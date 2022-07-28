Fast Stop shooter suspect sought

Bond was denied for Carmelo Jackson, the suspected shooter in the Wednesday night armed robbery at FastStop in Hebron, during his initial court appearance. “(The clerk) was robbed, shot and is in very critical condition — these charges could even be upgraded to murder if the victim does not survive — I’m denying bond,” Judge David Lyons said in Jones County Justice Court on Sunday afternoon.

JONES COUNTY, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO