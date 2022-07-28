Gaylord Pacific Resort and Convention Center Begins Construction on the Chula Vista Bayfront

San Diego-based build-your-own salad concept Our Green Affair has announced it will be launching a second San Diego location in Hillcrest. A team consisting of a father and his daughters, David, Jacqueline and Jeanette Gaistman opened the first location of Our Green Affair in San Diego's Pacific Beach in March 2020. The eatery has its roots in Mexico City where David first opened frozen yogurt spots called Nuny’s Yogurt that had 14 stores throughout the country. At the yogurt shops, Jacqueline learned from the bottom up the process of hospitality and how to get a business up and running. While the primary owners are the father-daughter team, the foundation of Our Green Affair would not have been possible without the help of family matriarch Ana, who demonstrated that healthy food can be delicious and put countless hours in helping to create recipes for the new eatery.

