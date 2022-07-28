ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photography

🔒Did you see that sunset, Insiders? 🌇 These are stunning images from around the Houston area at the end of another startlingly beautiful day

Click2Houston.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.click2houston.com

Narcity USA

This Texas Cafe’s Viral TikToks Normalize Kindness & This Video With 53M Views Is Too Sweet

In Dallas, TX there is a cafe with the mission of spreading kindness among people, and they are doing so by creating heartwarming videos on TikTok. La La Land Kind Cafe's account on the social platform has garnered 5.9 million followers who absolutely adore the Texas business' "Drive-by-kindness" series where the video creators drive up to strangers and pay a compliment.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beautiful Day#Sunset
Click2Houston.com

Firefighters close to containment of stubborn Texas wildfire

GLEN ROSE, Texas – Hundreds of firefighters were approaching total containment Monday of a two-week-old wildfire in rural North Texas. The multi-agency team fighting the Chalk Mountain Fire, located 50 miles (80 kilometers) southwest of Fort Worth, reported 89% containment of the 10 1/2-square-mile (27 1/3-square-kilometer) fire. The team...
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

'Don't be angry:' North Texas dad's reaction after Dillard's employee hurls racial slur at son goes viral

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — It was hate caught on tape.  Over the past several days, video of a North Texas father calmly confronting a Dillard's clerk at Dallas' NorthPark Center has gone viral – viewed more than a million times and counting. The clerk, witnesses confirmed, hurled a racial slur at the man's 10-year-old son."I ask the question: what could he have done? What could the 10-year-old do to Homer to deserve to be called a 'f****** n*****?'"  Muhammad Karim, the child's father, doesn't really expect an answer, but he wants the world to ponder, "Why is there so much hate?"He says...
DALLAS, TX
Houston Agent Magazine

Houston’s new, pending listings in negative territory

New listings struggled to maintain momentum last week as the volume of newly listed homes fell across Greater Houston. The latest weekly activity snapshot from the Houston Association of REALTORS® (HAR) shows that Realtors entered 3,474 properties into the Multiple Listing Service (MLS) during week 29, a 7.5% drop from the same week in 2021. This decline marks the third week that new listings charted negative territory.
HOUSTON, TX
NeighborWho

Things to Know About Living in Texas

Texas Flag in the Foreground with American Flag high in the background with New home about to hit the market in Austin Texas USA(shutterstock/Roschetzky Photography) If you decide to move to Texas, you won’t be alone. The Lone Star state is a popular destination for people, especially those with jobs that have transitioned to work-from-home. You may be looking forward to sunshine and barbecue, but there are a few other things you need to know before moving to Texas.
Jake Wells

Texas families would receive hundreds with new stimulus proposal

Money in hundred dollar billsPhoto by Engin Akyurt (Unsplash) With prices continuing to rise, wouldn't a few hundred dollars more per month make a big difference to you? Here's some good news. In a new proposal, senators Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines want to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. These senators recently announced the Family Security Act 2.0.
DALLAS, TX
CBS Austin

Final day to enroll infants in Texas Tuition Promise Fund

If you're the parent of a newborn, you have just a few more hours to start saving for college at this year's rate. The deadline for enrolling your baby in the Texas Tuition Promise Fund is today, July 31, and it allows parents to pre-pay tuition at the 2021-2022 school year rate.
TEXAS STATE

