ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Sajal Aly: First Look of Pakistani Star in Toronto Title ‘What’s Love Got to Do with It?’ Revealed (EXCLUSIVE)

By Naman Ramachandran
SFGate
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Big Brother announces return during Love Island advert break

The original reality television show, Big Brother, is set to return to UK screens next year.News of the reboot was revealed in an advert break during the final episode of Love Island tonight (1 August) on ITV2.Big Brother – which was first broadcast on Channel 4 in 2000 before moving to Channel 5 in 2011 – will now be airing on ITV2 and ITV’s new streaming service, ITVX . The last season of the iconic show was broadcast in 2018. The show sees a host of strangers living together under one roof and undertaking tasks. Contestants are voted out...
TV SHOWS
RadarOnline

Naomi Judd Cut Daughters Wynonna & Ashley From $25 Million Dollar Will Before Suicide, Official Documents Reveal

Country legend Naomi Judd left total control of her fortune and estate — believed to be $25 million dollars — to her widower husband before she killed herself, it can be revealed.In official documents obtained by Radar, Naomi made no mention of her daughters Wynonna or Ashley and rested all power with her husband of 33 years.“I nominate and appoint my spouse, Larry Strickland, as Executor of my estate,” the document reads.“In the event my spouse ceases or fails to serve, then I nominate and appoint my brother-in-law, Reginald Strickland, and Daniel Kris Wiatr as Co-Executors. I direct that no...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Preity Zinta
Person
Lily James
Person
Sridevi
Person
Sajal Aly
Person
Shabana Azmi
Person
Kanika Kapoor
Person
Shazad Latif
Person
Shekhar Kapur
Person
Sarah Harvey
The Independent

North West transforms Kim Kardashian into ‘Mommy Minion’ on TikTok

North West has given her mum Kim Kardashian a Minion makeover.The nine-year-old, who is the eldest daughter of the reality star and Kanye West, put her makeup skills to the test as she transformed Kardashian into a character from the popular animated film, Minions.In a video on TikTok, North showed fans the process of turning Kardashian into “Mommy Minion”, starting with a base foundation and basic eye makeup.She then used four makeup palettes to create the look, using bright yellow eyeshadow to paint her mother’s entire face.North drew thick black glasses around Kardashian’s eyes and painted her lips blue, adding...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy