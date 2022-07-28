The advertising slowdown is dinging Big Tech

techcrunch.com
Public tech’s espresso shot is quite literally the cloud
Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. Last week we said that you needed to pay attention to the public markets, and we weren’t kidding. It was a huge week for earnings — with notes from all over, including the ad market and cloud spend. But this week’s Monday show was more than just another entry in the series — it was an experimental live show! Natasha joined Alex for the fun, and this is what they got into:
Will once-bootstrapped startups turn to venture during a watershed moment?
Bootstrapped startups, or companies that use their own revenue or existing cash flow to fund growth instead of relying on external capital sources, sit in a very separate box than venture-backed startups. By nature of asset class, bootstrapped startups prioritize revenue to keep alive, while venture-backed startups prioritize growth to keep investor buy-in for future runway needs. Bootstrapped companies follow less of an exponential growth curve, while venture-backed companies need to be an outlier.
Daily Crunch: Did Bolt Mobility bolt? The startup left equipment and confused customers in its wake
Monday is here, and we are excited to throw ourselves into another week of summertime tech news. Apropos summer — as the VCs stop answering their phones in favor of drinking elderflower lime martinis, playing pickleball, spelunking in the Bitcoin mines, and kite surfing (I can only assume that’s what VCs do for their summer break), it gives us tech reporters a bit more time to go deeper on some of the stories and companies that have been itching our curiosity nerve.
How fintech startups are navigating the extension-round rush
For fintech startups, the downturn is real, and many upstart companies — we learned during our recent fintech investor survey — are looking to avoid de-novo rounds that include a new valuation (no one wants to raise a down round!). Therefore, extension rounds are an attractive option for many founders.
5 tips for scaling your green startup during a funding drought
CB Insights forecasts a roughly 20% drop in total VC investments from Q1 to Q2, leaving ambitious young companies scrambling to fight for scraps. This slump is a particularly unpleasant setback for entrepreneurs hoping to advance climate-focused principles and social change. It’s becoming increasingly difficult for green companies to raise money for large-scale innovative projects, mainly because most investors still associate “having an impact” with high risk.
Pinterest popped 20% on earnings that weren’t as terrible as expected
Meta last week delivered its first quarterly revenue decline, while Snap missed analyst’s expectations and declined to forecast its future performance. Twitter, amid a contested acquisition by Elon Musk, has also been fending off an advertiser exit due to the uncertainty over the Musk sale. Pinterest, meanwhile, posted its...
Tech’s riskiest founders are getting a $650 million bet from Redpoint Ventures
So, what happens if energy around entrepreneurship slows? As the downturn looms, are fewer founders going to take risks? According to Redpoint managing director Annie Kadavy, there will be fewer total companies started in the next year than there were in the last two. And, somewhat counterintuitively, the investor thinks that the looming slowdown is “a great thing.”
Arca’s David Nage on how regulatory scrutiny is impacting venture investment in web3
This week on Chain Reaction, we sat down with David Nage, a principal at Arca overseeing their early-stage fund with a primary focus on blockchain and digital assets. On the podcast this week, we dug into a multitude of crypto topics impacting the web3 venture capital world, including struggles with the blockchain gaming sector and a renewed regulatory fervor from the SEC following this week’s report of an investigation into Coinbase.
Gaming vets promise to make blockchain games fun and sustainable
Some of the biggest hits in the space to date reward users with tokens that can be cashed out in what’s known as the “play-to-earn” model. While P2E games have attracted millions of players and billions of dollars from investors, veterans of the gaming industry argue that they are fundamentally unsustainable.
US startups seeking funds shouldn’t overlook financing from the government
Chris Hurn, the founder and CEO of Fountainhead, knows the potential benefits of taking on government financing. Fountainhead is a nonbank lender of government-guaranteed loans. Hurn said the current generation of entrepreneurs is laser-focused on raising equity-based funding from backers like venture capital firms — but that isn’t their only option, especially as equity gets more expensive in current market conditions.
FTC slams Opendoor with $62M settlement over false advertising claims
For years, the real estate technology company has touted itself as using its pricing technology to provide “more accurate offers and lower costs,” said the FTC. Such “iBuyers” use this method to make quick offers on homes, with enthusiastic claims that sellers would make thousands of dollars more than they would on the open market.
This Week in Apps: Instagram backlash, TikTok gaming, Snapchat+ makes millions
Global app spending reached $65 billion in the first half of 2022, up only slightly from the $64.4 billion during the same period in 2021, as hypergrowth fueled by the pandemic has slowed down. But overall, the app economy is continuing to grow, having produced a record number of downloads and consumer spending across both the iOS and Google Play stores combined in 2021, according to the latest year-end reports. Global spending across iOS and Google Play last year was $133 billion, and consumers downloaded 143.6 billion apps.
Amazon Prime Video launches localized services for top three markets in Southeast Asia
“We’re delighted to be increasing our investment in Prime Video for customers in Southeast Asia, making it a truly localized experience — from local content specifically sourced for our customers to a localized user experience and the first full-scale local marketing campaign,” Josh McIvor, director of International Expansion, Prime Video, said in an official statement. “Our support of local production companies in Southeast Asia is a significant step toward our broader international expansion plans and our ambition to become the most local of global streaming services.”
Hyundai Motor eyes acquisition of Korean lidar-free self-driving startup 42dot
A spokesperson of 42dot told TechCrunch that the startup is in talks with Hyundai Motor, but cautioned that terms, including stake size and deal valuation, hadn’t materialized yet. Hyundai Motor did not immediately respond to requests for comments. Hyundai currently owns a 20.4% stake in the three-year-old startup, whereas...
Meet the second wave of Disrupt Audience Choice roundtable winners
Roundtables — some of the most popular sessions at TechCrunch Disrupt — are 30-minute expert-led discussions designed for up to 20 attendees who share an interest in a particular subject. The format allows for deeper conversation, questions and answers and time for attendees to connect with and explore collaborative opportunities.
Oui Capital, a pan-African early-stage VC firm, hits first close of its $30M second fund
The firm, founded in 2019 by Olu Oyinsan and Francesco Andreoli, launched its debut fund at $5 million. Since then, Oui Capital has made 18 investments in technology sectors spanning different industries, such as fintech, logistics & mobility, e-commerce, healthcare and enterprise software. Some names include TeamApt, MVX, Akiba Digital, Duplo, Ndovu, Maad, Intelligra, Aifluence and Pharmacy Marts.
UK house prices rise at slowest pace in a year, Nationwide says
LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - British house prices rose in July at the slowest monthly pace in a year and the market is likely to slow further as the cost-of-living squeeze tightens and the Bank of England keeps on raising interest rates, mortgage lender Nationwide said on Tuesday.
BP profits triple to $8.5bn as energy prices soar
BP‘s profit tripled to a $8.5bn (£7bn) in the last quarter - a 14-year high.The oil giant today announced the record profits across April-June, which is up from $2.8bn in the second quarter of 2022 and even higher than the profit of $6.2bn it made in Q1, which was the highest for 10 years.So far this year, BP has made profits of $14.7bn - almost triple the $5.4bn in the first half of 2021.“BP continues to build a track record of delivery against its disciplined financial frame,” chief financial officer Murray Auchincloss said in a statement.It comes as other energy...
Volunteer at TechCrunch Disrupt and attend all three days for free
If you’re looking for a no-budget way to experience Disrupt up close and personal, sign up to volunteer for work exchange. Not only will you get a behind-the-scenes look at how to produce events, but you’ll also earn a free pass ($1995 value) to experience the event. You’ll...
BP profits triple to 14-year high of $8.5bn – business live
Oil giant swells its underlying profits to £7bn, and lifts its dividend, as high refining margins and strong oil trading boost earnings
