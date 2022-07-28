www.farmanddairy.com
2022 Trumbull County Fair sale
PSP IDs victim hit by semi while changing tire on I-80
511PA Statewide posted an alert to their Twitter around 5:15 a.m.
Curling iron catches fire, causes evacuation of Maryvale Apartments
Erie firefighters were busy this past hour battling a smoky fire at Maryvale Apartments. Residents of Maryvale Apartments had to evacuate the building after fire crews report a curling iron started a fire. Crews responded to a call of heavy smoke from the second floor of Maryvale Apartments on Monday after a curling iron was […]
Clarion County Man Killed in UTV Crash in Strattanville
STRATTANVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion County man was killed in a side-by-side accident that happened early Saturday morning. The victim of the deadly UTV crash is 23-year-old Dyllan Marquis Rhoads, of Limestone. The accident occurred around 4:07 a.m. on Saturday, July 30, on Southern Avenue in Strattanville. Clarion...
Motorcyclist Seriously Injured in Deer Collision in Butler County
CENTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Butler man was airlifted after his motorcycle collided with a deer in Center Township, Butler County, on Thursday evening. According to Butler-based State Police, the crash occurred around 9:49 p.m. on Thursday, July 28, on West Brewster Road in Center Township, Butler County.
Man hit by car, killed while changing tire on side of Mercer County interstate
MERCER COUNTY, Pa. — A man was killed after he was hit by a car while changing his tire on a Mercer County interstate. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Daniel Lee Leinen was outside of his car changing the driver’s side back tire when he was struck by another car along I-80 around 4:44 a.m. Sunday.
One injured following vehicle crash in Fairview Twp.
A vehicle crash occurred in Fairview Township Friday morning (July 29). From a Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) report, the crash happened at 7:43 a.m. when a Subaru SUV, operated by an Edinboro college student, crossed the center lane and attempted to turn left. The Subaru was traveling northbound and attempted to make a left turn […]
Erie Reptile Show returns to Erie Bank Sports Park
Thousands of reptiles and exotic pets made their way to Erie on July 31. The Erie Reptile Show returned to the Erie Bank Sports Park. The show featured non-venomous pets such as tarantulas and geckos. Local vendor Buzz n’ B’s Aquarium and Pet Shop was at the show to help out. “I was very grateful […]
Cochranton Community Fair Underway this Week
If you are looking for some summer fair fun, Crawford County is the place to be. The 93rd edition of the Cochranton Community Fair is in full swing. This week, there will be lots of animals, food and events like a woodsman contest and cornhole tournament. There will be music...
Fundraiser Organized for Sandycreek Twp. Woman Killed in Storm
SANDYCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A fundraiser has been organized to assist the family of an area woman who was killed last week when a tree fell on her trailer during a storm in Sandycreek Township, Venango County. A GoFundMe memorial fundraiser was created for the family of 28-year-old...
Five places in Pennsylvania that are considered to be haunted and where to find them
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the OnlyInYourState website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're feeling brave and adventurous, you might want to check out the following supposedly haunted places in the state of Pennsylvania.
Police Release Details on Franklin Man Seriously Injured After Side-by-Side Struck by SUV on Bredinsburg Road
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin man was seriously injured after his side-by-side was struck by an SUV on Bredinsburg Road on Thursday afternoon. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash occurred around 2:41 p.m. on Thursday, July 28, along Bredinsburg Road, in Cranberry Township, Venango County. Police...
Man Brings 8.38 Pounds of Methamphetamine into Erie Airport
ERIE, PA — A resident of Erie, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty in federal court to a charge of violating federal drugs laws, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced. Willie C. Sanders III pleaded guilty Wednesday, July 27, to one count before United States District Judge Susan Paradise Baxter. In...
‘Heart of the town’: New Wilmington restaurant to reopen
The Noble family wants to save what they call "the heart of the town."
Man flown to hospital after hitting deer with motorcycle in Butler County
CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man was flown to a hospital after he hit a deer while driving his motorcycle in Butler County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, 34-year-old Jay Vinroe was driving eastbound on W. Brewster Road in Center Township around 9:19 p.m. on July 28 when he hit the deer.
Discover Presque Isle week comes to a close
Fun in the sun! Sunday was the last day of Discover Presque Isle, and we caught up with families about how they enjoyed the week long festivities. The executive director for Discover Presque Isle said it was a great turn out. “The beaches over the weekend were extremely packed. People just coming out to enjoy […]
Shearer’s Foods expansion to have positive impact on local economy
An expansion for a local snack manufacturing company is bringing more jobs to the region and is expected to make an economic impact in Erie. Shearer’s Foods is expecting to make an economic impact as they look to hire people to fill new positions within their company. A multi-million dollar expansion with Shearer’s is expected […]
$20k Stolen from Franklin Couple’s Bank Account
SANDYCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police say an investigation is underway into the theft of $20,000.00 from a Franklin couple’s bank account. According to a release issued on Saturday, troopers were dispatched to a Washington Boulevard residence on June 27 for a report of a theft.
Shearer’s Foods expansion to add 50 news jobs to the area
A local snack manufacturing company is completing a multi-million dollar expansion that will offer more jobs for the Erie community. The expansion for Shearer’s Foods began in February 2022 to add 93,000 square feet to the property. The project will offer 50 new jobs for people in Erie, including maintenance technicians, machine operators and sanitation […]
Mercer man accused of shooting up home while hunting groundhogs
Actor Bill Murray got lots of laughs when he destroyed a golf course hunting for gophers in the movie “Caddyshack”. But the damage done to a Mercer County home, allegedly by a man hunting groundhogs, was no laughing matter to the Pittsburgh couple that owns the house. Cody...
