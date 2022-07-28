Sunderland: How Alex Neil's Black Cats bounced back after four years in Sky Bet League One

www.skysports.com
Alexis Sanchez: Former Man Utd and Arsenal forward terminates Inter Milan contract to become free agent
Former Manchester United and Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez has terminated his Inter Milan contract to become a free agent, with Marseille interested in signing him. Sky in Italy understands the Serie A side have reached an agreement with Sanchez over severance pay on his deal which was originally due to expire next summer, and he will now be free to join a new club.
Cristiano Ronaldo: Erik ten Hag insists Manchester United forward is not even close to being match fit
Cristiano Ronaldo is a long way behind the rest of the Manchester United squad in terms of fitness, Erik ten Hag said, with games needed to get the forward up to speed. Ronaldo and his agent Jorge Mendes held meetings with United at Carrington on Tuesday, but his position remains unchanged and he wants to play for a club in the Champions League and win major trophies.
Tom Huddlestone: Manchester United in talks with ex-Tottenham midfielder over U21s player-coach role
Manchester United are in talks with former Tottenham midfielder Tom Huddlestone over a player-coach role with the U21 team. The 35-year-old left Hull City at the end of last season and looks set to move into coaching following a playing career that included eight seasons at Spurs and four England caps.
Blackpool 1-0 Reading: Callum Connolly seals win for Tangerines
Callum Connolly's crashing volley gave Blackpool a winning start to the new Championship season with a battling 1-0 home win over Reading. The former Everton defender smashed home after just nine minutes to secure victory for new boss Michael Appleton in his first match in charge. Reading piled on the...
Sunderland 1-1 Coventry: Viktor Gyokeres strikes late equaliser after Jack Clarke's opener on Black Cats' Championship return
Viktor Gyokeres grabbed a Coventry equaliser six mintues from time as Sunderland were forced to settle for a 1-1 draw on their return to the Championship after a four-year absence. The Black Cats looked to be heading for an opening-weekend victory after Jack Clarke's 12th-minute header opened the scoring at...
Aaron Ramsey: Wales international midfielder completes free transfer to Nice following Juventus release
Aaron Ramsey has completed his free transfer to Ligue 1 Nice following his release from Juventus. The Wales international was on loan at Rangers during the second half of last season but his contract with Juventus was mutually terminated after three years last month. His spell at Ibrox ended in...
Inspired by England's Lionesses? How to watch the Women's Super League live on Sky Sports
England are Euro 2022 champions - and you can watch the stars of the summer in action for their clubs in the Women's Super League live on Sky Sports from September. England captain Leah Williamson will lead her Arsenal side into an opening weekend WSL clash at Manchester City in front of the Sky cameras on Sunday September 11.
Wesley Fofana: Chelsea working on deal to sign Leicester City central defender
Chelsea are working on a deal to sign Leicester City defender Wesley Fofana. Leicester's asking price could be prohibitive, with reports suggesting they could demand up to £85m, given Fofana has five years left on his contract. The France U21 international signed a two-year contract extension with Leicester in...
Luton Town Birmingham: Goalless at Kenilworth Road
Luton were held to a 0-0 draw by a dogged Birmingham in their Sky Bet Championship opener at Kenilworth Road this afternoon. The hosts came close to breaking the deadlock in the sixth minute when James Bree's free-kick saw goalkeeper John Ruddy clear with his legs, Jordan Clark lashing the rebound over from the edge of the box.
Accrington 2-2 Charlton: Stanley earn point after late drama
Charlton's stoppage-time celebrations were cut short as Accrington went down the other end of the pitch to claim a 2-2 draw on the opening day of the League One season. Miles Leaburn scored with a header four minutes into added time to give Charlton a 2-1 lead but Korede Adedoyin turned the ball in from close range two minutes later to rescue a point for the hosts.
Timo Werner: RB Leipzig increasingly confident of re-signing Chelsea striker
RB Leipzig are growing increasingly confident they can agree a deal to re-sign Timo Werner from Chelsea, according to Sky in Germany. Talks between the two clubs are running 'at full speed' and the Bundesliga club are exploring all possibilities, whether it be a loan or permanent deal. Chelsea signed...
St Mirren 0-1 Motherwell: Kevin van Veen penalty secures three points for Steven Hammell's 10 men
Caretaker manager Steven Hammell led 10-man Motherwell to their first opening day league win since 2016 as Kevin van Veen's penalty earned a 1-0 win at St Mirren. Van Veen struck in the 42nd minute after Scott Tanser had been penalised for handball by referee John Beaton. The visitors had...
Bradford 0-0 Doncaster: Goalless at Valley Parade
Bradford debutant Emmanuel Osadebe suffered a suspected broken leg in their 0-0 draw with Doncaster. Play was stopped for eight minutes before Osadebe was stretchered off. Doncaster's Liam Ravenhill was booked for the foul that caused the early injury and was substituted straight away by manager Gary McSheffrey. But Doncaster...
Cardiff City 1-0 Norwich City: Romaine Sawyers scores winner for Bluebirds
New-look Cardiff began their Sky Bet Championship campaign with a 1-0 victory over Norwich in a bad-tempered affair in the Welsh capital. Romaine Sawyers struck the winner four minutes into the second half of a contest that saw both sides reduced to 10 men after the break. Cardiff defender Perry...
Scottish Premiership: Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Hibs, Motherwell and Livingston feature in team of the week
The new Scottish Premiership season kicked off in style as Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Hibernian and Motherwell made winning starts. After Ange Postecoglou's champions got their title defence off to a perfect start against Aberdeen - three Celtic players were named in the WhoScored.com Scottish Premiership team of the week. Rangers...
West Ham: Aspiring Indian Super League players from Kerala Blasters make Emerging Hammers visit
Indian Super League side Kerala Blasters surprised youngsters at an Emerging Hammers session ahead of the climax of the PL Next Generation Cup. Kerala and fellow Indian side Bengaluru both have U21 teams in the country for the tournament - also featuring youth sides from Tottenham, West Ham, Crystal Palace, Leicester and Nottingham Forest - after securing qualification through last season's inaugural Reliance Foundation Development League held in Goa.
Chelsea hoping to hijack Man Utd's Frenkie de Jong deal with Barcelona - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's national newspapers... Chelsea are reportedly hoping to "hijack" Manchester United's move for Frenkie de Jong and will attempt to send two players to Barcelona in part-exchange. The Blues could possibly offer current defensive duo Marcos Alonso and Cesar Azpilicueta. Manchester United...
Jos Buttler says England hit with 'reality check' after failing to win home white-ball series this summer
Jos Buttler says England have received a "reality check" after failing to win a home white-ball series this summer, with the skipper urging his players not to dwell on their past successes. England produced a listless batting display as they were demolished for 101 in Sunday's T20I decider against South...
RB Leipzig 3-5 Bayern Munich: Sadio Mane off the mark as five different scorers help Bayern retain Supercup
Sadio Mane scored his first official goal for his new club as Bayern Munich held off a late comeback from RB Leipzig to retain the German Supercup in a 5-3 thriller. Jamal Musiala swept past Peter Gulacsi to open the scoring for Bayern, before Mane opened his Bayern account when Serge Gnabry squared for the former Liverpool to slot home forom close range.
