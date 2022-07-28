ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Oscar Predictions: Best Actor – Brendan Fraser’s ‘The Whale’ and Hugh Jackman’s ‘The Son’ Among Most Anticipated Performances

By Clayton Davis
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jofUg_0gwCEjfI00

Click here to read the full article.

Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official awards predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis; Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders by television editor Michael Schneider (for Emmys) and Davis (for Oscars); Awards Circuit Podcast, a weekly interview series with talent and an expert roundtable discussion; and Awards Circuit Video analyzes various categories and contenders by Variety's leading awards pundits. Variety's unmatched coverage gives its readership unbeatable exposure in print and online, as well as provide inside reports on all the contenders in this year's awards season races.

To see all the latest FILM predictions , of all the categories, in one place, visit THE OSCARS COLLECTIVE
Visit each category, per the individual awards show from THE OSCARS HUB (coming soon)
To see old predictions and commentary, click the OSCARS PREDICTIONS ARCHIVES
Link to TV awards is at THE EMMYS HUB

UPDATED: July 28, 2022

2023 OSCARS PREDICTIONS:
BEST ACTOR

AWARDS PREDICTION COMMENTARY :

The first images dropped for Darren Aronofsky’s “ The Whale ” with Brendan Fraser beginning what looks to be the comeback story of the year for A24.

Read more : Variety’s Awards Circuit Oscars Predictions Hub

More to come.

Read more : Variety’s Awards Circuit Emmys Predictions Hub

2022 category winner : Will Smith, “King Richard” (Warner Bros.)

ALL AWARDS CONTENDERS AND RANKINGS :

And The Predicted Nominees Are:
Rank Name Film Distributor
1 Hugh Jackman “The Son” Sony Pictures Classics
Peter as his busy life with new partner Emma and their baby is thrown into disarray when his ex-wife Kate turns up with their teenage son, Nicholas.
2 Brendan Fraser “The Whale” A24
A reclusive English teacher suffering from severe obesity attempts to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter for one last chance at redemption.
3 Bill Nighy “Living” Sony Pictures Classics
An English-language adaptation of the script of “Ikiru” (1952), set in London in the 1950s.
4 Daniel Giménez Cacho “Bardo (or False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths)” Netflix
The film explores the political and social modernity of Mexico.
5 Austin Butler “Elvis” Warner Bros
Biopic of Elvis Presley, from his childhood to becoming a rock and movie star in the 1950s while maintaining a complex relationship with his manager, Colonel Tom Parker.
Next in Line
6 Song Kang-ho “Broker” Neon
Boxes that are left out for people to anonymously drop off their unwanted babies.
7 Adam Driver “White Noise” Netflix
“White Noise” dramatizes a contemporary American family’s attempts to deal with the mundane conflicts of everyday life while grappling with the universal mysteries of love, death, and the possibility of happiness in an uncertain world.
8 Christian Bale “The Pale Blue Eye” Netflix
Follows a veteran detective who investigates the murders, helped by a detail-oriented young cadet who will later become a world famous author, Edgar Allan Poe.
9 Jeremy Pope “The Inspection” A24
Based on the life of filmmaker and Marine Corps veteran Elegance Bratton.
10 Tom Cruise “Top Gun: Maverick” Paramount Pictures
After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete Mitchell is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him.
Other Top-Tier Contenders
11 Colin Farrell “The Banshees of Inisherin” Searchlight Pictures
12 Harry Styles “My Policeman” Amazon Studios
13 Colin Firth* “Empire of Light” Searchlight Pictures
14 Christian Bale “Amsterdam” 20th Century Studios
15 Diego Calva “Babylon” Paramount Pictures
16 Winston Duke* “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Marvel Studios
17 Jim Parsons “Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies” Focus Features
18 Paul Mescal “Aftersun” A24
19 Ewan McGregor* “Raymond & Ray” Apple Original Films
20 Mehdi Bajestani “Holy Spider” Utopia
Also In Contention
21 Billy Eichner “Bros” Universal Pictures
22 Tom Hanks “A Man Called Otto” Sony Pictures
23 Adam Sandler “Hustle” Netflix
24 Daniel Craig “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” Netflix
25 Eddie Redmayne “The Good Nurse” Netflix
26 Kelvin Harrison Jr. “Chevalier” Searchlight Pictures
27 Mark Rylance “The Phantom of the Open” Sony Pictures Classics
28 Harris Dickinson “Triangle of Sadness” Neon
29 Park Hae-il “Decision to Leave” Mubi
30 Caleb Landry Jones “Nitram” IFC Films
Other Awards Possibilities
31 Daniel Kaluuya “Nope” Universal Pictures
32 Patton Oswalt “I Love My Dad” Magnolia Pictures
33 Sam Worthington “Avatar: The Way of Water” 20th Century Studios
34 Steve Coogan “The Lost King” Warner Bros.
35 Ricardo Darín “Argentina, 1985” Amazon Studios
36 Viggo Mortensen “Crimes of the Future” Neon
37 Zac Efron “The Greatest Beer Run Ever” Apple Original Films
38 Cooper Raiff “Cha Cha Real Smooth” Apple Original Films
39 Jack O’Connell “Lady Chatterley’s Lover” Netflix
40 Brad Pitt* “Babylon” Paramount Pictures
Unranked Possible Contenders
Aaron Pierre* “Brother” No U.S. Distribution
Adam Sandler “Hustle” Netflix
Adam Sandler “Spaceman” Netflix
Alexander Skarsgård “The Northman” Focus Features
Antonio Banderas “Official Competition” IFC Films
Austin Butler “Elvis” Warner Bros.
Benedict Cumberbatch “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” Marvel Studios
Bill Nighy “Living” Sony Pictures Classics
Billy Eichner “Bros” Universal Pictures
Brad Pitt “Bullet Train” Sony Pictures
Brad Pitt* “Babylon” Paramount Pictures
Brendan Fraser “The Whale” A24
Brendan Gleeson* “The Banshees of Inisherin” Searchlight Pictures
Brian Cox “Prisoner’s Daughter” No U.S. Distribution
Caleb Landry Jones “Nitram” IFC Films
Casey Affleck “Dreamin’ Wild” No U.S. Distribution
Chris Evans “The Gray Man” Netflix
Chris Evans “Lightyear” Pixar
Chris Hemsworth “Thor: Love and Thunder” Marvel Studios
Christian Bale “Amsterdam” 20th Century Studios
Christian Bale “The Pale Blue Eye” Netflix
Colin Farrell “After Yang” A24
Colin Farrell “Thirteen Lives” Amazon Studios/MGM
Colin Farrell “The Banshees of Inisherin” Searchlight Pictures
Colin Firth* “Empire of Light” Searchlight Pictures
Cooper Raiff “Cha Cha Real Smooth” Apple Original Films
Daniel Craig “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” Netflix
Daniel Giménez Cacho “Bardo (or False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths)” Netflix
Daniel Kaluuya “Nope” Universal Pictures
David Earl “Brian and Charles” Focus Features
Diego Calva “Babylon” Paramount Pictures
Dwayne Johnson “Black Adam” Warner Bros
Eddie Redmayne “The Good Nurse” Netflix
Eden Dambrine “Close” A24
Elio Germano “Il Signore Delle Formiche” No U.S. Distribution
Ethan Hawke* “Raymond & Ray” Apple Original Films
Ewan McGregor* “Raymond & Ray” Apple Original Films
Finn Wolfhard “When You Finish Saving the World” A24
Gabrielle LaPelle “The Fabelmans” Universal Pictures
George Clooney “Ticket to Paradise” Universal Pictures
Géza Röhrig “The Way of the Wind” No U.S. Distribution
Gregory Mann “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” Netflix
Harris Dickinson “Triangle of Sadness” Neon
Harry Styles “My Policeman” Amazon Studios
Hugh Jackman “The Son” Sony Pictures Classics
Idris Elba “Three Thousand Years of Longing” MGM/United Artists Releasing
Jack O’Connell “Lady Chatterley’s Lover” Netflix
Jake Gyllenhaal “Ambulance” Universal Pictures
Jalyn Hall* “Till” Orion/United Artists Releasing
Ji-Min Park “Return to Seoul” Sony Pictures Classics
Jim Parsons “Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies” Focus Features
Jo Koy “Easter Sunday” Universal Pictures
Joel Edgerton “The Stranger” Transmission Films
Justin Chatwin “The Walk” Vertical Entertainment
Kelvin Harrison Jr. “Chevalier” Searchlight Pictures
Lamar Johnson* “Brother” No U.S. Distribution
Marin Grigore “R.M.N.” IFC Films
Mark Rylance “The Phantom of the Open” Sony Pictures Classics
Matthias Schweighöfer “The Swimmers” Netflix
Mehdi Bajestani “Holy Spider” Utopia
Michael Banks Repeta “Armageddon Time” Focus Features
N.T. Rama Rao Jr. “RRR” Raftar Creations
Nicholas Hoult “The Menu” Searchlight Pictures
Nicolas Cage “Butcher’s Crossing” Saban Films
Nicolas Cage “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” Lionsgate
Owen Teague “Montana Story” Bleecker Street
Park Hae-il “Decision to Leave” Mubi
Pascal Greggory “One Fine Morning” Sony Pictures Classics
Patton Oswalt “I Love My Dad” Magnolia Pictures
Paul Mescal “Aftersun” A24
Ralph Fiennes “The Forgiven” Roadside Attractions
Ralph Fiennes* “The Menu” Searchlight Pictures
Ricardo Darín “Argentina, 1985” Amazon Studios
RJ Cyler “Emergency” Amazon Studios
Robert Pattinson “The Batman” Warner Bros.
Ryan Gosling “The Gray Man” Netflix
Sam Rockwell “See How They Run” Searchlight Pictures
Sam Worthington “Avatar: The Way of Water” 20th Century Studios
Sebastian Maniscalco “About My Father” Lionsgate
Song Kang-ho “Broker” Neon
Sope Dirisu “Mr. Malcolm’s List” Bleecker Street
Steve Coogan “The Lost King” Warner Bros.
Taj Atwal “What’s Love Got to Do With It?” No U.S. Distribution
Timothée Chalamet “Bones & All” MGM/United Artists Releasing
Tom Burke “The Wonder” Netflix
Tom Cruise “Top Gun: Maverick” Paramount Pictures
Tom Hanks “A Man Called Otto” Sony Pictures
Viggo Mortensen “Crimes of the Future” Neon
Viggo Mortensen* “Thirteen Lives” Amazon Studios/MGM
Vincent Lindon “Both Side of the Blade” IFC Films
Will Ferrell “Spirited” Apple Original Films
Winston Duke* “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Marvel Studios
Zac Efron “The Greatest Beer Run Ever” Apple Original Films
Zachary Levi “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” Warner Bros.

2023 Academy Awards Predictions

About the Academy Awards ( Oscars )

The Academy Awards , better known as the Oscars , is Hollywood’s most prestigious artistic award in the film industry. Since 1927, nominees and winners have been selected by members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS). Seventeen branches are represented within the nearly 10,000-person membership. The branches are actors, associates, casting directors, cinematographers, costume designers, directors, documentary, executives, film editors, makeup and hairstylists, marketing and public relations, members-at-large, members-at-large (artists’ representatives), music, producers, production design, short films and feature animation, sound, visual effects and writers.

  • The 95th Oscars ceremony at the Dolby Theatre and televised live on Sunday, March 12, 2022, on ABC
More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Tony Dow, Who Played Wally Cleaver on ‘Leave It to Beaver,’ Dies a Day After Erroneous Announcement

Click here to read the full article. Tony Dow, the actor and director best known for playing the stalwart older brother Wally Cleaver to Jerry Mathers’ Beaver in the iconic series “Leave It to Beaver,” died Wednesday after it was incorrectly announced Tuesday that he had died. He was 77. “We have received confirmation from Christopher, Tony’s son, that Tony passed away earlier this morning, with his loving family at his side to see him through this journey. We know that the world is collectively saddened by the loss of this incredible man,” read the statement on his official Facebook page. His...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Donald Trump ‘Crashed’ the ‘Wolf of Wall Street’ Set and Acted Like an ‘Utter Buffoon,’ Says Cristin Milioti

Click here to read the full article. Donald Trump “crashed the set” of Martin Scorsese’s “The Wolf of Wall Street” and acted like “a complete and utter buffoon,” according to cast member Cristin Milioti. The “Palm Springs” and “Made for Love” actor told The Independent that Trump decided to show up on set during a night shoot when the production was filming outside of Trump Tower in New York City. Milioti starred in “The Wolf of Wall Street” as Teresa Petrillo, the first wife of Jordan Belfort (played by Leonardo DiCaprio). The actor’s big scene in the film is when Teresa...
POTUS
Variety

Jamie Lee Curtis Doubts Marvel Will Cast Her Because She’s a 64-Year-Old Woman: ‘Can’t Imagine They’ll Call’

Click here to read the full article. Jamie Lee Curtis kick-started a playful war with Marvel earlier this year after her acclaimed A24 multiverse drama “Everything Everywhere All at Once” opened in theaters at the same time as the MCU’s “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.” The actor went wild on social media proclaiming her movie the superior multiverse project. “I have nothing against Marvel as an entity. I’ve seen a lot of Marvel movies,” Curtis recently told People magazine when asked about the pretend feud. “What I was talking about is that ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ was a...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brendan Gleeson
Person
Hugh Jackman
Person
Viggo Mortensen
Person
Ethan Hawke
Person
Brendan Fraser
Person
Patton Oswalt
Person
Ewan Mcgregor
Person
Tom Hanks
Person
Daniel Craig
Person
Chris Evans
Person
Colin Farrell
Person
Eddie Redmayne
Person
Ralph Fiennes
Person
Christian Bale
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards#Sony Pictures Classics#Film Star#Variety Awards Circuit#Awards Circuit Podcast#Awards Circuit Video#Variety S Awards Circuit
HollywoodLife

Goldie Hawn, 76, Pairs Black Swimsuit With Sexy Sarong On Italian Getaway With Kurt Russell: Photos

Ciao bella! Goldie Hawn, 76, looked like she was having a great time while vacationing in Nerano, Italy with her fabulous family on Monday, Jul. 11, 2022. The First Wives Club actress was spotted enjoying a relaxing lunch at Lo Scoglio with famous daughter Kate Hudson, 43, her husband Danny Fujikawa, 36, and Goldie’s longtime love Kurt Russell, 71, before making a splash on a private yacht.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Watch Ryan Gosling Respond to Eva Mendes' Comment About Starting a "Kenaissance"

Watch: Margot Robbie & Ryan Gosling's Latest Barbie Costumes Are Fantastic. Ryan Gosling is proving that life in plastic truly is fantastic. The actor, who plays Ken in Greta Gerwig's upcoming film Barbie alongside Margot Robbie, addressed his longtime partner Eva Mendes' comments about kick-starting a "Kenaissance" after photos from the movie's set recently took the world by storm.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
Pixar
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
E! News

Chris Rock and Lake Bell Are Dating: Inside Their “Fun” Romance

Watch: Chris Rock Calls on Friends for "Top Five" Flick. This relationship news officially rocks—Chris Rock and Lake Bell have struck up a romance. "They have been dating for a few weeks," a source close to the actress told E! News. "He is on tour still but they have been on a few dates when he is in L.A. It's not serious but she is having fun."
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

James Caan's final film: Pierce Brosnan shares heartbreaking photos of frail star and pays tribute to 'inspirational' actor following his death aged 82

Pierce Brosnan has described James Caan as an inspiration after working with the actor shortly before his death was announced on Thursday. Hollywood veteran Caan passed away peacefully at his Los Angeles home on Wednesday evening at the age of 82, just weeks after completing work on forthcoming gangster thriller Fast Charlie.
LOS ANGELES, CA
epicstream.com

Princess Charlene Shock: Royal's 'Frail' Health And 'Troubled' Marriage On The Mend? Former Olympian Reportedly Expressed Love For Prince Albert By Doing This

The marriage of Princess Charlene and Prince Albert of Monaco has been hounded with numerous malicious rumors even before they tied the knot on July 1, 2011. As a matter of fact, speculations about the former athlete having doubts about her romance with Prince Albert ensued after snaps of Princess Charlene wiping away tears on their wedding day made rounds online.
RELATIONSHIPS
People

24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin Dead at 74

24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin has died. He was 74. The actor passed away on Friday due to complications during an emergency surgery, the actor's manager Lisa Gallant confirmed to PEOPLE. In 2015, Itzin suffered a "major heart attack" during a Shakespeare performance but "came back only to continue...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Tom Hanks ‘doesn’t understand’ why Tim Allen was replaced by Chris Evans in Lightyear

Tom Hanks has said he "doesn't understand" the decision to not have Tim Allen voice Buzz in Lightyear.Allen was replaced by Chris Evans for the Toy Story prequel.When asked about how he feels about his Elvis film going head to head with Lightyear in cinemas, Hanks expressed his disappointment at not being able to "go head to head" with Allen."I actually wanted to go head-to-head with Tim Allen and then they didn’t let Tim Allen do it. I don’t understand that", Hanks said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Buzz actor Tim Allen criticises Lightyear movie after being replaced by Chris EvansMona Hammond: Eastenders and Desmond's star dies aged 91ITV newsreader Bob Warman thanks viewers as he retires after 50 years of presenting
MOVIES
Variety

Variety

74K+
Followers
57K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy