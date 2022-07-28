www.timesgazette.com
Times Gazette
No arrests from OSHP checkpoint
The Ohio State Highway Patrol, with assistance from the Hillsboro Police Department, the Highland County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio Department of Transportation, conducted an OVI checkpoint on U.S. Route 62 (North High Street), in the city of Hillsboro in Highland County on Friday, July 29 from 7-9 p.m.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Bones believed to be human found inside Yoctangee Park
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Bones believed to be human were found over the weekend inside a Chillicothe park. The Guardian has learned that law enforcement from Chillicothe Police Department and Ross County Sheriff’s Office responded to an area on Back Road, near the Chillicothe Annex-Park, located behind Chillicothe High School on Saturday. They were sent there after a person called police saying they had found, what they believed to be human remains.
Woman hit, killed by car on I-270 in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after a serious crash on I-270 eastbound near Columbus. Around 5 a.m. Monday, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to reports of pedestrian-involved crash on I-270 eastbound near State Route 104 in southern Franklin County. A Columbus man was traveling eastbound on I-270, just east […]
sciotopost.com
Chillicothe – Man Pistol Whipped in Car
Chillicothe – A man was arrested after a fight occurred in a car where both people were injured involving a gun. According to the Chillicothe police department, a fight between two males occurred on 7/28 in to the area of Tiffin St. inside a car. According to the victim he and Koty Umphries, had been at a party at a girl’s house somewhere across town. They then left the residence in Umphries car when an argument between the two occurred. According to the Victim, Umphries pulled a gun and threatened him. Then fearing for his life, he hit the man. In retaliation Umphries supposedly hit the victim back with the gun, and both ended up with lacerations in the face and head. The victim exited the car and Umphries left the scene.
WKRC
Brown County deputies name suspect in gas station armed robbery
BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A man recently held up a Georgetown-area gas station at gunpoint. Brown County deputies have named a suspect but they have to find him. Investigators say Andrew Finley, 32, robbed the Rich Oil gas station on State Route 125 just before 11:30 on July 30.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Firefighters in Ross Co. battle early morning blaze
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — In the early morning hours, firefighters in Ross County responded to a fire near the village of Bainbridge. Dispatchers received a call about a structure fire on South Benner Hill Road around 2:30 a.m., according to reports. Multiple township crews from neighboring areas helped put...
WLWT 5
Police are searching for a man wanted for aggravated robbery in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, Ohio — Police are searching for a man who allegedly robbed a Georgetown gas station at gunpoint. The Rich Oil Gas Station on State Route 125 was robbed at gunpoint by a male suspect at 11:25 a.m. July 30, police said. Police later identified the suspect as Andrew...
Ohio teen dies in suspected alcohol-involved crash
Ohio State Highway Patrol's Jackson Post is investigating a fatal crash that happened Saturday in Jackson County.
Teen dies in crash in Jackson Co., Ohio
Both occupants were not wearing seat belts and alcohol impairment is suspected to be a contributing crash factor.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Crash claims the life of Wellston man
JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio — A crash along route 327 in Jackson County claimed the life of a Wellston man on Saturday. According to the Ohio Highway Patrol, 19-year-old Rogan Vickers was driving south on Route 327 shortly after 11 p.m. when he veered off the road and struck a guardrail multiple times.
Ohio bicyclist life-flighted after hit-skip crash
UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A bicyclist was life-flighted to the hospital after sustaining serious injuries from a hit-and-skip crash. Around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, the male bicyclist was traveling southbound on State Route 730 in Union Township when he was hit from behind by a car driving in the same direction, according to a […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Tree falls on moving truck as man uses chainsaw in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A woman is okay after a tree fell upon her while she was driving down a back country road. It happened at about 8:30 p.m. Monday night in the 3000 block of Rozelle Creek Road in Ross County. A woman was driving a small pickup...
Fox 19
Bicyclist seriously injured in Clinton County hit-skip crash
CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating an SUV versus bicyclist crash that happened Sunday night in Union Township, Clinton County. Troopers say a male bicyclist was headed south on State Route 730 near milepost 10 around 9:38 p.m. when he was struck from behind by an SUV.
Times Gazette
OSHP investigation hit-skip accident
The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Wilmington Post is currently investigating a vehicle versus bicyclist crash. The crash occurred on S.R.e 730 near mile post 10 in Union Township, Clinton County, at approximately 9:38 p.m. Sunday. A preliminary investigation revealed that a male bicyclist was traveling southbound on S.R. 730...
Jackson County man dead after being ejected from Jeep
JACKSON, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is dead and another is injured after being ejected from a Jeep in Jackson County. Around 11 p.m. Saturday, 19-year-old Rogan Vickers, of Wellston, was driving southbound in a Jeep Wrangler on State Route 327 near Mile Post 8 when he drove off the right side of the road […]
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police investigating fatal Oakley stabbing
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department says one man has died after a stabbing early Saturday in Oakley. Officials say around 1 a.m., District 2 officers and personnel from the Cincinnati Fire Department responded to he 3400 block of Cardiff Avenue for a reported stabbing. Watch the latest headlines...
Lima News
Two Lima men arrested on drug charges in Warren County
LIMA - Two Lima men are currently being held in Warren County Jail after a trip to Warren County to sell narcotics led to subsequent raids on two residences in Lima early Friday morning, according to the Allen County Sheriff’s Office. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Zachary L.E. Kohli...
Delaware County inmate dies two days after being booked into jail
DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — A 54-year-old inmate in Delaware County died Sunday two days after being booked into jail, the sheriff’s office said. At approximately 4:33 a.m., corrections officers at the Delaware County Jail found Chad Lee Bibler, of Grove City, unresponsive during routine inmate checks, according to a news release from the Delaware County […]
Road to recovery: Clearcreek officer discharged from rehabilitation center
During the encounter, the suspect, 65-year-old Mark Evers, fired multiple shots. Officer Ney was shot in the head and fell immediately to the ground. Another officer on scene, Sgt. Cordero, returned fire. Evers was pronounced dead on scene.
Ohio Man Found Dead On Log Near River
This is the second person found dead by the same river this week.
