How to Watch All Eight ‘Harry Potter’ Movies Once They Leave HBO Max Next Month

The competition among steamers to hold onto enduringly popular titles continues. For now, Peacock is winning the struggle to retain the “ Harry Potter ” franchise to the dismay of HBO Max , who will lose all eight films next month.

As of Aug. 31, all eight Warner Bros. titles will be leaving HBO Max: “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets,” “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban,” “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire,” “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix,” “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince,” and “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows” Parts 1 and 2.

Those looking to stream the series will be able to find all eight films on NBC’s streaming service Peacock , which added them to the service on July 1. In order to access the films, you’ll have to sign up for either one of Peacock’s streaming subscriptions, Peacock Plus or Peacock Premium, which start at $5.99 a month. A subscription will also grant you access to other buzzy titles such as “Yellowstone” and “Girls5Eva.”







HBO Max will still have some magic come August, though. The streamer will still continue to host the three “ Fantastic Beasts ” movies — “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,” “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” and “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.” Also available to stream is the newly added “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts” special, which sees an emotional reunion of stars Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson with director Chris Columbus.

In order to stream the prequel series and reunion special, you’ll have to subscribe to HBO Max, with plans starting at $9.99/month. On the streamer you’ll find a slew of Emmy-nominated series such as “Euphoria, “Succession,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “Hacks” and “White Lotus.”







