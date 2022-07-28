www.beckershospitalreview.com
Amazon boosts lead in growing cloud market
The global cloud industry grew by nearly a third year over year, and Amazon increased its lead in the market, according to a July 28 report from Synergy Research Group. The cloud market was up 29 percent in the second quarter of 2022 compared to a year earlier, the report found. Amazon's worldwide market share increased a full percentage point to nearly 34 percent, while Google also saw growth in the quarter.
More than 32,000 tech workers have been laid off in 2022
More than 32,000 U.S. tech workers have lost their jobs in 2022, according to an analysis by the business data website Crunchbase. The tech industry has been battered this year by a tumultuous stock market, declining valuations and dwindling startup investments. As Becker's has reported, several health tech startups have laid off employees in recent weeks.
Google backs $65M funding for precision medicine startup
Google's venture capital arm, GV, participated in the $65 million series A fundraising round for precision medicine startup Vicinitas Therapeutics. Vicinitas Therapeutics specializes in developing protein stabilization platforms that can be used in therapeutics for cancer and genetic disorders, according to a July 28news release from the biotechnology company. Vicinitas...
