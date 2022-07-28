The Story of the Sad and Lonely Lost Trailer in Amarillo

newstalk940.com
Homicide in East Amarillo Occurred in Same Park as 2016 Murder
It seems with each passing day the murder rate in Amarillo goes through the roof. Another murder occurred in Amarillo, early Thursday morning, July 28th Amarillo Police responded to a call in Eastridge Park. A male suspect had been assaulted, and according to the 9-1-1 caller, the male was not moving. Although life-saving efforts were made by medical responders the man could not be revived. The deceased was identified as Khamphanh Phoummphard, male age 54.
If you're looking to travel out of Amarillo and not go very far, then Oklahoma City is a quick trip for a fun getaway. However, when you're trying to plan a trip, and you want to plan your stops. It's always important to know the halfway point of any trip. Especially, if you have kids.
