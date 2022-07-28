ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saegertown, PA

YourErie

Curling iron catches fire, causes evacuation of Maryvale Apartments

Erie firefighters were busy this past hour battling a smoky fire at Maryvale Apartments. Residents of Maryvale Apartments had to evacuate the building after fire crews report a curling iron started a fire. Crews responded to a call of heavy smoke from the second floor of Maryvale Apartments on Monday after a curling iron was […]
ERIE, PA
explore venango

Clarion County Man Killed in UTV Crash in Strattanville

STRATTANVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion County man was killed in a side-by-side accident that happened early Saturday morning. The victim of the deadly UTV crash is 23-year-old Dyllan Marquis Rhoads, of Limestone. The accident occurred around 4:07 a.m. on Saturday, July 30, on Southern Avenue in Strattanville. Clarion...
STRATTANVILLE, PA
Motorcyclist Seriously Injured in Deer Collision in Butler County

CENTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Butler man was airlifted after his motorcycle collided with a deer in Center Township, Butler County, on Thursday evening. According to Butler-based State Police, the crash occurred around 9:49 p.m. on Thursday, July 28, on West Brewster Road in Center Township, Butler County.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
One injured following vehicle crash in Fairview Twp.

A vehicle crash occurred in Fairview Township Friday morning (July 29). From a Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) report, the crash happened at 7:43 a.m. when a Subaru SUV, operated by an Edinboro college student, crossed the center lane and attempted to turn left. The Subaru was traveling northbound and attempted to make a left turn […]
FAIRVIEW, PA
Erie Reptile Show returns to Erie Bank Sports Park

Thousands of reptiles and exotic pets made their way to Erie on July 31. The Erie Reptile Show returned to the Erie Bank Sports Park. The show featured non-venomous pets such as tarantulas and geckos. Local vendor Buzz n’ B’s Aquarium and Pet Shop was at the show to help out. “I was very grateful […]
ERIE, PA
Cochranton Community Fair Underway this Week

If you are looking for some summer fair fun, Crawford County is the place to be. The 93rd edition of the Cochranton Community Fair is in full swing. This week, there will be lots of animals, food and events like a woodsman contest and cornhole tournament. There will be music...
COCHRANTON, PA
Fundraiser Organized for Sandycreek Twp. Woman Killed in Storm

SANDYCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A fundraiser has been organized to assist the family of an area woman who was killed last week when a tree fell on her trailer during a storm in Sandycreek Township, Venango County. A GoFundMe memorial fundraiser was created for the family of 28-year-old...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
Man Brings 8.38 Pounds of Methamphetamine into Erie Airport

ERIE, PA — A resident of Erie, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty in federal court to a charge of violating federal drugs laws, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced. Willie C. Sanders III pleaded guilty Wednesday, July 27, to one count before United States District Judge Susan Paradise Baxter. In...
ERIE, PA
Discover Presque Isle week comes to a close

Fun in the sun! Sunday was the last day of Discover Presque Isle, and we caught up with families about how they enjoyed the week long festivities. The executive director for Discover Presque Isle said it was a great turn out. “The beaches over the weekend were extremely packed. People just coming out to enjoy […]
ERIE, PA
Shearer’s Foods expansion to have positive impact on local economy

An expansion for a local snack manufacturing company is bringing more jobs to the region and is expected to make an economic impact in Erie. Shearer’s Foods is expecting to make an economic impact as they look to hire people to fill new positions within their company. A multi-million dollar expansion with Shearer’s is expected […]
ERIE, PA
$20k Stolen from Franklin Couple’s Bank Account

SANDYCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police say an investigation is underway into the theft of $20,000.00 from a Franklin couple’s bank account. According to a release issued on Saturday, troopers were dispatched to a Washington Boulevard residence on June 27 for a report of a theft.
FRANKLIN, PA
