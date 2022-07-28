Sajal Aly: First Look of Pakistani Star in Toronto Title ‘What’s Love Got to Do with It?’ Revealed (EXCLUSIVE)

www.sfgate.com
Big Brother announces return during Love Island advert break
The original reality television show, Big Brother, is set to return to UK screens next year.News of the reboot was revealed in an advert break during the final episode of Love Island tonight (1 August) on ITV2.Big Brother – which was first broadcast on Channel 4 in 2000 before moving to Channel 5 in 2011 – will now be airing on ITV2 and ITV’s new streaming service, ITVX . The last season of the iconic show was broadcast in 2018. The show sees a host of strangers living together under one roof and undertaking tasks. Contestants are voted out...
Naomi Judd Cut Daughters Wynonna & Ashley From $25 Million Dollar Will Before Suicide, Official Documents Reveal
Country legend Naomi Judd left total control of her fortune and estate — believed to be $25 million dollars — to her widower husband before she killed herself, it can be revealed.In official documents obtained by Radar, Naomi made no mention of her daughters Wynonna or Ashley and rested all power with her husband of 33 years.“I nominate and appoint my spouse, Larry Strickland, as Executor of my estate,” the document reads.“In the event my spouse ceases or fails to serve, then I nominate and appoint my brother-in-law, Reginald Strickland, and Daniel Kris Wiatr as Co-Executors. I direct that no...
We gave birth to supersize babies, trolls attack them not being ‘normal’ & judge us as mums but we’re happy and healthy
AYSHAH Maton gazed down at her newborn daughter in disbelief and tried to process what the midwife had just told her. After a nine-hour home birth using nothing but gas and air, baby Eloise had weighed in at a whopping 12lb 1/2oz – the size of a typical three month old.
‘Big Brother’ Star Xavier Prather Reveals Family Tragedy He Faced Days Before Entering ‘The Challenge: USA’ House
When Xavier Prather entered the “Big Brother” house in 2021, he wasn’t in a great place. As he shared on the show, his brother had died shortly before he began filming. Still, he used it to fuel his “Big Brother” ambitions — and went on to become the first Black winner on the CBS reality show.
North West transforms Kim Kardashian into ‘Mommy Minion’ on TikTok
North West has given her mum Kim Kardashian a Minion makeover.The nine-year-old, who is the eldest daughter of the reality star and Kanye West, put her makeup skills to the test as she transformed Kardashian into a character from the popular animated film, Minions.In a video on TikTok, North showed fans the process of turning Kardashian into “Mommy Minion”, starting with a base foundation and basic eye makeup.She then used four makeup palettes to create the look, using bright yellow eyeshadow to paint her mother’s entire face.North drew thick black glasses around Kardashian’s eyes and painted her lips blue, adding...
