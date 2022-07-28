Caerphilly: Tributes to grandmother and granddaughter killed in crash

www.bbc.com
Janice McIntosh-Brothers
4d ago
My Sincerest Condolences to the Family and Friends of these Wonderful Ladies. My Thoughts and Prayers are with everyone as you go through your grieving process. May The Lord wrap his arms around you and show you the Love You All need during this difficult time. 🙏 ❤
4
Girl, 12, dies crashing car she was driving at 2am with stepdad as passenger
Police are still trying to find out why a 12-year-old girl was driving a car at 2am before she died crashing it into a tree.Josseline Molina-Rivas was killed when the Toyota Corolla veered off the road and hit a tree in Columbia, Maryland, on Sunday.Her 36-year-old stepfather Mario Arturo-Artiga was in the passenger seat and is now said to be in a coma in hospital after suffering serious injuries.Howard County Police said it was unclear why the pair were out driving together with the youngster behind the wheel and what caused the vehicle to leave the roadInvestigators traced the...
insideedition.com
Devastated Family Searching for Good Samaritans Who Rescued 2 Girls From Car Crash That Killed Their Mom
A grieving California family is searching for two good Samaritans who rescued two young girls from a car wreck that killed their mother. Bonnie Baum Roth was taking her two daughters to a dance competition when she lost control of her SUV and slammed down an embankment in southern San Diego County, authorities said. The 35-year-old mom, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle.
Father, 86, drowned while trying to save his disabled daughter, 27, after she lost control of her mobility scooter and fell into canal, inquest hears
A father drowned while trying to rescue his disabled daughter after her mobility scooter fell into a canal, an inquest has heard. Lawrence Casey, 86, jumped into the icy cold Bude Canal in north Cornwall after his daughter Jessica lost control of her scooter at around 5.20pm on September 1 last year.
Mom’s heartbreaking last sacrifice before death in fire as family waited outside for her to emerge from burning home
A MOM tragically died in a house fire after saving her 12-year-old son's life in the blaze. Firefighters battled the fire for several hours, but family members were left devastated after Brittany Jones, 35, was later discovered inside the house. Brittany shared the home in Camden, New York, with her...
Girl, two, fights for life after falling into fountain at park when family turned their backs 'for a few seconds'
A two-year-old girl is fighting for her life after falling into a fountain during a family trip to the park. Little Grace Lear disappeared when her family turned their backs 'for a few seconds' and was later found in water by passersby. Hannah, 30, had taken her daughter Grace and...
Church lady gives friend's 13-year-old daughter a ride home from school and demands to see her mother’s jewelry box
** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them first hand; used with permission. Growing up, I enjoyed the freedom of walking to and from school. Everyone else was walking to and from school, and we felt comfortable with our safety in numbers. However, one afternoon my friend became ill and couldn't reach her parents to come and pick her up at school.
Decomposing body of missing woman, 22, found in apartment after neighbors complained of ‘rotting’ smell for months
A DECOMPOSED body of a missing 22-year-old woman was found in an apartment after neighbors complained about smelling rotting for months. The remains were discovered to be those of Bianca Hass, who vanished earlier this year, according to the Lake County Coroner's office. Hass was last heard from on January...
Firefighter’s family killed in car accident hours before his funeral, NY reports say
A fatal car accident left three dead and two injured hours before they were to attend a funeral, New York police say and news outlets reported. New York State Police said officers responded to a single-vehicle rollover car crash around 4:40 a.m. on Saturday, July 16, on Chub Lake Road in Fowler.
Trainee easyJet pilot, 21, died after she was bitten by a mosquito on her forehead and developed an infection which spread to her brain, inquest hears
A trainee commercial airline pilot died after she was bitten by a mosquito and developed an infection which spread to her brain, an inquest heard. Oriana Pepper, 21, of Bury St Edmunds in Suffolk, had passed her theory exams on the easyJet programme in Oxford with flying colours and had gone to Belgium for her instrument ratings.
People
Postal Worker Hears 6-Year-Old's Cries from Inside Vehicle, Saves Girl After Mother Passes Out
A Colorado mail carrier is being hailed a hero after he rescued a six-year-old girl from inside a parked car after her mother took fentanyl and passed out. Andrew Russell, a mail carrier with the United States Postal Service, was walking his normal mail route on July 16 when he heard the girl screaming.
Boy, 11, dies after being swept out to sea while playing on beach
An 11-year-old boy who died after being swept out to sea while playing on a beach was a “much-loved character” with a huge zest for life, his “heartbroken” school has said. Zac Thompson, from Pembroke Dock, Pembrokeshire, was on West Angle Bay beach on Friday when...
Mystery as boy, 7, found dead in family washing machine hours after he was reported missing from home
A BOY was found dead in his family's washing machine hours after his parents reported him missing, leaving detectives puzzled. After searching for the seven-year-old boy, Troy Khoeler, police found his body inside a top-load washing machine in the garage. Troy's parents reported their child missing on Thursday, only for...
AOL Corp
13-year-old’s dad was actually the driver in crash that killed 9 in Texas, report says
The initial investigation into a deadly crash in Texas found that a 13-year-old boy was driving a pickup truck that collided head-on with a college golf team’s van, killing nine. But DNA testing has since confirmed a 38-year-old man was actually the driver of the pickup truck on March...
Police say mother, 33, and her four young children including toddler three, have been found safe and well
Police have said a mother and her four children, including a three-year-old toddler, have now been found safe and well. Jemma, 33, and her children Christopher, 11, Julian, nine, Maddison, seven and Stephen, three, had been reported missing from the Merthyr Tydfil area on Monday, according to police. South Wales...
Husband’s ‘world collapsed’ as wife dies months after diagnosis
An RAF veteran who has raised £42K in memory of the wife he lost to a brain tumour sees her every day in their three-year-old daughter who has her “infectious positivity” and “ridiculously curly hair.”Citing his role as a single father to Sienna, who was born in October 2018, as his toughest but most rewarding job to date, Alan Johnstone’s one deep regret is that her mother, Anneka, only knew the child they thought would be their “entire future” for 13 months.Dietician Anneka, 33, had devoted her life to the NHS, but the health service she loved was unable to...
Mum screamed in horror as ‘happy’ boy, 1, fell to his death from seventh floor ‘bedroom’ window of tower block
A MUM screamed in horror as her one-year-old boy plunged to his death from the window of their seventh floor flat. Emergency services were scrambled to the tower block in Leeds, West Yorkshire, shortly after 1pm on Saturday. The youngster was rushed to hospital - but despite the best efforts...
Woman horrified when coworker lights up in the car on the way to the casino
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother enjoyed going to the casino. One day, a coworker friend invited my mother to accompany her to the casino. There was no way my mother would pass up the opportunity to go to her favorite place, especially if she didn't have to drive there herself.
Skydiver, 34, trying the wingsuit for the first time plunges to his death in horror accident in Victoria as early investigations reveal the likely tragic reason he died
A skydiver trying out a wingsuit for the first time has tragically died in a horror accident in Victoria. The experienced skydiver was part of a group who jumped from a plane in Connewarre, 70km southwest of Melbourne, on Sunday morning. The 34-year-old man sadly died at the scene just...
Chilling clues leave family with ‘bad feeling’ after surveillance shows mom who vanished with ex & toddler on camp trip
A MISSING man's sister fears "he went off the deep end" when he disappeared with his ex-lover and their toddler three weeks ago. Nicholas Hansen supposedly took Jill Sidebotham and their two-year-old daughter Lydia on a camping trip on June 27, but the trio hasn't been seen since a trip to a Walmart in Mexico, Maine on July 2.
'Crying my eyes, my heart out': Father mourns family apparently killed in Colorado plane crash
Family members say a mother and two children from Port Allen, Louisiana are three of the apparent victims in a plane crash in Lefthand Canyon west of Boulder on July 17. The plane's pilot also died. The Boulder County Coroner is yet to identify the victims who were on board a twin engine 1972 Cessna Skymaster when it went down about 10 minutes after the sightseeing plane ride began at Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport. A fire followed the crash. "Crying my eyes, my heart out," said the children's father Joe Kirby. "Very little sleep."The sheriff came knocking on Wednesday night to...
