Highland County, OH

Times Gazette

No arrests from OSHP checkpoint

The Ohio State Highway Patrol, with assistance from the Hillsboro Police Department, the Highland County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio Department of Transportation, conducted an OVI checkpoint on U.S. Route 62 (North High Street), in the city of Hillsboro in Highland County on Friday, July 29 from 7-9 p.m.
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Bones believed to be human found inside Yoctangee Park

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Bones believed to be human were found over the weekend inside a Chillicothe park. The Guardian has learned that law enforcement from Chillicothe Police Department and Ross County Sheriff’s Office responded to an area on Back Road, near the Chillicothe Annex-Park, located behind Chillicothe High School on Saturday. They were sent there after a person called police saying they had found, what they believed to be human remains.
NBC4 Columbus

Woman hit, killed by car on I-270 in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after a serious crash on I-270 eastbound near Columbus. Around 5 a.m. Monday, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to reports of pedestrian-involved crash on I-270 eastbound near State Route 104 in southern Franklin County. A Columbus man was traveling eastbound on I-270, just east […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Chillicothe – Man Pistol Whipped in Car

Chillicothe – A man was arrested after a fight occurred in a car where both people were injured involving a gun. According to the Chillicothe police department, a fight between two males occurred on 7/28 in to the area of Tiffin St. inside a car. According to the victim he and Koty Umphries, had been at a party at a girl’s house somewhere across town. They then left the residence in Umphries car when an argument between the two occurred. According to the Victim, Umphries pulled a gun and threatened him. Then fearing for his life, he hit the man. In retaliation Umphries supposedly hit the victim back with the gun, and both ended up with lacerations in the face and head. The victim exited the car and Umphries left the scene.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WKRC

Brown County deputies name suspect in gas station armed robbery

BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A man recently held up a Georgetown-area gas station at gunpoint. Brown County deputies have named a suspect but they have to find him. Investigators say Andrew Finley, 32, robbed the Rich Oil gas station on State Route 125 just before 11:30 on July 30.
BROWN COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Firefighters in Ross Co. battle early morning blaze

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — In the early morning hours, firefighters in Ross County responded to a fire near the village of Bainbridge. Dispatchers received a call about a structure fire on South Benner Hill Road around 2:30 a.m., according to reports. Multiple township crews from neighboring areas helped put...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
#Domestic Violence#Incidents#Child Street#S R 124#S R 28
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Crash claims the life of Wellston man

JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio — A crash along route 327 in Jackson County claimed the life of a Wellston man on Saturday. According to the Ohio Highway Patrol, 19-year-old Rogan Vickers was driving south on Route 327 shortly after 11 p.m. when he veered off the road and struck a guardrail multiple times.
WELLSTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio bicyclist life-flighted after hit-skip crash

UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A bicyclist was life-flighted to the hospital after sustaining serious injuries from a hit-and-skip crash. Around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, the male bicyclist was traveling southbound on State Route 730 in Union Township when he was hit from behind by a car driving in the same direction, according to a […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Tree falls on moving truck as man uses chainsaw in Ross Co.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A woman is okay after a tree fell upon her while she was driving down a back country road. It happened at about 8:30 p.m. Monday night in the 3000 block of Rozelle Creek Road in Ross County. A woman was driving a small pickup...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Bicyclist seriously injured in Clinton County hit-skip crash

CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating an SUV versus bicyclist crash that happened Sunday night in Union Township, Clinton County. Troopers say a male bicyclist was headed south on State Route 730 near milepost 10 around 9:38 p.m. when he was struck from behind by an SUV.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
Times Gazette

OSHP investigation hit-skip accident

The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Wilmington Post is currently investigating a vehicle versus bicyclist crash. The crash occurred on S.R.e 730 near mile post 10 in Union Township, Clinton County, at approximately 9:38 p.m. Sunday. A preliminary investigation revealed that a male bicyclist was traveling southbound on S.R. 730...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati police investigating fatal Oakley stabbing

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department says one man has died after a stabbing early Saturday in Oakley. Officials say around 1 a.m., District 2 officers and personnel from the Cincinnati Fire Department responded to he 3400 block of Cardiff Avenue for a reported stabbing. Watch the latest headlines...
CINCINNATI, OH
Lima News

Two Lima men arrested on drug charges in Warren County

LIMA - Two Lima men are currently being held in Warren County Jail after a trip to Warren County to sell narcotics led to subsequent raids on two residences in Lima early Friday morning, according to the Allen County Sheriff’s Office. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Zachary L.E. Kohli...
LIMA, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Delaware County inmate dies two days after being booked into jail

DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — A 54-year-old inmate in Delaware County died Sunday two days after being booked into jail, the sheriff’s office said. At approximately 4:33 a.m., corrections officers at the Delaware County Jail found Chad Lee Bibler, of Grove City, unresponsive during routine inmate checks, according to a news release from the Delaware County […]

