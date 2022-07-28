US braces for emergency declaration as monkeypox cases surpass 4,600: 5 updates

www.beckershospitalreview.com
Lab capacity far exceeds monkeypox tests despite rising cases
Despite labs ramping up their production to assess thousands of monkeypox tests per week, some labs are receiving a scarce number of tests, according to CNN. Over the past few weeks, five labs — Labcorp, Mayo Clinic Laboratories, Quest Diagnostics, Aegis Science and Sonic Healthcare — have increased from being able to assess 6,000 tests per week to 70,000 per week. The HHS recruited the labs June 22, and they account for nearly 90 percent of the nation's capabilities to process monkeypox PCR tests.
Monkeypox could be the nation's next public health failure: Dr. Scott Gottlieb
The U.S.' monkeypox outbreak could become "one of the worst public health failures in modern times" if it becomes endemic, according to Scott Gottlieb, MD, former FDA commissioner. Dr. Gottlieb in a July 30 guest essay published in The New York Times cited a slow ramp up of testing, inadequate...
New York polio case tied to virus in Israel, UK
An investigation of the first U.S. polio case in nearly a decade found evidence of a connection between the U.S. infection and sewage samples from London and the Jerusalem area, according to a July 29 ProPublica report. The results are preliminary and don't point to where the virus was first.
25% of Americans felt threatening health officials was justified amid COVID-19 closures
More adults in the U.S. came to see harassment and threats to public health officials as warranted because of COVID-19 business closures, according to a study published July 29 in JAMA Open Network. In a survey, 1,086 U.S. adults were asked how much they believed threatening or harassing public health...
8 health issues that worsened during the pandemic
Many Americans' concern over COVID-19 has dwindled amid access to vaccines and other life-saving therapeutics, but the nation is still grappling with serious health issues exacerbated by the pandemic, The Wall Street Journal reported July 31. Increased isolation, missed screenings and disrupted public health activities have caused many of the...
What long COVID-19 means for the US labor shortage
Millions of Americans are struggling with long-term health complications linked to COVID-19 that could worsen the nation's labor shortage, according to an Aug. 1 analysis from Kaiser Family Foundation. The exact prevalence of long COVID-19 is still unclear, but KFF estimates that 10 to 33 million working-age adults may have...
Legislators urge Walgreens to change reproductive product policy
After an alleged incident of a Walgreens worker refusing to sell condoms spurred a barrage of calls for a boycott, U.S. Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth of Illinois pressed the retail pharmacy to renew its policies. In early June, a tweet went viral and multiple news outlets picked up...
3 COVID-19 forecasts to know this week
CDC models are, for the second week in a row, forecasting an uncertain trend for COVID-19 admissions, as the highly transmissible omicron subvariant BA.5 spreads nationwide. Hospitalizations: The nation's seven-day average of new hospital admissions was 6,298 as of July 29, up from 6,181 a week prior, CDC data shows. During last winter's omicron surge, this figure topped 20,000.
Opinion: Health system consolidation will fuel growth of physician unions
The pursuit of physician unions is likely to continue amid the consolidation of health systems and medical practices, two attorneys and a physician argue in an article published July 28 in the JAMA Network online. In the article, titled "The Rise and Potential of Physician Unions," Daniel Bowling III, Barak...
How 5 health systems are pacing on their climate pledges
Many health systems have pledged to change their strategies in order to meet climate goals, some set individually and others as part of a national agenda. Five of the biggest health systems have also made commitments and are chipping away at their goals. Here are the climate commitments five health...
Health system leader shares best practices on forecasting and supply chain resiliency
In a time when the healthcare supply chain industry is a dynamic and complex environment, it is important to learn from each other’s supply strategies. The healthcare sector is reexamining how to build greater flexibility into supply chains while preserving efficiency and preparing for future shocks to the system. Sharing best practices can uncover opportunities for improvement and allow facilities to reallocate their resources for both long and short-term supply chain success.
Teladoc offering free virtual care to Kentucky flood victims
Teladoc will offer free general medical telehealth visits to individuals affected by the Kentucky flood. The virtual care services will be offered free of charge for conditions including sinus problems, respiratory infections, allergies, cold and flu symptoms, and many other non-emergency illnesses, according to a July 30 press release. The...
Historic California hospital to be converted into affordable housing
Los Angeles County officials are making progress on a plan to convert the historic General Hospital building into affordable housing units, according to a July 27 report from the Los Angeles Times. The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on July 24 directed the county departments to report within four...
Phishing attack affects 8,000 Allegheny Health Network patients
Allegheny Health Network notified patients July 29 about a May phishing attack that compromised the protected health information of 8,000 patients. On June 1, the Pittsburgh-based health system learned that an employee email account had been compromised between May 31 and June 1 after the owner of the account opened a phishing email link.
5 best, worst states for healthcare in 2022
Residents of Rhode Island receive the best healthcare in the country, while those in Mississippi receive the worst, according to an analysis by WalletHub, a personal finance website. To identify the best and worst states for healthcare, analysts compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 42 different...
Hospitals seek repeal of $25 healthcare worker minimum wage in Los Angeles
A union is pushing back amid a campaign by hospitals to repeal an ordinance recently signed by Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti that establishes a $25 minimum hourly wage for workers at eligible privately owned healthcare facilities in the city. The No on the Unequal Pay Measure Coalition, a group...
