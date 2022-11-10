ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oscar Predictions: Best Actor – Brendan Fraser Is Still the Frontrunner for ‘The Whale,’ but Contenders are Gaining Momentum

By Clayton Davis
LAST UPDATED : Nov. 10, 2022

2023 Oscars Predictions: Best Actor

CATEGORY COMMENTARY : A24 finally dropped the trailer for Darren Aronofsky's "The Whale," still keeping it mysterious on the transformation of its star Brendan Fraser (smart move). He's still the one to beat in this race but there are others gaining traction such as Colin Farrell for "The Banshees of Inisherin" and Austin Butler for "Elvis."

LAST UPDATED : Nov. 10, 2022

2023 Oscars Predictions: Best Actor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ApSW7_0gwCEjfI00
THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN, Colin Farrell, 2022. ph: Jonathan Hession / © Searchlight Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

CATEGORY COMMENTARY : A24 finally dropped the trailer for Darren Aronofsky’s “The Whale,” still keeping it mysterious on the transformation of its star Brendan Fraser (smart move). He’s still the one to beat in this race but there are others gaining traction such as Colin Farrell for “The Banshees of Inisherin” and Austin Butler for “Elvis.”

Austin Butler’s work as Elvis Priestly in Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis” is still among the strongest turns delivered this year. If he were to mimic the pathway of a former winner like Rami Malek (“Bohemian Rhapsody”), he would be the fifth youngest lead actor winner in Oscars history at 31 years old. He would sit behind Adrien Brody for “The Pianist” (2002), Richard Dreyfus for “The Goodbye Girl” (1977), Marlon Brando in “On the Waterfront” (1954) and Maximilian Schell for “Judgment at Nuremberg” (1961).

Meanwhile, Gabriel LaBelle’s work as Sammy Fabelman in Steven Spielberg’s personal portrait “The Fabelmans” could be a major contender and possibly sneak into other categories that others may not expect. If he were to be nominated, the 19-year-old would be the third youngest nominee in history following Jackie Cooper for “Skippy” (1930-31) and Mickey Rooney for “Babes in Arms” (1939).

We’re still awaiting the first reactions to Damien Chazelle’s “Babylon,” which could bring its star Diego Calva into the discussion . The first screenings are happening on Nov. 14.

See the latest film predictions , in all 23 categories, in one place on Variety’s Oscars Collective .

To see the ranked predictions for each individual category, visit Variety’s Oscars Hub .

ALL AWARDS CONTENDERS AND RANKINGS :

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U4DqJ_0gwCEjfI00
The Son Hugh Jackman Credit: Jessica Kourkounis/Sony Pictures Classic
And The Predicted Nominees Are:
Rank Name Film Distributor
1 Brendan Fraser “The Whale” A24
A reclusive English teacher suffering from severe obesity attempts to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter for one last chance at redemption.
2 Colin Farrell “The Banshees of Inisherin” Searchlight Pictures
Two lifelong friends find themselves at an impasse when one abruptly ends their relationship, with alarming consequences for both of them.
3 Austin Butler “Elvis” Warner Bros
Biopic of Elvis Presley, from his childhood to becoming a rock and movie star in the 1950s while maintaining a complex relationship with his manager, Colonel Tom Parker.
4 Bill Nighy “Living” Sony Pictures Classics
An English-language adaptation of the script of “Ikiru” (1952), set in London in the 1950s.
5 Hugh Jackman “The Son” Sony Pictures Classics
Peter as his busy life with new partner Emma and their baby is thrown into disarray when his ex-wife Kate turns up with their teenage son, Nicholas.
Next in Line
6 Will Smith “Emancipation” Apple Original Films
A runaway slave forges through the swamps of Louisiana on a tortuous journey to escape plantation owners that nearly killed him.
7 Gabriel LaBelle “The Fabelmans” Universal Pictures
A semi-autobiography based on Spielberg’s own childhood growing up in post-war Arizona, from age seven to eighteen.
8 Diego Calva “Babylon” Paramount Pictures
A tale of outsized ambition and outrageous excess, it traces the rise and fall of multiple characters during an era of unbridled decadence and depravity in early Hollywood.
9 Jonathan Majors “Devotion” Sony Pictures
A pair of U.S. Navy fighter pilots risk their lives during the Korean War and become some of the Navy’s most celebrated wingmen.
10 Adam Sandler “Hustle” Netflix
A basketball scout discovers a phenomenal street ball player while in Spain and sees the prospect as his opportunity to get back into the NBA.
Other Top-Tier Contenders
11 Tom Cruise “Top Gun: Maverick” Paramount Pictures
12 Tom Hanks “A Man Called Otto” Sony Pictures
13 Paul Mescal “Aftersun” A24
14 Jeremy Pope “The Inspection” A24
15 Jim Parsons “Spoiler Alert” Focus Features
16 Adam Driver “White Noise” Netflix
17 Timothée Chalamet “Bones and All” MGM/United Artists Releasing
18 Colin Farrell “After Yang” A24
19 Wes Studi “A Love Song” Bleecker Street
20 Song Kang-ho “Broker” Neon
Also In Contention
21 Christian Bale “The Pale Blue Eye” Netflix
22 Ralph Fiennes “The Menu” Searchlight Pictures
23 Eden Dambrine “Close” A24
24 Harris Dickinson “Triangle of Sadness” Neon
25 Sam Worthington “Avatar: The Way of Water” 20th Century Studios
26 Park Hae-il “Decision to Leave” Mubi
27 N.T. Rama Rao Jr. “RRR” Variance Films
28 Ram Charan Teja “RRR” Variance Films
29 Daniel Kaluuya “Nope” Universal Pictures
30 Ricardo Darín “Argentina, 1985” Amazon Studios
Other Awards Possibilities
31 Daniel Giménez Cacho “Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths” Netflix
32 Mehdi Bajestani “Holy Spider” Utopia
33 Mark Rylance “The Phantom of the Open” Sony Pictures Classics
34 Cooper Raiff “Cha Cha Real Smooth” Apple Original Films
35 Nicolas Cage “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” Lionsgate
36 Patton Oswalt “I Love My Dad” Magnolia Pictures
37 Viggo Mortensen “Crimes of the Future” Neon
38 Daryl McCormack “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande” Searchlight Pictures
39 Caleb Landry Jones “Nitram” IFC Films
40 Owen Teague “Montana Story” Bleecker Street
Unranked Possible Contenders
Adam Sandler “Hustle” Netflix
Alexander Skarsgård “The Northman” Focus Features
Antonio Banderas “Official Competition” IFC Films
Austin Butler “Elvis” Warner Bros.
Ben Kingsley “Dalíland” No U.S. Distribution
Benedict Cumberbatch “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” Marvel Studios
Bill Nighy “Living” Sony Pictures Classics
Billy Eichner “Bros” Universal Pictures
Brad Pitt “Bullet Train” Sony Pictures
Brendan Fraser “The Whale” A24
Caleb Landry Jones “Nitram” IFC Films
Channing Tatum “Dog” MGM/United Artists Releasing
Chris Evans “Lightyear” Pixar
Chris Evans “The Gray Man” Netflix
Chris Hemsworth “Thor: Love and Thunder” Marvel Studios
Chris Pine “All the Old Knives” Amazon Studios
Christian Bale “Amsterdam” 20th Century Studios
Christian Bale “The Pale Blue Eye” Netflix
Colin Farrell “After Yang” A24
Colin Farrell “The Banshees of Inisherin” Searchlight Pictures
Cooper Raiff “Cha Cha Real Smooth” Apple Original Films
Daniel Craig “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” Netflix
Daniel Giménez Cacho “Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths” Netflix
Daniel Kaluuya “Nope” Universal Pictures
Daryl McCormack “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande” Searchlight Pictures
David Earl “Brian and Charles” Focus Features
David Howard Thornton “Terrifier 2” Cinedigm
Diego Calva “Babylon” Paramount Pictures
Donald Elise Watkins “Emergency” Amazon Studios
Dwayne Johnson “Black Adam” Warner Bros
Eden Dambrine “Close” A24
Ethan Hawke* “Raymond & Ray” Apple Original Films
Ewan McGregor* “Raymond & Ray” Apple Original Films
Fleix Kammerer “All Quiet on the Western Front” Netflix
Gabrielle LaBelle “The Fabelmans” Universal Pictures
George Clooney “Ticket to Paradise” Universal Pictures
Gregory Mann “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” Netflix
Harris Dickinson “Triangle of Sadness” Neon
Hugh Jackman “The Son” Sony Pictures Classics
Idris Elba “Three Thousand Years of Longing” MGM/United Artists Releasing
Jack O’Connell “Lady Chatterley’s Lover” Netflix
Jake Gyllenhaal “Ambulance” Universal Pictures
Javier Bardem “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile” Sony Pictures
Jim Parsons “Spoiler Alert” Focus Features
John Boyega “Breaking” Bleecker Street
Jonathan Majors “Devotion” Sony Pictures
Jordan Peele “Wendell and Wild” Netflix
Justin Chatwin “The Walk” Vertical Entertainment
Karl Urban “The Sea Beast” Netflix
Keegan-Michael Key “Wendell and Wild” Netflix
Mark Rylance “The Outfit” Focus Features
Mark Rylance “The Phantom of the Open” Sony Pictures Classics
Mehdi Bajestani “Holy Spider” Utopia
Michael Banks Repeta “Armageddon Time” Focus Features
N.T. Rama Rao Jr. “RRR” Variance Films
Nicolas Cage “Butcher’s Crossing” Saban Films
Nicolas Cage “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” Lionsgate
Owen Teague “Montana Story” Bleecker Street
Park Hae-il “Decision to Leave” Mubi
Pascal Greggory “One Fine Morning” Sony Pictures Classics
Patton Oswalt “I Love My Dad” Magnolia Pictures
Paul Mescal “Aftersun” A24
Ralph Fiennes “The Forgiven” Roadside Attractions
Ralph Fiennes “The Menu” Searchlight Pictures
Ram Charan Teja “RRR” Variance Films
Ricardo Darín “Argentina, 1985” Amazon Studios
RJ Cyler “Emergency” Amazon Studios
Robert Pattinson “The Batman” Warner Bros.
Ryan Gosling “The Gray Man” Netflix
Sam Rockwell “See How They Run” Searchlight Pictures
Sam Worthington “Avatar: The Way of Water” 20th Century Studios
Song Kang-ho “Broker” Neon
Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù “Mr. Malcolm’s List” Bleecker Street
Sterling K. Brown “Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul” Universal Pictures
Steve Coogan* “The Lost King” Warner Bros.
Tim Roth “Resurrection” IFC Films
Timothée Chalamet “Bones and All” MGM/United Artists Releasing
Timothée Chalamet* “Bones and All” MGM/United Artists Releasing
Tom Cruise “Top Gun: Maverick” Paramount Pictures
Tom Hanks “A Man Called Otto” Sony Pictures
Viggo Mortensen “Crimes of the Future” Neon
Vincent Lindon “Both Side of the Blade” IFC Films
Wes Studi “A Love Song” Bleecker Street
Will Ferrell “Spirited” Apple Original Films
Will Smith “Emancipation” Apple Original Films
Zac Efron “The Greatest Beer Run Ever” Apple Original Films

2023 Academy Awards Predictions

BEST PICTURE | DIRECTOR | ACTOR | ACTRESS | SUPPORTING ACTOR | SUPPORTING ACTRESS | ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY | ADAPTED SCREENPLAY | ANIMATED FEATURE | PRODUCTION DESIGN | CINEMATOGRAPHY | COSTUME DESIGN | FILM EDITING | MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING | SOUND | VISUAL EFFECTS | ORIGINAL SCORE | ORIGINAL SONG | DOCUMENTARY FEATURE | INTERNATIONAL FEATURE | ANIMATED SHORT | DOCUMENTARY SHORT | LIVE ACTION SHORT

The 95th Oscars ceremony will be held at the Dolby Theatre and televised live on Sunday, March 12, 2022, on ABC.

2022 category winner : Will Smith, "King Richard" (Warner Bros.)

About Variety Awards Circuit:

Variety's unmatched coverage gives its readership unbeatable exposure in print and online, as well as provides inside reports on all the contenders in this year's awards season races. In addition to predictions, the section includes -- Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders in the race; Awards Circuit Podcast, a weekly series featuring interviews with the top contenders in the awards race and an expert roundtable discussion with Variety's leading editors and columnists; Awards Circuit Predictions Video Series, a deep dive into specific categories, led by the leading pundits.

More from Variety Best of Variety

