Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' Releases Explosive Countdown Trailer

The 7 Best New Movies on Netflix in August 2022
Netflix keeps dominating the streaming game with dozens of movies and series released monthly. There’s so much content available that sometimes we cannot even decide what to watch next. So to help you with choice paralysis, we’ve prepared a list of the seven best original movies coming to Netflix this August. Be it romantic comedies or nerve-wracking thrillers, there’s always something new that might please any kind of viewer, with August promising to be one of the most diversified months for original movies on Netflix. From well-established franchises such as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles to vampire-hunting action flicks with Jamie Foxx, you do not want to miss the best original movies released on Netflix in August 2022.
From 'Klaus' to 'Dolemite is My Name': 10 Underrated Netflix Original Films Worth Watching
The success of Netflix is something no one could have foreseen. Over the past few years, the streamer has become one of Hollywood’s most successful studios, rivaling the output of the likes of Disney, Warner Brothers, and more. They have brought out film after film, with a selection that ranges from mainstream rom-coms like To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before to critically acclaimed indie award winners like Roma. It’s safe to say that when it comes to movies, there’s something for everyone on Netflix.
At Its Heart, 'Nope' Is a Tribute to Classic Blockbuster Filmmaking
Editor's note: The following includes spoilers for the film Nope. A new film by Jordan Peele has been released, and with it comes the inevitable flood of thinkpieces. As with Get Out and Us before it, Nope has been greeted with critical acclaim, box office success, and feverish social media analysis; it’s a great big cannonball right into the pool of The Discourse. People prepared their weighty interpretations of the film’s themes - spectacle, Hollywood, wild animals, trauma, capitalism, etc. - and presented them as though they were professors at a symposium. They compared and contrasted it with the franchise films that dominate the modern big-budget landscape. They argued over the purpose of the killer chimpanzee flashbacks. They roasted Logan Paul for not liking it, and roasted the guy who did that “let people enjoy things” comic for liking it too much. Even the first weekend’s box office numbers - a solid but not earth-shattering $44 million - became the subject of debate whether it could be considered an underperformance. In a way, it reinforced Nope’s theme of the spectacle: it was seen, but more importantly, it was talked about.
Hiroyuki Sanada Talks ‘Bullet Train,’ ‘John Wick 4,’ and Sonny Chiba
With director David Leitch’s fantastic new movie, Bullet Train, opening in theaters later this week, I recently got to speak with Hiroyuki Sanada about making the action-thriller. During the interview, he talked about why he wanted to be part of Bullet Train, how they filmed most of the movie on a soundstage on the Sony backlot (you won’t believe it after you see the film), what it was like working with Sonny Chiba early in his career, and his role and character in John Wick 4.
The Ever-Broadening Scope of Jordan Peele's Movies, From 'Get Out' to 'Nope'
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Jordan Peele's Nope.Jordan Peele is the kind of filmmaker that needs only his name and résumé to consistently put butts in movie theater seats. His latest picture, Nope, was released amidst ravenous hype, a fact all the more impressive considering that until its premiere, the film's story was completely shrouded in mystery. If you’ve seen the first official trailer, you know: there was next to nothing about the premise or plot that was made clear. There’s a family of horse trainers, an ominous dark cloud, and Steven Yeun clad in a cowboy fit—practically everything else is a mystery. Yet, audiences still flocked to see Peele’s film, scoring it the highest-grossing launch for a movie based on an original screenplay since his last movie, Us. With Get Out, he proved himself a natural craftsman, a student of cinema who isn’t afraid to write his own rules while paying attention to those set out by his predecessors. As Peele continues to make more movies, his ambition continues to aim higher and higher, and the scope of his work—both technically and thematically—just keeps on widening.
A new Netflix documentary is being called "one of the most horrific things" viewers have ever watched
The Girl in the Picture, Netflix’s new true crime documentary, is being described as "horrific and sickening" by shocked viewers. The one-off documentary, which is now topping Netflix’s charts, follows the story of a woman who is found dying at the side of the road in 1990. As per Netflix, "A young mother’s mysterious death and her son’s subsequent kidnapping blow open a decades-long mystery about the woman’s true identity and the murderous federal fugitive at the center of it all."
A Look at Tilda Swinton and Sandro Kopp's Unconventional Romance
Tilda Swinton and her longtime partner, German visual artist Sandro Kopp — who's 18 years her junior — have been inseparable ever since they met on the set of "The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe" in 2004. The two starred alongside each other as the White Witch and a centaur, respectively, and began their romance shortly after.
The New NC-17 Rated Marilyn Monroe Film "Blonde" Is Already Facing A Lot Of Backlash
"How much longer does Marilyn Monroe need to be dehumanized?"
Zooey Deschanel Hits Back at a Criticism She's Heard Way Too Many Times
Zooey Deschanel rejected the dated "manic pixie dream girl" label in a new interview, but she noted that there is still a tendency in major Hollywood movies to see female characters as one-dimensional. Deschanel played one of the most frequently cited examples of the manic pixie dream girl trope in (500) Days of Summer.
'Nope': What Happened to Keith David's Otis Sr.?
Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for Nope.Jordan Peele’s newest genre film, Nope, opens with the only really gruesome scene in the movie: Otis Senior gets killed. Played by Keith David, he is out riding horses with his son Otis Junior, aka OJ, (Daniel Kaluuya) when he is suddenly struck by illness or injury. This seemed to have confused some people (looking at you, Logan Paul), so we have created this explainer just to clear up any confusion.
Classic Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward Movies to Watch After 'The Last Movie Stars'
The recently released six-part documentary The Last Movie Stars on HBO Max chronicles the lives and careers of iconic show business couple Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward. It’s a fascinating look at the complexities of keeping a marriage together over decades and a deep dive into the art of acting. Ethan Hawke, who directed the documentary, has assembled clips that not only showcase their best work, but also illuminate their personal lives. The following is a choice selection of some of their finest films, but this list could easily contain 10 more titles.
Captain Marvel is a Formidable Foe in Action-Packed 'All-Out Avengers' Trailer
After making its debut at the 'Marvel Comics: Judgment Day' Panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, All-Out Avengers, an upcoming Avengers comic-book run that is set to be one of the heroes' "most pulse-pounding adventures to date", has released a brand-new trailer and the cover art. Along with this new trailer and art, it was also confirmed that the first issue of the comic will be launching this year on September 7.
New 'I Am Groot' Image Reveals Adorable Look at the Fan-Favorite Character
With the release of the Disney+ spinoff show based on the beloved member of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise later this month, a new image via Empire Magazine has been revealed for I Am Groot which showcases the baby version of the character in all his cute glory. The...
“Trials and Tribble-ations” Remains a Star Trek Crossover Dream-Come-True
Who doesn’t love a crossover? In whatever shape or form, news of an impending crossover is exciting. At SDCC 2022, it was announced that the live-action show Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will cross over with the animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks. Details are sparing, but we envision some “Scoobynatural” shenanigans for the Enterprise crew, and Tawny Newsome and Jack Quaid could be donning cool wigs to bring Beckett Mariner and Brad Boimler to life in live-action.
'Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part 2' Adds Nick Offerman and Janet McTeer
The Mission Impossible franchise is gearing up to end with a bang. Even though part one is still a ways away from hitting theaters, today fans have gotten some exciting news about Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning - Part 2. On Twitter, the film’s director and writer, Christopher McQuarrie, posted two images from the film announcing the casting of Nick Offerman and Janet McTeer.
'Samaritan': Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and Everything We Know So Far
What do Spider-Man, Scarlet Witch, Dr. Strange, and almost all our favorite superheroes have in common? They’re young enough to still fight battles from city to city. But, in Samaritan, 76-year-old Sylvester Stallone proves that age is just a number for superheroes as he stars as the titular character in the superhero film Samaritan. Of course, starring in action films is no new venture for the Academy Award-nominated actor. We all watched Stallone put on his boxing gloves when he played Rocky Balboa in the Rocky film franchise and the Creed film franchise. We also saw him dodge bullets in the Rambo franchise and The Expendables franchise. Now, Stallone is starring as a retired superhero in the new film, Samaritan.
'The Ox-Bow Incident' Is a Definitive American Classic About the Dangers of Mob Justice
Some of the great films throughout history explore the complicated moral aftereffects of the collective mob mentality. There, is of course, Fritz Lang’s masterwork M, where Peter Lorre’s mentally diseased murderer of children faces a frothing-mad mob by reciting what we can now identify as one of the most iconic film monologues of all time. There is also Spike Lee’s timeless Do The Right Thing, where a racially divided borough erupts into cacophony, pitting neighbors and small business owners against one another when a young Black man and neighborhood fixture named Radio Raheem is murdered by the NYPD. Even James Whale’s 1931 Pre-Code Frankenstein explores the pitfalls of how a mob thinks, acts, and almost always chooses violence, particularly in its legendary final scenes.
'Top Gun: Maverick' Flies Past $100 Million at IMAX Theaters Around the World
The Tom Cruise-starring film Top Gun: Maverick flew into theaters at Mach 10 when it first debuted back on May 27. Now, more than a month after its release along with added competition from other highly anticipated films and blockbusters like Marvel's Thor: Love and Thunder and Jordan Peele's Nope, the acclaimed film continues to show its need for speed as it continues to make great earnings at the box office. This weekend saw the beloved sequel pull in an addition $900,000 at the IMAX box office, pushing the film passed the $100 million milestone at the IMAX box office.
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Casts UFC Champion Kamaru Usman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has expanded its roster with a new member as UFC champ, Kamaru Usman, joins the star-studded cast of the movie, MMA Fighting has confirmed. The UFC Welterweight Champion will make a cameo, however other details about his role are tightly under wraps. Responding to his casting,...
UFC・
'Tales of the Walking Dead' Review: This Wacky Anthology Series Is The Franchise's Weirdest Yet
In the seemingly ever-expanding universe of the long-running story of The Walking Dead, whose original series is heading into the second half of its eleventh and final season, spinoffs are continuing to sprout off. There is Fear The Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: World Beyond, both of which have taken their relatively distinct stories in different directions with mixed results. Then there is the upcoming Isle of the Dead as well as a yet untitled Rick and Michonne series that both will expand beyond the current main show once it concludes this Fall. If this sounds like it is stretching things a little bit too far for you, then it is understandable why one could easily write off the six-episode anthology spinoff Tales of the Walking Dead. However, if you were to do so, you’d be missing out on the franchise at its most bonkers yet.
