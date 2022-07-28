The global cloud industry grew by nearly a third year over year, and Amazon increased its lead in the market, according to a July 28 report from Synergy Research Group. The cloud market was up 29 percent in the second quarter of 2022 compared to a year earlier, the report found. Amazon's worldwide market share increased a full percentage point to nearly 34 percent, while Google also saw growth in the quarter.

