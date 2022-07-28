Amarillo police arrest suspect for murder charges after overnight assault

www.newschannel10.com
Related
KFDA
Amarillo police arrest suspect in deadly weekend shooting
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police have arrested a suspect charged with murder for a deadly shooting that happened Saturday evening. Around 8:00 p.m. on July 30, officers responded to East Park on South Ross Street for a shooting. The victim, 65-year-old Carlos Montenegro, died at the scene. The investigation...
Suspect arrested in connection to Saturday murder
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the Amarillo Police Department, a suspect connected to the death of 65-year-old Carlos Montenegro was arrested over the weekend. The police department detailed that Jesus Manuel Hernandez, Jr., was found by officers on Saturday in an apartment in the 1600 block of Dale Street. He was arrested on a murder […]
KFDA
3 men facing drug charges after authorities seize meth during traffic stop in Oldham County
OLDHAM COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Three men are facing drug charges after authorities found meth during a traffic stop in Oldham County. A criminal complaint said Aaron Hutcheson, Nathan Pokrajac and Jose Orozco Acevedo were arrested on charges of possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of meth and aiding and abetting.
kgncnewsnow.com
Two People Killed In Car Wreck In Dallam County
Photo Courtesy of Randall County Sheriff's Office. Two people are dead following a tractor-trailer, pick up truck crash in Dallam County, Saturday night, July 30th. Department of Public Safety officers say 60-year-old Martin Estrada Cortez of Mexico was traveling on U.S 54, when a pickup truck driven by Blas Maldonaldo Arreola of Perryton crossed over the center into oncoming traffic and crashed into the semi, sending it into a utility pole.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Amarillo Pioneer
APD Arrests One in Eastridge Homicide Investigation
A man has been taken into custody as part of an investigation by Amarillo Police into a homicide at Eastridge School Park. According to APD, early Thursday morning, officers were dispatched to 1300 Evergreen on the report of a male subject who had been assaulted at Eastridge School Park. The caller told dispatch that the man was not moving. Medical personnel responded, but life saving measures were unsuccessful.
abc7amarillo.com
Man beaten to death at park, suspect arrested
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A man was beaten to death overnight at a park, according to Amarillo police. Someone called 911 around 12:15 a.m. to report an assault at Eastridge School Park. They said the victim was not moving. "Medical personnel responded but life saving measures were unsuccessful," police...
abc7amarillo.com
Amarillo police: Man found dead in ditch died of an overdose
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo police said a man found dead in a ditch died of an overdose. The body of 41-year-old Jeferey A. Pennington was found June 8 in a ditch near Mesquite Avenue and River Road. Cpl. Jeb Hilton said the autopsy showed no signs of foul...
kgncnewsnow.com
Man Charged In Amarillo Murder
One person is under arrest and charged with murder after an overnight assault in Amarillo’s Eastridge. Fifty-three-year-old Khapan PHOO-MA FARD was pronounced dead at the scene. Police responded to the Eastridge School Park at 12:14 for an assault, and the dispatcher was informed the victim was not moving. Medical...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Homicide in East Amarillo Occurred in Same Park as 2016 Murder
It seems with each passing day the murder rate in Amarillo goes through the roof. Another murder occurred in Amarillo, early Thursday morning, July 28th Amarillo Police responded to a call in Eastridge Park. A male suspect had been assaulted, and according to the 9-1-1 caller, the male was not moving. Although life-saving efforts were made by medical responders the man could not be revived. The deceased was identified as Khamphanh Phoummphard, male age 54.
KFDA
VIDEO: 2 dead, 1 injured after crash on US 54 in Dallam County
Sgt. Blackmon honored at Welcome Pardner's breakfast. KFDA SUNDAY WEEKEND EDITION 10 P.M. VIDEO: ‘We have to get back to that’: Dalhart High School updates phone, electronics policy to refocus students. Updated: 11 hours ago. Randall ISD open house tomorrow. Updated: 11 hours ago. VIDEO: Tx Panhandle residents...
Baytown dog stolen 5 years ago found in Borger
BORGER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The city of Borger said that city animal control found a dog that was stolen almost 5 years ago from a Houston-area resident is set to be reunited. According to the city, Animal Control Officer Jared Harper, picked up a German Shepherd that was scanned for a microchip and found to […]
KFDA
APD: Body of man found in ditch near Mesquite classified as an overdose
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police said a man who was found dead in a ditch early June died of an overdose. On June 8, Amarillo Police Department found the body of 41-year-old Jeferey A Pennington near River Road and Mesquite. APD Cpl. Jeb Hilton said the cause of death...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wichita Falls man dead after motorcycle rollover near Claude
A Wichita Falls man was killed in a motorcycle wreck Friday in Armstrong County, east of Amarillo.
KFDA
Fatal motorcycle accident east of Claude
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A man is dead following a motorcycle accident Friday morning east of Claude. The Texas Department of Public Safety says, Gordon Elmore, of Wichita Falls was riding east on U.S. 287 near County Rd 21 in the inside lane. He failed to negotiate a curve, causing...
abc7amarillo.com
Hit & Run: Driver, 3 passengers take off after hitting 2 vehicles in store parking lot
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo police are investigating a hit and run. At 4:25 p.m., officers were called to the Toot'n Totum at SE 34th Ave. and Osage Street. According to police, a grey Dodge Charger hit two pickup trucks in the parking lot. The driver and three passengers...
abc7amarillo.com
Exclusive: Police chase from Carson County to Amarillo reaches speeds up to 150 mph
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — State Troopers arrested a man accused of leading multiple law enforcement agencies on a chase that reached speeds up to 150 mph. The chase began Friday afternoon in Carson County when deputies tried to make a traffic stop on a Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo. At...
KFDA
VIDEO: APD: Autopsy shows no signs of foul play after woman found dead in garbage truck
Several inches of rain have already fallen around parts of the region, and more is likely on the way. VIDEO: APD: Body of man found in ditch near Mesquite classified as an overdose. Updated: 12 hours ago. Amarillo Salvation Army hires two Majors. Updated: 12 hours ago. Amarillo Salvation Army...
1 critical, others injured in 2 vehicle wreck in Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An officer with the Traffic Investigation Unit with the Amarillo Police Department reports that one person was critically injured and others were left with non-life threatening injuries in a two-vehicle wreck at the intersection of River Road and St. Francis St on Thursday afternoon. According to police, one vehicle was going […]
thepampanews.com
Several arrested for driving while intoxicated
• Cody Dillon Morris, 30, Pampa, was arrested by Gray County Sheriff’s Office on a blue warrant. • Francisco Salcedo, 19, Pampa, was arrested by Pampa Police Department for driving while intoxicated, capias pro fine- curfew violation minor first offense, capias pro fine- curfew violation second office, capias pro fine- no driver’s license, warrant of arrest- failure to maintain financial responsibility, warrant of arrest- no driver’s license, warrant of arrest- possession of drug paraphernalia, warrant of arrest- no driver’s license, warrant of arrest- illegal electronic messaging while driving first offense, warrant of arrest- theft under $100.
abc7amarillo.com
Deadly crash: Man riding Harley on US 287 veers into center median, rolls 'numerous' times
CLAUDE, Texas (KVII) — A motorcyclist was killed Friday in a rollover crash. According to DPS, Gordon Elmore of Wichita Falls was riding his Harley Davidson Switchback on US 287. Around 9:25 a.m., his bike veered into the center median approximately seven miles east of Claude. The Harley rolled...
Comments / 0