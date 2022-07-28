Xbox survival game Grounded launches in 1.0 on September 27

What you need to know

Grounded is a co-op survival game developed by a small team at Obsidian Entertainment.

The game first launched in Early Access in July 2020.

At the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase in June 2022, Obsidian confirmed that Grounded's full release would be happening in September 2022.

Now, Grounded 1.0 has a set release date of Sep. 27, 2022.

Grounded, unlike its playable characters, has been growing over the last couple of years since it first launched in Early Access, and now there's a release date for the full version of the game.

While the developers shared at the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase 2022 that Grounded 1.0 would be launching in September , players still didn't have an exact date to look forward to. That's changed now as Adam Brennecke, game director of Grounded at Obsidian Entertainment, shared on Thursday that Grounded 1.0 is set to launch on Sep. 27, 2022.

Grounded has gained over 10 million players since it first launched, with updates adding new bugs, things to craft, and even a huge pond with a massive Koi fish.

Grounded 1.0 will be adding the biggest update yet, according to Brennecke. Grounded 1.0 is expected to add the full storyline of the game, giving purposeful missions for players to take on outside of just surviving in the backyard.

We also recently learned that Grounded is being adapted into an animated TV show , with Star Wars: The Clone Wars writer Brent Friedman working with Obsidian Entertainment and Xbox Game Studios on the adaption.

Grounded is currently available in Early Access form on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC. Like all Xbox first-party games, it's also included with Xbox Game Pass .

