The Wright Move: Wildcat volunteers to move from linebacker to defensive lineman

David was born on April 27, 1953, in Lexington, Kentucky. He was the youngest to two older sisters and never missed an opportunity to be the quintessential annoying baby brother. This led to a lifetime of practical jokes and shenanigans that are now the stuff of legend at family gatherings. When he wasn’t up to no good, David’s parents helped him foster an interest in aviation and space. After high school, he attended A & P school in Somerset, Kentucky, where he graduated as a helicopter mechanic. With his newly acquired skills, he soon realized there were very few helicopters in Kentucky and decided to head toward the Gulf of Mexico. He built a home in Abbeville, LA where he resided for more than forty years. His tinkering was not limited to helicopters. He also held a lifelong interest in British cars. As a longtime member of the New Orleans British Motoring Club, he often traveled to various car shows and rallies frequently bringing home multiple awards. He even went so far as to hold a funkana of his own for several years. The highlight was the seesaw. Cars rolled up one side and tried to perfectly balance to win points. Almost no one succeeded which pleased him to no end.

