Sunderland: How Alex Neil's Black Cats bounced back after four years in Sky Bet League One

Cristiano Ronaldo is a long way behind the rest of the Manchester United squad in terms of fitness, Erik ten Hag said, with games needed to get the forward up to speed. Ronaldo and his agent Jorge Mendes held meetings with United at Carrington on Tuesday, but his position remains unchanged and he wants to play for a club in the Champions League and win major trophies.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO