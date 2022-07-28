Be A Junior Ranger At The Whitman Mission

www.nbcrightnow.com
Man drowns in 'Rock and Roll' rapids of Wenatchee River
WENATCHEE RIVER, Wash. — A 60-year-old man from Walla Walla died on July 30 after drowning in the Wenatchee River, according to Chelan County Sheriff Brian Burnett. He had been floating the river with a group of family and friends, nearing an area of rapids called “Rock and Roll,” near Dryden.
Newhouse To Host Safety Forum, Rally For Dams
RICHLAND, Wash.- Congressman Dan Newhouse will host two events in Richland on Monday, ahead of Tuesday's election. Newhouse will host a public safety community forum with local police chiefs and county sheriffs to discuss solutions to address crime throughout the Tri-Cities area. The community is invited to listen, ask questions,...
Brush fire burns acres between Kennewick and Umatilla
I-82 - A brush fire burned about ten acres between Kennewick and Umatilla along I-82 early on August 1. Benton County Fire District 1 was called to the fire near E Coffin Road before 5 a.m. It was under control before 6:30 p.m. The cause of the fire is currently...
Richland Bomb Squad clears package at federal building
RICHLAND, Wash. - The Federal Building at 825 Jadwin Avenue was temporarily closed on August 1 while Richland Police Department and Bomb Squad responded to a suspicious package. The building was evacuated around 1:30 p.m. after a manager called police. The package was cleared around 2:35 p.m., described as a...
Power outage after morning house fire in Pasco
PASCO Wash. - Pasco Fire Department crews were dispatched to a residential fire at 918 S. Fifth Ave. Saturday morning around 6:50 a.m. The home had been vacant for months and the cause of the fire is still unknown. When crews arrived on scene the house and shed was engulfed...
Franklin County Sheriff's Race
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. - Primary Elections in Washington are tomorrow, with two candidates running for Franklin County Sheriff. Candidate Chris Turner faces incumbent Jim Raymond who has been in office for eight years. Turner, ex Connell Police Chief, says that he's running for sheriff because he wants to "humanize the...
Kennewick Police Searching For Weekend Assault Suspect
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Kennewick Police responded to an assault with weapons call in the 8600 block of W. Imnaha Avenue around 4:30 Saturday morning. The victim of the assault sustained a gunshot wound to the foot and a cut to the head. The cut was the result of being struck with the gun.
Burglary Suspect Arrested
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Around 2:15 pm Sunday afternoon, Kennewick Police responded to a trespass in progress call at Wal-Mart. The suspect, a 25 year old Kennewick man, had been previously told that he could not return to Wal-Mart properties. Upon arriving police discovered the suspect had an outstanding warrant for arrest.
