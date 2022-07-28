Lubbock Women’s Club to welcome Jay Leno

www.fox34.com
Chicago coming to Buddy Holly Hall this fall
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Live in Concert will be performing on stage at The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences on November 2, 2022, at 7:30PM. The legendary rock and roll band with horns was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2016. They were ranked #9 as the highest charting American band in Billboard Magazine’s Hot 200 All-Time Top Artists.
City gearing up for Hub City BBQ Cookoff
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Chamber of Commerce is gearing up for its annual Hub City BBQ Cookoff in October. The cookoff will be presented by the West Texas Land Guys on October 6 at the South Plains Fairgrounds. Those who are interested in entering a team in this...
Community Health Center to host free Back to School Fun Fest
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - In honor of National Health Center Week, the Community Health Center of Lubbock will host a Back to School Summer Fun Fest from Aug 7 through Aug 13. The event will be located at the Wellness Center at 1609 5th St. and will run from...
Texas Tech Alumnus named 2022 National Golden Spur Award recipient
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - Clark S. Willingham has been named the 2022 National Golden Spur Award recipient in recognition of his dedication to the ranching and livestock industries. “This award recognizes iconic industry leaders whose devotion to land and livestock has earned them the notable respect and admiration of...
Abbott remarks on $247,000 grant to South Plains College
LEVELLAND, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Governor Greg Abbott today commended the Texas Workforce Commission’s (TWC) award of more than $247,000 in Jobs and Education for Texans (JET) grant funding to South Plains College in West Texas. TWC Chairman and Commissioner Representing the Public Bryan Daniel presented the check for...
Story of Strength: ‘Sister K’ helps Catholic Charities
LUBBOCK, Texas (KJTV) - For the Catholic Charities Diocese of Lubbock, one of the group’s many ministries is found in the food pantry. With the help of a volunteer from St. Francis Mission Sisters, it’s able to run efficiently. Since she became the pantry’s coordinator in January 2021,...
Construction to begin on N University
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The city of Lubbock will begin pavement repairs on N University on Aug 2. Construction will take place between Marsha Sharp Freeway and Clovis Road. The repairs should be completed within nine weeks, according to a City of Lubbock release. Traffic delays are expected during that time.
Pigskin Preview: Kress Kangaroos
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - 2021: 4-5 The Kress Kangaroos jump into 2022 with 11 new Freshman to join the returning players. Head Coach Zach Reeves is excited to see how this bunch comes together as they work hard to have a great season.
Texas Tech football tickets discounted for Fee Free Week
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech football is offering a special deal on football tickets this week. It’s Fee Free Week for home game seats. The promotion lasts until midnight on Aug. 7, giving Red Raider fans the chance to score tickets at a reduced price. “When this place...
Saturday morning top stories: Illinois ticket wins Mega Millions jackpot
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. One lucky soul in Illinois won big on Saturday night. A Shallowater woman has donated her time to forming a quilting ministry. Dora Potter, 82, moved to Shallowater in the early 1960s. She started her quilting industry at the First Baptist Church Shallowater.
Texas Tech System mourning loss of former Vice-Chancellor Jim Brunjes
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Tech System is mourning the death of one of its former chief administrators. Jim Brunjes, who stepped down as CFO and vice chancellor in 2017, has died. Brunjes served at Texas Tech for 25 years, including as system treasurer, with oversight of a budget...
CASA recruiting volunteers to help children in foster care
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - CASA Of The South Plains is looking for advocates for children who have been removed from their homes due to neglect or abuse. Volunteers are trained to represent the interests of children during court hearings. Stacy Kelley, Director of Marketing and Events for CASA of the South Plains, says they make a massive difference in these children’s lives.
South Plains sunshine and showers
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Spotty, mostly light, rain showers will continue over parts of the KCBD viewing area this afternoon. A shower is possible at your location. This evening the activity, which may include a thundershower or two, will favor the northwestern and northern viewing area. This afternoon otherwise will...
Overnight fire at Sherwin-Williams Paints
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire at Sherwin-Williams Paints at 98th and Slide Road. The LFR responded to a commercial alarm at the location at 11:32 p.m. Once on-scene, firefighters found a small fire in the back of the store and called in...
LFR responds to gas leak in South Lubbock near H-E-B
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a cut gas line near 114th and Richmond Avenue near H-E-B. Authorities checked the gas levels in homes on an individual basis. The line was cut by a third party at 3:08 p.m., according to the LFR. Fire officials say...
71-year-old Lubbock woman dies in Sunday crash
KING COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - A 71-year-old woman from Lubbock was killed in a crash Sunday evening just East of Guthrie on Hwy. 62. Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety say Vicki Rutledge Helton was driving westbound on US Hwy. 82 when the vehicle drifted to the right side of the roadway, crossed the shoulder onto the grass area and rolled. It happened around 6 p.m.
Cotton commodity prices plummet as insurance price rises
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After a rough season with the extreme heat and drought, cotton commodity prices have plummeted. On May 17, prices were at $1.20 a pound or more, by July 15, it was down to 90 cents. An agricultural and applied economics professor at Texas Tech says this could be a kick to fiber producers when they’re already down.
Temps climbing back around 100 degrees, lower rain chances
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock missed the rain today, but the clouds kept temperatures lower than expected. That’s not likely the case the next two days as afternoon temps are likely to climb back to near or even above 100 degrees. Rain chances will be lower tomorrow and Wednesday...
Texas Tech head volleyball coach to be inducted into West Texas A&M Hall of Champions
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Tony Graystone, Texas Tech’s head volleyball coach, will be inducted into the West Texas A&M Athletics Hall of Champions. Before coaching for the Red Raiders, Graystone spent nine years at West Texas A&M as the head of the volleyball program, according to a Texas Tech Athletics release. He was at WT from 1999 to 2008 and was the “winningest” head coach with a combined record of 315 wins versus 61 losses.
Pigskin Preview: Anton Bulldogs
ANTON, Texas (KCBD) - Anton Bulldogs. The Anton Bulldogs had an amazing season in 2021 going 12-1. A lot of firepower from that team has graduated and this season Anton moves up to Class 1A Division I. There’s a buzz for Bulldog football as Head Coach Matthew Hoover has done...
