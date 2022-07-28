Northern Michigan Couple Loses $350K in Impossible-to-Trace Bitcoin Scam

banana1015.com
The 10 Best Places In Michigan To Get Delicious Great Lakes WhitefishTravel MavenMichigan State
Opinion: Mancelona Public Schools $19.5 Million Bond ProposalKyle SchepperleyMancelona, MI
Food Truck Business Coming to Mancelona, MIKyle SchepperleyMancelona, MI
Cherry Juice: More Than Just a Drink!InyerselfTraverse City, MI
Pure Michigan! For $4.5M One of the Legendary Charlevoix Mushroom Houses Can Be Yours
One look at the fairytale style and you'll be humming "Heigh-ho, Heigh-ho". One of the most "must-see" homes in northern Michigan is on the market, and let's face it, it's probably one of the most unique. Yes, one of the legendary Mushroom Homes is for sale. Anyone that has ever...
Tragedy During Michigan Make-A-Wish Bicycle Ride As 2 Cyclists Killed by Drunk Driver
In what was meant to be a weekend of coming together over a shared love to help children ended in tragedy Saturday during the annual Make-A-Wish Bicycle Tour. According to reports, 5 riders in the annual Michigan event were hit by an SUV after it crossed the center line in Ronald Township. The accident left 2 cyclists dead, and 3 injured after it appeared the driver of the SUV crossed the center line while attempting to pass another vehicle. The driver of the SUV has now been arrested and charged with two counts of Operating While Intoxicated Causing Death according to WZZM13.
The Oldest Aquarium in Michigan Turns 118 Years Old This Month
The Belle Isle Aquarium in Detroit is not only the oldest aquarium in Michigan, it's also the oldest aquarium in the United States. This historic building officially opened its doors on August 18, 1904. The aquarium turns 118 years old this month and is still operating today. The Belle Isle...
Michigan Professor Behind Profanity-Laced Videos is Out, Settlement Reached With Ferris State
The longtime Ferris State University Professor who released a profanity-laced video to his students has ended his legal battle with the university and has announced his plan to retire. Barry Mehler is retiring from the institution effective immediately and has settled his lawsuit against Ferris for $95,000 and has agreed...
11 Michigan Beaches That Are Closed or Under Contamination Advisories
Going to the beach may be part of your weekend plans but before you head out, you'll want to double check to make sure your favorite sandy spot isn't closed or under an advisory. This weekend will definitely be a beach-worthy weekend that is for sure. We'll see the temperature...
Michigan State Police investigating vehicle theft in Marengo Township
The Michigan State Police is investigating the theft of a vehicle in Marengo Township that occurred on Sunday.
Weigh In – Do You Live In Michigan’s Most Obese City?
There is a study for everything and not all results of a study are going to be positive. Some study results may even weigh on you (pun intended). If you live in Genesee County or Lapeer County - you are marked safe from living in Michigan's most obese city. If you live in Saginaw County, you do live in Michigan's most obese city. Do you have any guesses as to exactly what Michigan city did get the not-so-prestigious honor?
Seven Big Franchises to Open in Michigan When You Win the Mega Millions
Winning the Mega Millions could definitely help you buy the business of your dreams. With tonight's Mega Millions lottery drawing worth over $1.1 billion, the opportunities are endless for the winner. Having that much money in your pocket would give you the chance to do things that you never thought you would be able to, like buy a massive franchise.
Zahra Abbas, a Michigan cannabis advocate who used it to treat her epilepsy, has died
Zahra Abbas — political activist who became one of Michigan’s biggest advocates of cannabis legalization after finding that it was a successful treatment for her epilepsy — died on Thursday. She was 35. Her death was announced by the Michigan Democratic Party’s Cannabis Caucus, where she served...
Michigan’s Old Casinos Weren’t What You’re Led To Believe
I'll tell ya right off the bat: for most people under thirty, a "casino" is where you go to gamble, play slot machines, lose money, make a few bucks then lose it all, etc. But back in the 20th Century, the word 'casino' meant something entirely different. Other terms used for a casino were pavilion, dance hall, music hall, club house, honky-tonk, roadhouse, ballroom, auditorium, concert hall, and amphitheater. In other words, you went there to hear live bands and dance.
Ten Amazing MI Homes You Can Buy When You Win the Mega Millions
$6.4 Mil Home by Detroit Looks Like Something a Cartel Would Own. This mansion on Lake St. Clair is huge. Every room seems to be designed differently with what can only be described as "f*** you money." MI Home on Grosse Ile Has 'Clue' Vibes and Incredible Indoor Pool. The...
Are Drive-Thru Convenience Stores Only A Michigan Thing?
Whoever came up with the idea of drive-thru convenience stores is a genius. The concept of being able to roll up to a window and order a 40-ouncer and a pack of smokes is beyond brilliant. The best part - you don't even have to wear a shirt or to get service. No shirt, no shoes, no problem.
Dog that Survived Michigan Weekend Plane Crash Found Safe & Sound
A dog that went missing after miraculously surviving a plane crash over the weekend in Michigan has been found and is being reported safe. Three human passengers and a six-month-old golden retriever named Charlie survived the crash. Authorities were called to the Ray Community Airport in Macomb County's Ray Township...
Charlevoix Kitchen Closes Early After Dealing With Rude and Cocky Tourists
After taking a beating all week from customers, one northern Michigan restaurant had enough and decided to shut down their kitchen early this past weekend. Larah Moore is the manager of East Park Tavern in Charlevoix where the incident took place. She said normally during the Venetian Festival they have a lot of fun working...but not this year.
For the Second Time a Concertgoer Has Died During the Faster Horses Festival
It was one of the biggest weekends of the summer in Michigan. The hugely popular Faster Horses Festival in Brooklyn, Michigan packed them in for the 3-day country music funfilled event. Sadly, for the second year in a row, a concertgoer was found dead. According to reports, police discovered a...
The Legal Age to Buy Tobacco in Michigan is Now 21
In the state of Michigan, you now have to be 21 years or older to buy tobacco products. The new law went into effect last week after Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed a bill package raising the age of tobacco sales from 18 to 21. Even though the new law was...
20 Landmarks Along I-75 in Michigan Most of Us Would Recognize
Most people can judge where they are on their trip with these landmarks in Michigan. Summertime is the best time in Michigan. When the weather gets nicer, Michiganders load up the vehicles and head north for the weekend for some fun. With I-75 being one of the main ways to go up north, travelers all have particular landmarks they look for to know where they are on their trip.
Divorce Tastes Good, Ex-Wife’s Famous Chicken Is Open In Michigan
Add divorce to the list of things that taste like chicken. The name of one of Michigan's newest restaurants is very tongue in chicken. Ex-Wife's Famous Chicken opened in May of this year in Dearborn Heights with plans for several more locations to open in the Great Lakes State. The...
Oxford High School Grad Amazes ‘AGT’ Judges with Emotional Performance: Watch
Last night Ava Swiss not only honored Oxford High School but represented the entire state of Michigan in a very big way. Her audition on American's Got Talent left everyone mesmerized and emotional, including judge Simon Cowell. Eighteen-year-old Ava Swieczkowski, who goes by the stage name Ava Swiss, was inside...
