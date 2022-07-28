Manage your passwords with $50 off an Enpass subscription

www.engadget.com
Google is not shutting Stadia down
Contrary to what you may have heard in the past few days, Google says it’s not shutting down its Stadia gaming service. The company issued the statement after a rumor began circulating earlier this week that suggested it would sunset the platform later this year. “Stadia is not shutting down,” the official Stadia Twitter account in a tweet . “Rest assured we’re always working on bringing more great games to the platform and Stadia Pro.”
Apple's App Store homepage will soon feature ads
Apple has famously bragged that it will never invade your privacy to serve ads, but it does have an ad business on its App Store and elsewhere. The company is now expanding that business by adding a new ad slot to its "Today" homepage tab and on individual app pages, 9to5Mac reported. Those are on top of the ads already found on the App Store's main "Search" tab and in the Search results.
Discord’s overhauled Android app will shorten the wait for new features
Discord has begun rolling out an overhauled Android app that addresses one of the most consistent complaints with the software. If you follow the company, you’ve probably seen it often announce new features only to note they will launch on iOS and desktop first before arriving on Google’s operating system. We saw that recently with the release of . According to Discord, that’s about to become a thing of the past.
Apple's 10.2-inch iPad is back on sale for $300 at Amazon
If you missed last month's sale on the base iPad, you have another opportunity to pick up the tablet for less right now. Amazon knocked $30 off the 64GB, WiFi-only iPad, bringing it back down to a near record low of $300. At the time of writing this, both the silver and space gray models have this discount and you can even save on the 256GB model, too, if you want the extra space. The higher-capacity iPad is $50 off and down to an all-time low of $429.
The 2021 Apple TV 4K drops to $120 at Amazon
If you missed the chance to buy the Apple TV 4K when it was off a few weeks ago, now is your opportunity to purchase it at that price again. Amazon has , making it only $10 more than it was during Prime Day. That’s a compelling price for one of the best streaming devices you can buy.
Indonesia blocks Steam, PayPal and other services over missed regulatory deadline
Indonesia is blocking residents from accessing various online platforms after those services failed to comply with a July 29th regulatory deadline, reports (via ). Among the affected platforms are PayPal, Steam and Yahoo (owned by Engadget’s parent company Apollo Management). Under the country’s 2020 MR5 law, companies labeled as...
Samsung's 'Repair Mode' keeps your data hidden from technicians
With stories of hackers selling personal information in bulk on forums becoming more common, it can be stressful to send your device for repair. Yes, you could wipe your phone, but then you have to go through the hassle of restoring it afterward. Now, Samsung has introduced a solution for that issue in the form of a new function called "Repair Mode."
Microsoft negs Activision Blizzard to push through $68.7 billion acquisition
Microsoft is taking an interesting approach to secure regulatory approval for its acquisition of Activision Blizzard. In a recent filing spotted by Rock Paper Shotgun, the company told New Zealand’s Commerce Commission the troubled publisher produces no “must have” games. Yes, you read that right. “There is...
Chromecast with Google TV is on sale for $40 once again
Chromecast with Google TV is on sale for $40 once again
