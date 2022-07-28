Potentially deadly bacterium found in US for 1st time, prompting CDC warning

www.beckershospitalreview.com
Monkeypox could be the nation's next public health failure: Dr. Scott Gottlieb
The U.S.' monkeypox outbreak could become "one of the worst public health failures in modern times" if it becomes endemic, according to Scott Gottlieb, MD, former FDA commissioner. Dr. Gottlieb in a July 30 guest essay published in The New York Times cited a slow ramp up of testing, inadequate...
Lab capacity far exceeds monkeypox tests despite rising cases
Despite labs ramping up their production to assess thousands of monkeypox tests per week, some labs are receiving a scarce number of tests, according to CNN. Over the past few weeks, five labs — Labcorp, Mayo Clinic Laboratories, Quest Diagnostics, Aegis Science and Sonic Healthcare — have increased from being able to assess 6,000 tests per week to 70,000 per week. The HHS recruited the labs June 22, and they account for nearly 90 percent of the nation's capabilities to process monkeypox PCR tests.
3 COVID-19 forecasts to know this week
CDC models are, for the second week in a row, forecasting an uncertain trend for COVID-19 admissions, as the highly transmissible omicron subvariant BA.5 spreads nationwide. Hospitalizations: The nation's seven-day average of new hospital admissions was 6,298 as of July 29, up from 6,181 a week prior, CDC data shows. During last winter's omicron surge, this figure topped 20,000.
Opinion: Health system consolidation will fuel growth of physician unions
The pursuit of physician unions is likely to continue amid the consolidation of health systems and medical practices, two attorneys and a physician argue in an article published July 28 in the JAMA Network online. In the article, titled "The Rise and Potential of Physician Unions," Daniel Bowling III, Barak...
Meet the CMOs of US News' top 10 hospitals: 2022-23
Below are brief biographies of the chief medical officers at the hospitals that took the top 10 spots in U.S. News & World Report's 2022-23 best hospital rankings. Note: The list includes a tie. 1. Amy Williams, MD — Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.) Dr. Williams was appointed the executive...
Health system chief data officers' most pressing issues
From overseeing investments in new data and analytics tools to making sense of data to improve patient care, chief data officers tackle these challenges as they lead their health systems to becoming a data-driven organization. Becker's spoke to three health system chief data officers who answered the question: What are...
California hospital transfers patients as McKinney Fire spreads
Fairchild Medical Center in Yreka, Calif., began transferring patients to other facilities July 30 as the McKinney Fire became the state's largest wildfire of the year so far. Gov. Gavin Newsom proclaimed a state of emergency July 30 for Siskiyou County, for which Fairchild Medical Center is the main hospital. That day, when the hospital began transferring patients, the fire was burning about 9 miles from Yreka.
Health system leader shares best practices on forecasting and supply chain resiliency
In a time when the healthcare supply chain industry is a dynamic and complex environment, it is important to learn from each other’s supply strategies. The healthcare sector is reexamining how to build greater flexibility into supply chains while preserving efficiency and preparing for future shocks to the system. Sharing best practices can uncover opportunities for improvement and allow facilities to reallocate their resources for both long and short-term supply chain success.
What long COVID-19 means for the US labor shortage
Millions of Americans are struggling with long-term health complications linked to COVID-19 that could worsen the nation's labor shortage, according to an Aug. 1 analysis from Kaiser Family Foundation. The exact prevalence of long COVID-19 is still unclear, but KFF estimates that 10 to 33 million working-age adults may have...
15 recent health IT innovations, partnerships
From using artificial intelligence to predict and diagnose disease to expanding hospital-at-home programs, hospitals and health systems have joined a variety of health tech companies in innovative partnerships. Here are 15 partnerships reported by Becker's since July 18. Falls Church, Va.-based Inova Health System is partnering with Atlanta-based urgent care...
Teladoc offering free virtual care to Kentucky flood victims
Teladoc will offer free general medical telehealth visits to individuals affected by the Kentucky flood. The virtual care services will be offered free of charge for conditions including sinus problems, respiratory infections, allergies, cold and flu symptoms, and many other non-emergency illnesses, according to a July 30 press release. The...
Phishing attack affects 8,000 Allegheny Health Network patients
Allegheny Health Network notified patients July 29 about a May phishing attack that compromised the protected health information of 8,000 patients. On June 1, the Pittsburgh-based health system learned that an employee email account had been compromised between May 31 and June 1 after the owner of the account opened a phishing email link.
5 best, worst states for healthcare in 2022
Residents of Rhode Island receive the best healthcare in the country, while those in Mississippi receive the worst, according to an analysis by WalletHub, a personal finance website. To identify the best and worst states for healthcare, analysts compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 42 different...
Mississippi health system merges with Ochsner
Meridian, Miss.-based Rush Health Systems has merged with New Orleans-based Ochsner Health as of Aug. 1. Ochsner Rush Health will provide new and enhanced services for a wider region of patients as a result of this merger. "By coming together, we'll be able to do more to enhance and expand...
