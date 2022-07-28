OKC Housing Authority Reports Data Breach

www.news9.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
news9.com
At Least 1 Dead In NW OKC Auto-Pedestrian Accident
The Oklahoma City Police Department confirmed a deadly auto-pedestrian accident Monday morning. The accident happened around 10 a.m. near Northwest 63rd Street and North Portland Avenue. OCPD said a truck hit a person in a wheelchair. Authorities said a person was struck by a vehicle, and they later died due...
Authorities Investigating Inmate Death At Oklahoma County Jail
The Oklahoma County Detention Center (OCDC) has confirmed that an inmate died early Sunday morning. At around 10:02 p.m. Saturday, staff discovered detainee Robert Dale Richards unresponsive in his cell. Detention officers and the Oklahoma City Fire Department began doing live-saving efforts. Richards was transported to a nearby hospital where...
Police: Victim in wheelchair hit, killed in Oklahoma City
Authorities are investigating a deadly crash involving a person in a wheelchair in Oklahoma City.
KXII.com
Man accused of stealing $10,000 from Choctaw Casino
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - A former employee is accused of stealing thousands of dollars right out of the casino’s vault. According to court documents from the State of Oklahoma, 37-year-old Gregory Caleb Perry, who worked as a vault clerk at the casino, was caught on the surveillance footage allegedly sticking a strap of $100 bills, totaling $10,000, into his shirt back in October of 2021.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Authorities uncover large prison contraband warehouse operation
OKLAHOMA CITY — State authorities uncovered what is believed to be the largest contraband seizure in Oklahoma Department of Corrections Office of the Inspector General history. Intelligence gathered by the Criminal Interdiction Division of the OIG pointed investigators to a storage unit in Oklahoma City, the agency announced in...
Metro Man Shoots Home Intruder, Says He Feared For His Safety
A metro man confronts and shoots an intruder after police say he forced his way into the southwest Oklahoma City home. According to the resident, who did not want to be identified, he hesitated to pull the trigger. He said after Derial Goode Jr. managed to force his locked front...
Driver charged after wild high-speed chase
The suspect in a high-speed chase that led officers through the Oklahoma City metro area has now been charged.
news9.com
OKCFD Extinguishes Fire Involving At Least 4 Mobile Homes
Oklahoma City firefighters extinguished a fire involving four mobile homes. They responded to the scene around 10:30 a.m. Monday near Northwest 10th Street and North Ann Arbor Avenue. Officials said three of the homes were unoccupied, but the other home was occupied. The fourth trailer is considered a total loss.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KOCO
6-hour armed standoff ends without injury, Oklahoma City police say
OKLAHOMA CITY — One person is in custody and investigators are piecing together details surrounding a six-hour armed standoff early Saturday morning. The standoff began at roughly 2:30 a.m., police said, when a woman called her ex-husband to ask him to pick her up, saying her car had broken down.
Edmond couple recovering after being severely injured by chase suspect
A beloved Edmond couple is recovering at home after a high-speed chase suspect crashed into their car during the pursuit.
KOCO
Man recovering after stabbed in the back in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A man is recovering after he was stabbed in the back in Oklahoma City. OKC police said it happened around midnight at a home near Northwest 92nd Street. A father called 911 to say his son had been stabbed. There is no word yet on how...
news9.com
OSBI Searching For Leads In 36-Year-Old Cold Case
This year is the 36th anniversary of the unsolved murder of Judy Weichert, and the OSBI is looking for any evidence that may help them solve this cold case. Agents said she went for a run in Oklahoma City on July 28th, 1984 and was found more than two hours later, stabbed and sexually assaulted on the side of Sara Road just north of Northwest 122nd Street.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Raid seizes contraband thought headed to Oklahoma prisons
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Contraband including weapons, cellphones, drones and grappling hooks believed to be headed to state prisons was seized at a warehouse in Oklahoma City, the Oklahoma Department of Corrections announced Friday. The department’s Office of Inspector General learned of the contraband and raided the warehouse on July 15 with Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics agents, according to a news release from Corrections Department spokesperson Josh Ward. Justin Brown, another spokesperson for the department, said few other details could be released because it involves an ongoing investigation into contraband being smuggled into prisons. Seized items included 31 cellphones, which have been used to run drug rings from prisons and to coordinate inmate violence, such as fights in 2019 at several state prisons that left one inmate dead and dozens injured. Ammunition, drugs, tobacco and $8,500 in counterfeit $100 bills were also seized. The grappling hooks were intended to retrieve the contraband, the Oklahoma Corrections Department said.
okcfox.com
'We need the community's help': Oklahoma City police seek leads in 2021 homicide
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are looking for leads in an unsolved homicide from 2021. Police said officers responded to 117 NW 80th Street on February 20, 2021 after a victim was shot multiple times inside the house. The victim, 17-year-old Prince Fuller, was brought to OU...
Man’s Death Leads To Criminal Investigation In NW OKC
A man's death inside his northwest Oklahoma City home last Friday turned into a criminal investigation this week. Police officials said they did not suspect foul-play in the man’s death and said he likely died of natural causes. The state medical examiner will determine the official cause of death.
Braum’s to open 307th store in Oklahoma City
A popular fast-food restaurant is opening another location in Oklahoma City.
News On 6
Guthrie Police Lt. Mark Bruning Found Dead Inside Home
Guthrie Police Lieutenant Mark Bruning was found dead inside of his home Thursday night. Logan County sheriff Damon Devereaux confirmed Bruning's death. According to Devereaux, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the Guthrie lieutenant's death. There are no signs of foul play in his death, the Logan County...
Oklahoma pair arrested in child’s death, body was burned
Authorities say a man and a woman described as his girlfriend have been arrested for the death of a young child whose burned body was found in central Oklahoma.
Man critically injured following a shooting in Bricktown early Sunday morning
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man was shot in the face near Kings of Leon Lane and Joe Carter Avenue in Bricktown. The incident occurred just after 2 a.m. on Sunday. The shooting happened after two groups got into a dispute, with a member of one group opening fire on the other. There was only […]
Comments / 0