Chat With The Chief: Officer-Involved Shootings

www.news9.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
2 Injured In Shooting In SW OKC
Two people were injured after gunfire rang out in a southwest Oklahoma City neighborhood Monday evening. It happened in the 1300 block of SW 20th Street just before 7:30 p.m. According to Oklahoma City police, two people were hit by the gunfire. According to officers at the scene, the incident...
okcfox.com
Man left in critical condition following stabbing at Red Dog Saloon in NW OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police responded to a stabbing early Sunday morning at a bar in NW OKC. Police say a stabbing occurred at Red Dog Saloon on NW 10th and Macarthur around 1 to 2 a.m. Sunday morning. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital...
1 Injured After Stabbing In NW Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City Police said one person is hurt Monday morning after a stabbing on the northwest side of the city. The stabbing happened in the parking lot of a business near Northwest 10th and MacArthur. Police said it is unclear what led to the stabbing or if police have made...
okcfox.com
Teachers report abuse to OKDHS, arrest warrants issued for 4 people
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are looking to arrest four adults for the abuse of four children. All four of the arrest warrants are for child abuse, but one of the four is also for sexual communication with a minor via text messaging. Police say Christopher Aucoin,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KOCO
Police investigate after overnight shooting in Bricktown
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are investigating after an overnight shooting in Bricktown. Overnight, police responded to a shooting in Bricktown where one man had been shot in the neck. Officials could not tell KOCO 5 where the shooting occurred. There is no word on the condition of the man.
Man critically injured following a shooting in Bricktown early Sunday morning
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man was shot in the face near Kings of Leon Lane and Joe Carter Avenue in Bricktown. The incident occurred just after 2 a.m. on Sunday. The shooting happened after two groups got into a dispute, with a member of one group opening fire on the other. There was only […]
Edmond couple recovering after being severely injured by chase suspect
A beloved Edmond couple is recovering at home after a high-speed chase suspect crashed into their car during the pursuit.
news9.com
At Least 1 Dead In NW OKC Auto-Pedestrian Accident
The Oklahoma City Police Department confirmed a deadly auto-pedestrian accident Monday morning. The accident happened around 10 a.m. near Northwest 63rd Street and North Portland Avenue. OCPD said a truck hit a person in a wheelchair. Authorities said a person was struck by a vehicle, and they later died due...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Metro Man Shoots Home Intruder, Says He Feared For His Safety
A metro man confronts and shoots an intruder after police say he forced his way into the southwest Oklahoma City home. According to the resident, who did not want to be identified, he hesitated to pull the trigger. He said after Derial Goode Jr. managed to force his locked front...
news9.com
Six Hour Standoff In SE Oklahoma City Ends Peacefully
Oklahoma City police have confirmed they have a male and female in custody following a standoff situation Saturday morning in southeast Oklahoma City. The incident happened in a home near South Sunnylane Road and Southeast 44th Street. Police said it started out as a domestic related call at around 2:45...
KOCO
6-hour armed standoff ends without injury, Oklahoma City police say
OKLAHOMA CITY — One person is in custody and investigators are piecing together details surrounding a six-hour armed standoff early Saturday morning. The standoff began at roughly 2:30 a.m., police said, when a woman called her ex-husband to ask him to pick her up, saying her car had broken down.
KOCO
Thieves target popular Oklahoma City restaurant
OKLAHOMA CITY — Thieves targeted a popular Oklahoma City restaurant. The owner of Off The Hook said someone broke into their restaurant at Britton Road an Interstate 235 early Saturday morning. The suspect stole their safe and money out of a register. The owner shared pictures with us where...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
1 Dead In Warr Acres Homicide, OSBI Investigates
Authorities are investigating a homicide that happened overnight in Warr Acres. The incident happened in a home near North MacArthur Boulevard and Northwest 63rd Street. At around 1:36 a.m., Warr Acres police responded to a call from a woman stating she stabbed her husband. When police arrived on the scene,...
Authorities Investigating Inmate Death At Oklahoma County Jail
The Oklahoma County Detention Center (OCDC) has confirmed that an inmate died early Sunday morning. At around 10:02 p.m. Saturday, staff discovered detainee Robert Dale Richards unresponsive in his cell. Detention officers and the Oklahoma City Fire Department began doing live-saving efforts. Richards was transported to a nearby hospital where...
One dead after being stabbed in domestic dispute in Warr Acres overnight
WARR ACRES (KFOR) – A man dies following a stabbing near NW 63rd St. and N MacArthur Boulevard in Warr Acres early Saturday morning. A wife stabbed her husband, leaving him unresponsive on the floor when police arrived on the scene. Information was limited at the time, but eventually, reports came in that the man […]
OK County Jail death no. 12 — detainee found ‘unresponsive’ in cell
The Oklahoma Count Detention Center or Jail saw its 12th detainee death of the year Saturday night. The cause of death is not yet known. The post OK County Jail death no. 12 — detainee found ‘unresponsive’ in cell appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
Man’s Death Leads To Criminal Investigation In NW OKC
A man's death inside his northwest Oklahoma City home last Friday turned into a criminal investigation this week. Police officials said they did not suspect foul-play in the man’s death and said he likely died of natural causes. The state medical examiner will determine the official cause of death.
news9.com
OKCFD Extinguishes Fire Involving At Least 4 Mobile Homes
Oklahoma City firefighters extinguished a fire involving four mobile homes. They responded to the scene around 10:30 a.m. Monday near Northwest 10th Street and North Ann Arbor Avenue. Officials said three of the homes were unoccupied, but the other home was occupied. The fourth trailer is considered a total loss.
Caught On Camera: 1 Parent Punched In Brawl At Edmond Basketball Game
A parent was hit with more than a foul after they stepped onto a basketball court in Edmond, and it was all caught on video. Oklahoma County deputies described the clip that showed the court before it turned into a boxing ring as absolute chaos. They said the part that concerns them most is the parents and referees caught in the middle of the brawl.
fox4news.com
Confetti mistaken for gunfire causes chaos, injuries at Oklahoma mall
OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City police said confetti that was mistaken for gunfire caused chaos and panic at the Quail Springs Mall Saturday. "Several ran from the mall & injuries were reported as a result," police tweeted Saturday evening. "Officers arrived & confirmed there WEREN’T any gunshots fired." Some...
Comments / 0