood
Rumors are swirling that New York City-based Shake Shack is opening a new San Diego location in Pacific Beach. Shake Shack is a critically acclaimed, modern day "roadside" burger stand that has earned a cult-like following for its menu of Angus beef burgers, chicken sandwiches, griddled flat-top dogs, frozen custard, crispy crinkle cut fries and more. Founded by celebrity chef Danny Meyer's in 2004, the first San Diego Shake Shack location opened in Westfield UTC in fall 2017 and there are now outposts in Mission Valley, One Paseo in Del Mar, Little Italy, within The Beacon La Costa in Carlsbad, and a branches set to open within Westfield Plaza Bonita mall in National City and at The Watermark development in Scripps Ranch.
NBC San Diego
San Diego Free Eye-Exam and Glasses Event Exactly What the Doctor Ordered
People from all over the county took advantage of free vision screenings in Otay Mesa Saturday. The event was hosted by the Salvation Army and the Lions Club and was meant to help families who don’t have the means to get an eye exam or prescription glasses. Families who are dealing with inflation were grateful for the opportunity to get free glasses.
NBC San Diego
Loud ‘Booms' Possible Again This Week Across San Diego County. Here's Why
If you think you're hearing explosions in San Diego County, you're not wrong. U.S. Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton officials said they are setting off high explosives at the military base north of Oceanside from Monday, Aug. 1 to Sunday, Aug. 7 while they conduct "24/7 field artillery exercises." The...
2nd annual Filipino-American Friendship Festival held at Liberty Station
San Diegans gathered at Liberty Station Saturday afternoon to celebrate the second annual Filipino-American Friendship Festival.
Fire destroys home near Spring Valley
A fire caused $750,000 worth of damage to an East County home and displaced two residents, first responders said.
