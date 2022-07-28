Fast Stop shooter suspect sought

impact601.com
Woman turns herself in for Fast Stop shooting
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The final suspect wanted in connection to a Jones County gas station shooting turned herself in to law enforcement on Monday, August 1. The owner of Fast Stop in the Hebron community was hospitalized after he was shot during an armed robbery of his store on Thursday, July 28. Officials with the […]
WDAM-TV
Suspect in Hebron FastStop shooting makes first court appearance
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - On Monday, Aug. 1, Jordan Dean, 22, made her initial appearance before a Jones County Judge. Dean is charged with two felonies- aggravated assault and armed robbery - in relation to last week’s Hebron FastStop shooting. Due to the victim’s condition, the Jones County Sheriff’s Department said Dean’s charges could be upgraded to murder if the victim doesn’t survive.
WDAM-TV
Second suspect wanted in Jones Co. shooting, robbery case in custody
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The second suspect wanted in the Fast Stop robbery and aggravated assault investigation has turned herself in. According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, Jordan C. Dean, 22, of Soso, surrendered herself to the sheriff’s department Monday morning. Dean is being charged with...
tncontentexchange.com
Bond denied for FastStop suspected shooter
Bond was denied for Carmelo Jackson, the suspected shooter in the Wednesday night armed robbery at FastStop in Hebron, during his initial court appearance. “(The clerk) was robbed, shot and is in very critical condition — these charges could even be upgraded to murder if the victim does not survive — I’m denying bond,” Judge David Lyons said in Jones County Justice Court on Sunday afternoon.
Teen arrested in Hebron Fast Stop shooting case
UPDATE: 07/29/2022 5:40 p.m. JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Authorities have released the identities of two “prime suspects” in the case. Carmelo Tremaine Jackson and Jordan Ciahjra Dean are both wanted for aggravated assault and armed robbery. Authorities said they should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information about Jackson or Dean is asked […]
WDAM-TV
impact601.com
