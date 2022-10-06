ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oscar Predictions: Best Actor – Austin Butler’s Awards Prospects Rise in Early Season Projections

By Clayton Davis
 4 days ago

Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars , Emmys , Grammys and Tony awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages are Davis’ assessment of the current standings of the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any film or performance. Like any organization or body that votes, each individual category is fluid and subject to change. Predictions are updated every Thursday.

LAST UPDATED : Oct. 6, 2022

2023 Oscars Predictions: Best Actor

Devotion

CATEGORY COMMENTARY : Without a doubt, Austin Butler’s turn as Elvis Prestley remains the standout performance from the first half of the year. Debuting at Cannes and boasting an impressive box office, the film has a huge populist appeal which will benefit Warner Bros., as its leading awards contender that’s seeking major attention. While he may not have the longevity in the biz like Hugh Jackman (“The Son”) or Bill Nighy (“Living”), if the film is factoring into the best picture conversation, he’s likely to be among those multiple mentions.

Don’t sleep on Colin Farrell’s turn in “The Banshees of Inisherin,” especially after winning the Volpi Cup at Venice for best actor. With two additional turns in Amazon/MGM’s “Thirteen Lives” and WB’s “The Batman,” he could become the runaway favorite if the early precursors embrace him.

Sony Pictures Classics’ “Living” premiered at Sundance, and since, has played at nearly all the fall festivals except for New York, gaining more traction and acclaim for its leading performer Bill Nighy. This run could bring him his first Oscar nomination, similar to Richard Jenkins for “The Visitor” (2008).

See the latest film predictions, in all 23 categories, in one place on Variety's Oscars Collective.

To see the ranked predictions for each individual category, visit Variety's Oscars Hub.

ALL AWARDS CONTENDERS AND RANKINGS :

And The Predicted Nominees Are:
Rank Name Film Distributor
1 Brendan Fraser “The Whale” A24
A reclusive English teacher suffering from severe obesity attempts to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter for one last chance at redemption.
2 Colin Farrell “The Banshees of Inisherin” Searchlight Pictures
Two lifelong friends find themselves at an impasse when one abruptly ends their relationship, with alarming consequences for both of them.
3 Hugh Jackman “The Son” Sony Pictures Classics
Peter as his busy life with new partner Emma and their baby is thrown into disarray when his ex-wife Kate turns up with their teenage son, Nicholas.
4 Austin Butler “Elvis” Warner Bros
Biopic of Elvis Presley, from his childhood to becoming a rock and movie star in the 1950s while maintaining a complex relationship with his manager, Colonel Tom Parker.
5 Bill Nighy “Living” Sony Pictures Classics
An English-language adaptation of the script of “Ikiru” (1952), set in London in the 1950s.
Next in Line
6 Tom Cruise “Top Gun: Maverick” Paramount Pictures
After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete Mitchell is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him.
7 Diego Calva “Babylon” Paramount Pictures
A tale of outsized ambition and outrageous excess, it traces the rise and fall of multiple characters during an era of unbridled decadence and depravity in early Hollywood.
8 Jeremy Pope “The Inspection” A24
Based on the life of filmmaker and Marine Corps veteran Elegance Bratton.
9 Jonathan Majors “Devotion” Sony Pictures
A pair of U.S. Navy fighter pilots risk their lives during the Korean War and become some of the Navy’s most celebrated wingmen.
10 Tom Hanks “A Man Called Otto” Sony Pictures
A cranky retired man strikes up an unlikely friendship with his boisterous new neighbors. A remake of the Swedish film from 2015  film “A Man Called Ove.”
Other Top-Tier Contenders
11 Will Smith “Emancipation” Apple Original Films
12 Adam Sandler “Hustle” Netflix
13 Adam Driver “White Noise” Netflix
14 Gabriel LaBelle “The Fabelmans” Universal Pictures
15 Christian Bale “The Pale Blue Eye” Netflix
16 Wes Studi “A Love Song” Bleecker Street
17 Jim Parsons “Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies” Focus Features
18 Song Kang-ho “Broker” Neon
19 Daniel Giménez Cacho “Bardo (or False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths)” Netflix
20 Mehdi Bajestani “Holy Spider” Utopia
Also In Contention
21 Eden Dambrine “Close” A24
22 Mark Rylance “The Outfit” Focus Features
23 Mark Rylance “The Phantom of the Open” Sony Pictures Classics
24 Harris Dickinson “Triangle of Sadness” Neon
25 Nicolas Cage “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” Lionsgate
26 N.T. Rama Rao Jr. “RRR” Variance Films
27 Ram Charan Teja “RRR” Variance Films
28 Ricardo Darín “Argentina, 1985” Amazon Studios
29 Park Hae-il “Decision to Leave” Mubi
30 Christian Bale “Amsterdam” 20th Century Studios
Other Awards Possibilities
31 Viggo Mortensen “Crimes of the Future” Neon
32 Winston Duke* “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Marvel Studios
33 Daniel Kaluuya “Nope” Universal Pictures
34 Sam Worthington “Avatar: The Way of Water” 20th Century Studios
35 Daryl McCormack “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande” Searchlight Pictures
36 Cooper Raiff “Cha Cha Real Smooth” Apple Original Films
37 Patton Oswalt “I Love My Dad” Magnolia Pictures
38 Caleb Landry Jones “Nitram” IFC Films
39 Owen Teague “Montana Story” Bleecker Street
40 Nicolas Cage “Butcher’s Crossing” Saban Films
Unranked Possible Contenders
Adam Sandler “Hustle” Netflix
Alexander Skarsgård “The Northman” Focus Features
Antonio Banderas “Official Competition” IFC Films
Austin Butler “Elvis” Warner Bros.
Ben Kingsley “Dalíland” No U.S. Distribution
Benedict Cumberbatch “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” Marvel Studios
Bill Nighy “Living” Sony Pictures Classics
Billy Eichner “Bros” Universal Pictures
Brad Pitt “Bullet Train” Sony Pictures
Brendan Fraser “The Whale” A24
Brendan Gleeson* “The Banshees of Inisherin” Searchlight Pictures
Caleb Landry Jones “Nitram” IFC Films
Channing Tatum “Dog” MGM/United Artists Releasing
Chris Evans “The Gray Man” Netflix
Chris Evans “Lightyear” Pixar
Chris Hemsworth “Thor: Love and Thunder” Marvel Studios
Christian Bale “Amsterdam” 20th Century Studios
Christian Bale “The Pale Blue Eye” Netflix
Colin Farrell “After Yang” A24
Colin Farrell “The Banshees of Inisherin” Searchlight Pictures
Cooper Raiff “Cha Cha Real Smooth” Apple Original Films
Daniel Craig* “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” Netflix
Daniel Giménez Cacho “Bardo (or False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths)” Netflix
Daniel Kaluuya “Nope” Universal Pictures
Daryl McCormack “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande” Searchlight Pictures
David Earl “Brian and Charles” Focus Features
Diego Calva “Babylon” Paramount Pictures
Dwayne Johnson “Black Adam” Warner Bros
Eden Dambrine “Close” A24
Ethan Hawke* “Raymond & Ray” Apple Original Films
Ewan McGregor* “Raymond & Ray” Apple Original Films
Gabrielle LaBelle “The Fabelmans” Universal Pictures
George Clooney “Ticket to Paradise” Universal Pictures
Gregory Mann “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” Netflix
Harris Dickinson “Triangle of Sadness” Neon
Hugh Jackman “The Son” Sony Pictures Classics
Idris Elba “Three Thousand Years of Longing” MGM/United Artists Releasing
Jake Gyllenhaal “Ambulance” Universal Pictures
Jim Parsons “Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies” Focus Features
Joel Edgerton “The Stranger” Transmission Films
Jonathan Majors “Devotion” Sony Pictures
Justin Chatwin “The Walk” Vertical Entertainment
Mark Rylance “The Outfit” Focus Features
Mark Rylance “The Phantom of the Open” Sony Pictures Classics
Mehdi Bajestani “Holy Spider” Utopia
Michael Banks Repeta “Armageddon Time” Focus Features
N.T. Rama Rao Jr. “RRR” Variance Films
Nicholas Hoult* “The Menu” Searchlight Pictures
Nicolas Cage “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” Lionsgate
Nicolas Cage “Butcher’s Crossing” Saban Films
Owen Teague “Montana Story” Bleecker Street
Park Hae-il “Decision to Leave” Mubi
Pascal Greggory “One Fine Morning” Sony Pictures Classics
Patton Oswalt “I Love My Dad” Magnolia Pictures
Paul Mescal* “Aftersun” A24
Ralph Fiennes “The Forgiven” Roadside Attractions
Ralph Fiennes* “The Menu” Searchlight Pictures
Ram Charan Teja “RRR” Variance Films
Ricardo Darín “Argentina, 1985” Amazon Studios
RJ Cyler “Emergency” Amazon Studios
Robert Pattinson “The Batman” Warner Bros.
Ryan Gosling “The Gray Man” Netflix
Sam Rockwell “See How They Run” Searchlight Pictures
Sam Worthington “Avatar: The Way of Water” 20th Century Studios
Song Kang-ho “Broker” Neon
Sope Dirisu “Mr. Malcolm’s List” Bleecker Street
Sterling K. Brown “Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul” Universal Pictures
Steve Coogan* “The Lost King” Warner Bros.
Tim Roth “Resurrection” IFC Films
Timothée Chalamet* “Bones and All” MGM/United Artists Releasing
Tom Cruise “Top Gun: Maverick” Paramount Pictures
Tom Hanks “A Man Called Otto” Sony Pictures
Viggo Mortensen “Crimes of the Future” Neon
Vincent Lindon “Both Side of the Blade” IFC Films
Wes Studi “A Love Song” Bleecker Street
Will Ferrell “Spirited” Apple Original Films
Will Smith “Emancipation” Apple Original Films
Winston Duke* “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Marvel Studios
Zac Efron “The Greatest Beer Run Ever” Apple Original Films

2023 Academy Awards Predictions

BEST PICTURE | DIRECTOR | ACTOR | ACTRESS | SUPPORTING ACTOR | SUPPORTING ACTRESS | ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY | ADAPTED SCREENPLAY | ANIMATED FEATURE | PRODUCTION DESIGN | CINEMATOGRAPHY | COSTUME DESIGN | FILM EDITING | MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING | SOUND | VISUAL EFFECTS | ORIGINAL SCORE | ORIGINAL SONG | DOCUMENTARY FEATURE | INTERNATIONAL FEATURE | ANIMATED SHORT | DOCUMENTARY SHORT | LIVE ACTION SHORT

The 95th Oscars ceremony will be held at the Dolby Theatre and televised live on Sunday, March 12, 2022, on ABC.

2022 category winner : Will Smith, "King Richard" (Warner Bros.)

About Variety Awards Circuit:

Variety's unmatched coverage gives its readership unbeatable exposure in print and online, as well as provides inside reports on all the contenders in this year's awards season races. In addition to predictions, the section includes -- Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders in the race; Awards Circuit Podcast, a weekly series featuring interviews with the top contenders in the awards race and an expert roundtable discussion with Variety's leading editors and columnists; Awards Circuit Predictions Video Series, a deep dive into specific categories, led by the leading pundits.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 3

