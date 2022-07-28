ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

OKC Housing Authority Reports Data Breach

By News 9
news9.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.news9.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news9.com

At Least 1 Dead In NW OKC Auto-Pedestrian Accident

The Oklahoma City Police Department confirmed a deadly auto-pedestrian accident Monday morning. The accident happened around 10 a.m. near Northwest 63rd Street and North Portland Avenue. OCPD said a truck hit a person in a wheelchair. Authorities said a person was struck by a vehicle, and they later died due...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KXII.com

Man accused of stealing $10,000 from Choctaw Casino

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - A former employee is accused of stealing thousands of dollars right out of the casino’s vault. According to court documents from the State of Oklahoma, 37-year-old Gregory Caleb Perry, who worked as a vault clerk at the casino, was caught on the surveillance footage allegedly sticking a strap of $100 bills, totaling $10,000, into his shirt back in October of 2021.
DURANT, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
news9.com

OKCFD Extinguishes Fire Involving At Least 4 Mobile Homes

Oklahoma City firefighters extinguished a fire involving four mobile homes. They responded to the scene around 10:30 a.m. Monday near Northwest 10th Street and North Ann Arbor Avenue. Officials said three of the homes were unoccupied, but the other home was occupied. The fourth trailer is considered a total loss.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Security Numbers
news9.com

OSBI Searching For Leads In 36-Year-Old Cold Case

This year is the 36th anniversary of the unsolved murder of Judy Weichert, and the OSBI is looking for any evidence that may help them solve this cold case. Agents said she went for a run in Oklahoma City on July 28th, 1984 and was found more than two hours later, stabbed and sexually assaulted on the side of Sara Road just north of Northwest 122nd Street.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Housing
The Associated Press

Raid seizes contraband thought headed to Oklahoma prisons

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Contraband including weapons, cellphones, drones and grappling hooks believed to be headed to state prisons was seized at a warehouse in Oklahoma City, the Oklahoma Department of Corrections announced Friday. The department’s Office of Inspector General learned of the contraband and raided the warehouse on July 15 with Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics agents, according to a news release from Corrections Department spokesperson Josh Ward. Justin Brown, another spokesperson for the department, said few other details could be released because it involves an ongoing investigation into contraband being smuggled into prisons. Seized items included 31 cellphones, which have been used to run drug rings from prisons and to coordinate inmate violence, such as fights in 2019 at several state prisons that left one inmate dead and dozens injured. Ammunition, drugs, tobacco and $8,500 in counterfeit $100 bills were also seized. The grappling hooks were intended to retrieve the contraband, the Oklahoma Corrections Department said.
okcfox.com

'We need the community's help': Oklahoma City police seek leads in 2021 homicide

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are looking for leads in an unsolved homicide from 2021. Police said officers responded to 117 NW 80th Street on February 20, 2021 after a victim was shot multiple times inside the house. The victim, 17-year-old Prince Fuller, was brought to OU...
News On 6

Guthrie Police Lt. Mark Bruning Found Dead Inside Home

Guthrie Police Lieutenant Mark Bruning was found dead inside of his home Thursday night. Logan County sheriff Damon Devereaux confirmed Bruning's death. According to Devereaux, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the Guthrie lieutenant's death. There are no signs of foul play in his death, the Logan County...
LOGAN COUNTY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy