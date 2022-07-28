🔒Did you see that sunset, Insiders? 🌇 These are stunning images from around the Houston area at the end of another startlingly beautiful day

www.click2houston.com
Related
Click2Houston.com
PHOTOS: The beautiful dog days of summer in the Houston area from Click2Pins
HOUSTON – The dog days of summer are here, but there are definitely those among us who are making the most of the summer sun, heat and occasional rainstorm. Here are some of the best photos we’ve received from Click2Pins.com. 0 s. 0. 0. San Antonio. Share your...
Click2Houston.com
Chick-Fil-A coming to your neighborhood? This is where beloved chicken chain is putting its 4 new Houston-area locations
HOUSTON – There are four new Chick-fil-A locations coming to the Houston area. The public relations firm working on behalf of Chick-Fil-A in the Houston area confirmed these locations to KPRC 2. At the corner of Main Street and Kirby Drive near NRG Stadium. These locations are all slated...
This Texas Cafe’s Viral TikToks Normalize Kindness & This Video With 53M Views Is Too Sweet
In Dallas, TX there is a cafe with the mission of spreading kindness among people, and they are doing so by creating heartwarming videos on TikTok. La La Land Kind Cafe's account on the social platform has garnered 5.9 million followers who absolutely adore the Texas business' "Drive-by-kindness" series where the video creators drive up to strangers and pay a compliment.
Man accused of killing two people overnight in the Houston area arrested after multi-agency manhunt
According to police, two men, in a Nissan Altima met up with the two men in the Mercedes for a transaction, which turned into a carjacking. This occurred at the Checkpoint Gas station mentioned below.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Click2Houston.com
Firefighters close to containment of stubborn Texas wildfire
GLEN ROSE, Texas – Hundreds of firefighters were approaching total containment Monday of a two-week-old wildfire in rural North Texas. The multi-agency team fighting the Chalk Mountain Fire, located 50 miles (80 kilometers) southwest of Fort Worth, reported 89% containment of the 10 1/2-square-mile (27 1/3-square-kilometer) fire. The team...
cw39.com
2 $1 million winning Texas Lottery Mega Millions tickets sold near Dallas, Houston
DALLAS (KDAF) — Well, the Mega Millions jackpot of over $1 billion was not sold in Texas, but rather in the northern state of Illinois; however, there is still some celebrating to be had in Texas whether it be the North or Southeast. The Texas Lottery reports two $1...
'Don't be angry:' North Texas dad's reaction after Dillard's employee hurls racial slur at son goes viral
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — It was hate caught on tape. Over the past several days, video of a North Texas father calmly confronting a Dillard's clerk at Dallas' NorthPark Center has gone viral – viewed more than a million times and counting. The clerk, witnesses confirmed, hurled a racial slur at the man's 10-year-old son."I ask the question: what could he have done? What could the 10-year-old do to Homer to deserve to be called a 'f****** n*****?'" Muhammad Karim, the child's father, doesn't really expect an answer, but he wants the world to ponder, "Why is there so much hate?"He says...
Texas man dies after girlfriend stabbed him to death at apartment: police
A Texas man is dead after his girlfriend allegedly stabbed him on Thursday night at an apartment complex in Houston. The incident happened around 11 p.m. at an apartment in the 1300 block of Redford Street, according to FOX 26. Police say that the couple were at a friend's apartment...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Houston Agent Magazine
Houston’s new, pending listings in negative territory
New listings struggled to maintain momentum last week as the volume of newly listed homes fell across Greater Houston. The latest weekly activity snapshot from the Houston Association of REALTORS® (HAR) shows that Realtors entered 3,474 properties into the Multiple Listing Service (MLS) during week 29, a 7.5% drop from the same week in 2021. This decline marks the third week that new listings charted negative territory.
KVUE
2 tickets in Texas won $1M in Mega Millions. Here's where they were purchased.
TEXAS, USA — Check your Mega Millions lottery tickets, Texans!. The winning numbers for the $1.28 billion prize were 13-36-45-57-67, Mega Ball 14 and Megaplier 2. The cash option was $747.2 million. Nobody from Texas bought the jackpot-winning ticket, which was purchased in Illinois. The last time someone won...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Rising Rent Squeezing Some North Texas Families Closer to Homelessness
If you have spent any time looking for an apartment or house to rent, you have noticed prices in North Texas are on the rise. The average rent for a two-bedroom apartment has gone up 37% in Dallas over the past year, according to rent.com. Combine that with inflation and...
Monkeypox Reaches Largest City in Texas - Here’s What You Need to Know
Monkeypox was spreading throughout cities in Texas over the past few months. In Dallas, Texas, there are 101 confirmed cases of the monkeypox virus. The CDC said there are 315 cases throughout the state. Dallas County Health and Human Services Director Dr. Philip Huang said:
Things to Know About Living in Texas
Texas Flag in the Foreground with American Flag high in the background with New home about to hit the market in Austin Texas USA(shutterstock/Roschetzky Photography) If you decide to move to Texas, you won’t be alone. The Lone Star state is a popular destination for people, especially those with jobs that have transitioned to work-from-home. You may be looking forward to sunshine and barbecue, but there are a few other things you need to know before moving to Texas.
Click2Houston.com
Coalition of news organizations sues Texas Department of Public Safety over withheld records on Uvalde shooting
For the latest updates on the aftermath of the shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, sign up for our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. More than a dozen news organizations filed a lawsuit against the Texas Department of Public Safety...
KENS 5
'People are really struggling': As prices soar, Texas pauses utility bill assistance program
SAN ANTONIO — The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs is no longer accepting applications for the Texas Utility Help assistance program, a buoy for low-income residents struggling to pay skyrocketing electricity bills. "Due to overwhelming interest in the program, we are currently not accepting new applications for...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Women-Owned Small Businesses Encouraged to Apply for $7,000 State Competition
The Governor’s Commission for Women is gearing up for its annual initiative to support women entrepreneurs across the state. Over the next two months, it will mark the return of the Women-Owned Business Series for 2022, in partnership with the Beacon State Fund. Texas ranks third among all states...
Texas families would receive hundreds with new stimulus proposal
Money in hundred dollar billsPhoto by Engin Akyurt (Unsplash) With prices continuing to rise, wouldn't a few hundred dollars more per month make a big difference to you? Here's some good news. In a new proposal, senators Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines want to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. These senators recently announced the Family Security Act 2.0.
CBS Austin
Final day to enroll infants in Texas Tuition Promise Fund
If you're the parent of a newborn, you have just a few more hours to start saving for college at this year's rate. The deadline for enrolling your baby in the Texas Tuition Promise Fund is today, July 31, and it allows parents to pre-pay tuition at the 2021-2022 school year rate.
Click2Houston.com
What issues matter most to you this election? Help us cover Texans’ top concerns.
Sign up for our weekly election newsletter for the latest coverage of the 2022 midterms. There is no presidential election this year, but the midterm elections this fall will define the future of Texas. Texans will cast their ballots for the governor, the attorney general, and many other state and...
Comments / 0