Amarillo, TX

Amarillo police arrest suspect for murder charges after overnight assault

By Kaitlin Johnson
KFDA
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.newschannel10.com

KFDA

Amarillo police arrest suspect in deadly weekend shooting

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police have arrested a suspect charged with murder for a deadly shooting that happened Saturday evening. Around 8:00 p.m. on July 30, officers responded to East Park on South Ross Street for a shooting. The victim, 65-year-old Carlos Montenegro, died at the scene. The investigation...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Suspect arrested in connection to Saturday murder

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the Amarillo Police Department, a suspect connected to the death of 65-year-old Carlos Montenegro was arrested over the weekend. The police department detailed that Jesus Manuel Hernandez, Jr., was found by officers on Saturday in an apartment in the 1600 block of Dale Street. He was arrested on a murder […]
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Two People Killed In Car Wreck In Dallam County

Photo Courtesy of Randall County Sheriff's Office. Two people are dead following a tractor-trailer, pick up truck crash in Dallam County, Saturday night, July 30th. Department of Public Safety officers say 60-year-old Martin Estrada Cortez of Mexico was traveling on U.S 54, when a pickup truck driven by Blas Maldonaldo Arreola of Perryton crossed over the center into oncoming traffic and crashed into the semi, sending it into a utility pole.
DALLAM COUNTY, TX
The Amarillo Pioneer

APD Arrests One in Eastridge Homicide Investigation

A man has been taken into custody as part of an investigation by Amarillo Police into a homicide at Eastridge School Park. According to APD, early Thursday morning, officers were dispatched to 1300 Evergreen on the report of a male subject who had been assaulted at Eastridge School Park. The caller told dispatch that the man was not moving. Medical personnel responded, but life saving measures were unsuccessful.
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Man beaten to death at park, suspect arrested

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A man was beaten to death overnight at a park, according to Amarillo police. Someone called 911 around 12:15 a.m. to report an assault at Eastridge School Park. They said the victim was not moving. "Medical personnel responded but life saving measures were unsuccessful," police...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Amarillo police: Man found dead in ditch died of an overdose

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo police said a man found dead in a ditch died of an overdose. The body of 41-year-old Jeferey A. Pennington was found June 8 in a ditch near Mesquite Avenue and River Road. Cpl. Jeb Hilton said the autopsy showed no signs of foul...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Man Charged In Amarillo Murder

One person is under arrest and charged with murder after an overnight assault in Amarillo’s Eastridge. Fifty-three-year-old Khapan PHOO-MA FARD was pronounced dead at the scene. Police responded to the Eastridge School Park at 12:14 for an assault, and the dispatcher was informed the victim was not moving. Medical...
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

Homicide in East Amarillo Occurred in Same Park as 2016 Murder

It seems with each passing day the murder rate in Amarillo goes through the roof. Another murder occurred in Amarillo, early Thursday morning, July 28th Amarillo Police responded to a call in Eastridge Park. A male suspect had been assaulted, and according to the 9-1-1 caller, the male was not moving. Although life-saving efforts were made by medical responders the man could not be revived. The deceased was identified as Khamphanh Phoummphard, male age 54.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

VIDEO: 2 dead, 1 injured after crash on US 54 in Dallam County

Sgt. Blackmon honored at Welcome Pardner's breakfast. KFDA SUNDAY WEEKEND EDITION 10 P.M. VIDEO: ‘We have to get back to that’: Dalhart High School updates phone, electronics policy to refocus students. Updated: 11 hours ago. Randall ISD open house tomorrow. Updated: 11 hours ago. VIDEO: Tx Panhandle residents...
DALLAM COUNTY, TX
KFDA

Fatal motorcycle accident east of Claude

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A man is dead following a motorcycle accident Friday morning east of Claude. The Texas Department of Public Safety says, Gordon Elmore, of Wichita Falls was riding east on U.S. 287 near County Rd 21 in the inside lane. He failed to negotiate a curve, causing...
CLAUDE, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

1 critical, others injured in 2 vehicle wreck in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An officer with the Traffic Investigation Unit with the Amarillo Police Department reports that one person was critically injured and others were left with non-life threatening injuries in a two-vehicle wreck at the intersection of River Road and St. Francis St on Thursday afternoon. According to police, one vehicle was going […]
thepampanews.com

Several arrested for driving while intoxicated

• Cody Dillon Morris, 30, Pampa, was arrested by Gray County Sheriff’s Office on a blue warrant. • Francisco Salcedo, 19, Pampa, was arrested by Pampa Police Department for driving while intoxicated, capias pro fine- curfew violation minor first offense, capias pro fine- curfew violation second office, capias pro fine- no driver’s license, warrant of arrest- failure to maintain financial responsibility, warrant of arrest- no driver’s license, warrant of arrest- possession of drug paraphernalia, warrant of arrest- no driver’s license, warrant of arrest- illegal electronic messaging while driving first offense, warrant of arrest- theft under $100.
PAMPA, TX

