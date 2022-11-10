Oscar Predictions: Best Actor – Brendan Fraser Is Still the Frontrunner for ‘The Whale,’ but Contenders are Gaining Momentum

Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars , Emmys , Grammys and Tony awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages are Davis’ assessment of the current standings of the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any film or performance. Like any organization or body that votes, each individual category is fluid and subject to change. Predictions are updated every Thursday.

LAST UPDATED : Nov. 10, 2022

2023 Oscars Predictions: Best Actor

THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN, Colin Farrell, 2022. ph: Jonathan Hession / © Searchlight Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

CATEGORY COMMENTARY : A24 finally dropped the trailer for Darren Aronofsky’s “The Whale,” still keeping it mysterious on the transformation of its star Brendan Fraser (smart move). He’s still the one to beat in this race but there are others gaining traction such as Colin Farrell for “The Banshees of Inisherin” and Austin Butler for “Elvis.”

Austin Butler’s work as Elvis Priestly in Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis” is still among the strongest turns delivered this year. If he were to mimic the pathway of a former winner like Rami Malek (“Bohemian Rhapsody”), he would be the fifth youngest lead actor winner in Oscars history at 31 years old. He would sit behind Adrien Brody for “The Pianist” (2002), Richard Dreyfus for “The Goodbye Girl” (1977), Marlon Brando in “On the Waterfront” (1954) and Maximilian Schell for “Judgment at Nuremberg” (1961).

Meanwhile, Gabriel LaBelle’s work as Sammy Fabelman in Steven Spielberg’s personal portrait “The Fabelmans” could be a major contender and possibly sneak into other categories that others may not expect. If he were to be nominated, the 19-year-old would be the third youngest nominee in history following Jackie Cooper for “Skippy” (1930-31) and Mickey Rooney for “Babes in Arms” (1939).

We’re still awaiting the first reactions to Damien Chazelle’s “Babylon,” which could bring its star Diego Calva into the discussion . The first screenings are happening on Nov. 14.

The Son Hugh Jackman Credit: Jessica Kourkounis/Sony Pictures Classic

And The Predicted Nominees Are: Rank Name Film Distributor 1 Brendan Fraser “The Whale” A24 A reclusive English teacher suffering from severe obesity attempts to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter for one last chance at redemption. 2 Colin Farrell “The Banshees of Inisherin” Searchlight Pictures Two lifelong friends find themselves at an impasse when one abruptly ends their relationship, with alarming consequences for both of them. 3 Austin Butler “Elvis” Warner Bros Biopic of Elvis Presley, from his childhood to becoming a rock and movie star in the 1950s while maintaining a complex relationship with his manager, Colonel Tom Parker. 4 Bill Nighy “Living” Sony Pictures Classics An English-language adaptation of the script of “Ikiru” (1952), set in London in the 1950s. 5 Hugh Jackman “The Son” Sony Pictures Classics Peter as his busy life with new partner Emma and their baby is thrown into disarray when his ex-wife Kate turns up with their teenage son, Nicholas. Next in Line 6 Will Smith “Emancipation” Apple Original Films A runaway slave forges through the swamps of Louisiana on a tortuous journey to escape plantation owners that nearly killed him. 7 Gabriel LaBelle “The Fabelmans” Universal Pictures A semi-autobiography based on Spielberg’s own childhood growing up in post-war Arizona, from age seven to eighteen. 8 Diego Calva “Babylon” Paramount Pictures A tale of outsized ambition and outrageous excess, it traces the rise and fall of multiple characters during an era of unbridled decadence and depravity in early Hollywood.

9 Jonathan Majors “Devotion” Sony Pictures A pair of U.S. Navy fighter pilots risk their lives during the Korean War and become some of the Navy’s most celebrated wingmen. 10 Adam Sandler “Hustle” Netflix A basketball scout discovers a phenomenal street ball player while in Spain and sees the prospect as his opportunity to get back into the NBA. Other Top-Tier Contenders 11 Tom Cruise “Top Gun: Maverick” Paramount Pictures 12 Tom Hanks “A Man Called Otto” Sony Pictures 13 Paul Mescal “Aftersun” A24 14 Jeremy Pope “The Inspection” A24 15 Jim Parsons “Spoiler Alert” Focus Features 16 Adam Driver “White Noise” Netflix 17 Timothée Chalamet “Bones and All” MGM/United Artists Releasing 18 Colin Farrell “After Yang” A24 19 Wes Studi “A Love Song” Bleecker Street 20 Song Kang-ho “Broker” Neon Also In Contention 21 Christian Bale “The Pale Blue Eye” Netflix 22 Ralph Fiennes “The Menu” Searchlight Pictures 23 Eden Dambrine “Close” A24 24 Harris Dickinson “Triangle of Sadness” Neon 25 Sam Worthington “Avatar: The Way of Water” 20th Century Studios 26 Park Hae-il “Decision to Leave” Mubi 27 N.T. Rama Rao Jr. “RRR” Variance Films 28 Ram Charan Teja “RRR” Variance Films 29 Daniel Kaluuya “Nope” Universal Pictures 30 Ricardo Darín “Argentina, 1985” Amazon Studios Other Awards Possibilities 31 Daniel Giménez Cacho “Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths” Netflix 32 Mehdi Bajestani “Holy Spider” Utopia 33 Mark Rylance “The Phantom of the Open” Sony Pictures Classics 34 Cooper Raiff “Cha Cha Real Smooth” Apple Original Films 35 Nicolas Cage “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” Lionsgate 36 Patton Oswalt “I Love My Dad” Magnolia Pictures 37 Viggo Mortensen “Crimes of the Future” Neon 38 Daryl McCormack “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande” Searchlight Pictures 39 Caleb Landry Jones “Nitram” IFC Films 40 Owen Teague “Montana Story” Bleecker Street Unranked Possible Contenders — Adam Sandler “Hustle” Netflix — Alexander Skarsgård “The Northman” Focus Features — Antonio Banderas “Official Competition” IFC Films — Austin Butler “Elvis” Warner Bros. — Ben Kingsley “Dalíland” No U.S. Distribution — Benedict Cumberbatch “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” Marvel Studios — Bill Nighy “Living” Sony Pictures Classics — Billy Eichner “Bros” Universal Pictures — Brad Pitt “Bullet Train” Sony Pictures — Brendan Fraser “The Whale” A24 — Caleb Landry Jones “Nitram” IFC Films — Channing Tatum “Dog” MGM/United Artists Releasing — Chris Evans “Lightyear” Pixar — Chris Evans “The Gray Man” Netflix — Chris Hemsworth “Thor: Love and Thunder” Marvel Studios — Chris Pine “All the Old Knives” Amazon Studios — Christian Bale “Amsterdam” 20th Century Studios — Christian Bale “The Pale Blue Eye” Netflix — Colin Farrell “After Yang” A24 — Colin Farrell “The Banshees of Inisherin” Searchlight Pictures — Cooper Raiff “Cha Cha Real Smooth” Apple Original Films — Daniel Craig “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” Netflix — Daniel Giménez Cacho “Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths” Netflix — Daniel Kaluuya “Nope” Universal Pictures — Daryl McCormack “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande” Searchlight Pictures — David Earl “Brian and Charles” Focus Features — David Howard Thornton “Terrifier 2” Cinedigm — Diego Calva “Babylon” Paramount Pictures — Donald Elise Watkins “Emergency” Amazon Studios — Dwayne Johnson “Black Adam” Warner Bros — Eden Dambrine “Close” A24 — Ethan Hawke* “Raymond & Ray” Apple Original Films — Ewan McGregor* “Raymond & Ray” Apple Original Films — Fleix Kammerer “All Quiet on the Western Front” Netflix — Gabrielle LaBelle “The Fabelmans” Universal Pictures — George Clooney “Ticket to Paradise” Universal Pictures — Gregory Mann “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” Netflix — Harris Dickinson “Triangle of Sadness” Neon — Hugh Jackman “The Son” Sony Pictures Classics — Idris Elba “Three Thousand Years of Longing” MGM/United Artists Releasing — Jack O’Connell “Lady Chatterley’s Lover” Netflix — Jake Gyllenhaal “Ambulance” Universal Pictures — Javier Bardem “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile” Sony Pictures — Jim Parsons “Spoiler Alert” Focus Features — John Boyega “Breaking” Bleecker Street — Jonathan Majors “Devotion” Sony Pictures — Jordan Peele “Wendell and Wild” Netflix — Justin Chatwin “The Walk” Vertical Entertainment — Karl Urban “The Sea Beast” Netflix — Keegan-Michael Key “Wendell and Wild” Netflix — Mark Rylance “The Outfit” Focus Features — Mark Rylance “The Phantom of the Open” Sony Pictures Classics — Mehdi Bajestani “Holy Spider” Utopia — Michael Banks Repeta “Armageddon Time” Focus Features — N.T. Rama Rao Jr. “RRR” Variance Films — Nicolas Cage “Butcher’s Crossing” Saban Films — Nicolas Cage “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” Lionsgate — Owen Teague “Montana Story” Bleecker Street — Park Hae-il “Decision to Leave” Mubi — Pascal Greggory “One Fine Morning” Sony Pictures Classics — Patton Oswalt “I Love My Dad” Magnolia Pictures — Paul Mescal “Aftersun” A24 — Ralph Fiennes “The Forgiven” Roadside Attractions — Ralph Fiennes “The Menu” Searchlight Pictures — Ram Charan Teja “RRR” Variance Films — Ricardo Darín “Argentina, 1985” Amazon Studios — RJ Cyler “Emergency” Amazon Studios — Robert Pattinson “The Batman” Warner Bros. — Ryan Gosling “The Gray Man” Netflix — Sam Rockwell “See How They Run” Searchlight Pictures — Sam Worthington “Avatar: The Way of Water” 20th Century Studios — Song Kang-ho “Broker” Neon — Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù “Mr. Malcolm’s List” Bleecker Street — Sterling K. Brown “Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul” Universal Pictures — Steve Coogan* “The Lost King” Warner Bros. — Tim Roth “Resurrection” IFC Films — Timothée Chalamet “Bones and All” MGM/United Artists Releasing — Timothée Chalamet* “Bones and All” MGM/United Artists Releasing — Tom Cruise “Top Gun: Maverick” Paramount Pictures — Tom Hanks “A Man Called Otto” Sony Pictures — Viggo Mortensen “Crimes of the Future” Neon — Vincent Lindon “Both Side of the Blade” IFC Films — Wes Studi “A Love Song” Bleecker Street — Will Ferrell “Spirited” Apple Original Films — Will Smith “Emancipation” Apple Original Films — Zac Efron “The Greatest Beer Run Ever” Apple Original Films

2023 Academy Awards Predictions

The 95th Oscars ceremony will be held at the Dolby Theatre and televised live on Sunday, March 12, 2022, on ABC.

2022 category winner : Will Smith, "King Richard" (Warner Bros.)

