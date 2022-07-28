ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Jayne Miller reflects on her career in her own words

By Tramon Lucas
Wbaltv.com
 4 days ago
www.wbaltv.com

foxbaltimore.com

Gallery | Baltimore native celebrates 100th birthday in southwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore native Elizabeth Scott celebrated her milestone centenarian birthday with a chic 1920-style birthday bash in southwest Baltimore this weekend. Scott herself wore a fabulous flapper-style black dress covered in rhinestones and striped with gold that shimmered in true "roaring 20s" fashion. She was also draped...
BALTIMORE, MD
Tv20detroit.com

Lawyer speaks on behalf of Brown family regarding Sesame Place video

Children's theme park Sesame Place is facing more racial discrimination accusations. A Baltimore family is now suing the amusement park's parent company, SeaWorld, for $25 million after a father alleged that his daughter was ignored by multiple costumed characters at a meet-and-greet event back in June. This lawsuit comes after...
BALTIMORE, MD
Baltimore, MD
Wbaltv.com

BWI-Marshall hosts sixth annual summer youth program

LINTHICUM, Md. — Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport is launching its sixth annual weeklong summer youth program. On Monday, 50 Baltimore City students started to meet with and learn from airport, transportation and business leaders. The program helps the youth understand the vast world of careers in aviation by...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Religious leaders team up with police for prayer motorcade across Baltimore city

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Act Now Baltimore, The International Faith-Based coalition Multi-Cultural Prayer Movement, and the Baltimore City Police Department held a "prayer caravan" stopping at multiple locations across Baltimore over the weekend. Baltimore City Police Commissioner, Michael S Harrison, and ACT Now Baltimore Chair, Bishop Angel Nunez, were also...
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorebrew.com

Some hard truths about Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski

Despite a string of disclosures about his administration’s handling of the politically connected, Johnny O cruises toward another four years in office [OP-ED] Events over the past year threaten to permanently tarnish the reputation of Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski. It began with his ham-handed attempt to neutralize the effectiveness of the county’s Inspector General.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Amazon driver carjacked, run over In Baltimore; Family pleads for help

BALTIMORE -- Tiffany Nicolette is still in shock over what happened to her sister this weekend in the quiet Wyman Park neighborhood not far from Johns Hopkins University."It's terrifying. It's beyond just a carjacking. Really, it's attempted murder," Nicolette said. "It was a complete disregard for human life. I'm thankful that I didn't lose my sister but her life will be forever changed."The single mom was delivering packages for Amazon as part of her second job around 4 a.m. on Saturday.She took her keys and phone but left her black Nissan Rogue running with the flashers on.Someone got in the...
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimoresnap.com

Baltimore’s Birthday Bash-Live Baltimore

Hundreds of folks enjoyed food, drink and each other’s company at Live Baltimore’s annual shindig. Among the highlights of the evening – mingling with a number of local pols and getting a sneak peek at the new Lexington Market, still undergoing its massive renovation. (July 29, 2022...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Philly

Baltimore Family Files $25 Million Lawsuit Against Sesame Place Over Another Alleged Incident Of Discrimination

LANGHORNE, Pa. (CBS) — Sesame Place is facing a $25 million class action lawsuit over how its costume characters allegedly treat young, Black children. A law firm filed the lawsuit on behalf of a Baltimore family. They also released a new video of characters allegedly snubbing other Black children at the Bucks County amusement park. The video follows the now-viral video posted nearly two weeks ago by a New York family who says a Sesame Place character ignored two little girls. “We stand here before you today simply trying to fight and protect little Black children and their fundamental civil rights,” attorney Malcolm...
foxbaltimore.com

Happy Birthday Baltimore!

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Today marks the 293rd year since Baltimore was founded in 1729, according to the Baltimore Heritage Area Association. On July 30, 1729, political leader Charles Carroll, along with other wealthy Marylanders, successfully petitioned the Maryland General Assembly to pass an act allowing “the building of a Town on the North side of the Patapsco River," according to Live Baltimore.
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Latest murder in Baltimore happened Sunday

Violence continued on Sunday as Baltimore City police are investigating a shooting that happened in Northeast Baltimore. Officers say they found a man with gunshot wounds along Mannasota avenue around 4:30 in the afternoon. Homicide detectives were called due to the extent of his injuries. This report will be updated.
BALTIMORE, MD

