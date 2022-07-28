ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Snapchat Will Pay Indie Music Artists Up to $100,000 Monthly for Top-Performing Songs

By Todd Spangler
SFGate
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

Pinterest has a new artistic way to spark your inspiration - but there's a catch

In a bid to support creativity, Pinterest has very quietly launched a new collage-making app called Shuffles on the Apple App Store. Looking at the App Store description (opens in new tab), Shuffles allows people to create collages by grabbing images from Pinterest’s “massive photo library” or adding pictures via their smartphone camera. The app features a few simple editing tools like resizing, rotating, and layering images on top of one another.
CELL PHONES
The Independent

John Fogerty review, Los Angeles: Proof Creedence Clearwater Revival have as many hits as The Beatles

It’s hard to overstate the esteem in which California’s own Southern rock giants Creedence Clearwater Revival are held by a new generation of musicians. “I read something on Twitter not long ago about how The Beatles didn’t really even compare to Creedence Clearwater Revival and, you know, in a way they really don’t,” 32-year-old Kentucky songwriter Ian Noe recently told The Independent. “The Beatles didn’t have an ‘Up Around The Bend’. They didn’t have a ‘Bad Moon Rising’. It’s a whole different kind of thing, and they did that, most of the time, in less than three minutes.”It’s a big...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kobalt Music Group#Indie Music#Smart Phone#Distrokid#Universal Music Group#Warner Music Group#Merlin#Sony Music Publishing#Warner Chappell#Sounds Creator Fund
SFGate

Ace of Cups Deserved Much Better

They didn’t boo, they didn’t walk out, and they certainly didn’t applaud. The strangest thing — and maybe the most telling sign of things to come — is that they just stared, as if aliens had landed at a high school in Northern California. The...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Independent

Big Brother announces return during Love Island advert break

The original reality television show, Big Brother, is set to return to UK screens next year.News of the reboot was revealed in an advert break during the final episode of Love Island tonight (1 August) on ITV2.Big Brother – which was first broadcast on Channel 4 in 2000 before moving to Channel 5 in 2011 – will now be airing on ITV2 and ITV’s new streaming service, ITVX . The last season of the iconic show was broadcast in 2018. The show sees a host of strangers living together under one roof and undertaking tasks. Contestants are voted out...
TV SHOWS
SFGate

A New Threat to California Film, Television and Streaming Jobs (Opinion)

Enjoying the Golden Age of film and TV franchises? Legislation rapidly moving in Sacramento could bring it all to a crashing halt. Film, television, and streaming have never given us so much content to love. In 2021 alone, nearly 950 films entered production and 560 original scripted series were released to U.S. audiences – an all-time high. Many were created here in California.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy