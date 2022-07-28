ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blairsville, GA

Davenport wins LOLMDS Silver Dollar Nationals at I-80

accesswdun.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
accesswdun.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
accesswdun.com

Chandler Smith takes ARCA Menards victory at IRP

BROWNSBURG, Ind. – It was a battle of two Smiths on Friday night at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park in Brownsburg, Indiana. When the checkered flag waved, it was Talking Rock, Georgia’s Chandler Smith who bested Sammy Smith to earn his first ARCA Menards Series victory of the season at the 0.686-mile asphalt oval.
BROWNSBURG, IN
accesswdun.com

Daniel Hal Silcox Jr.

Daniel Hal Silcox, Jr., DDS passed peacefully in his sleep on July 16, 2022, after an extended battle with Alzheimer’s. Born on May 1, 1934, in Charleston, SC, he was the first child born to Nettie Hurt Silcox and Daniel Hal Silcox, Sr. At age three, Hal and his family moved to St. Petersburg, Florida and then to Sarasota where he graduated from Sarasota High School in 1952. He enrolled at Emory College in Valdosta, Georgia, but transferred to the Atlanta campus of Emory University on the closing of the Valdosta campus in 1953. An accomplished student, Hal was offered a spot in the Emory School of Dentistry following his sophomore year of college. He graduated from Emory’s Dental School in 1958 with a degree as Doctor of Dental Surgery.
GAINESVILLE, GA
WOWT

Former Husker baseball player hits a homerun for his business

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - From the crack of a baseball bat to the knocking of the nutrient-rich baobab fruit, Jeff Tezak finds his competitive nature drives everything he does. He’s a former Husker baseball player and volunteer assistant coach for Nebraska now turned businessman. Jeff and his wife Katy...
LINCOLN, NE
omahamagazine.com

Abby McLeay Rolls Green in Her 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E

Zen Coffee Co. has two Omaha locations that are around 20 minutes away from each other, depending on traffic, so it only makes sense for owner Abby McLeay to own a vehicle that is fuel-efficient. The fact that her 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E SUV First Edition is also fun to drive is a bonus for this businesswoman with a packed schedule.
OMAHA, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
City
Greenwood, NE
Greenwood, NE
Sports
City
Davenport, NE
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
City
Blairsville, GA
State
Nebraska State
accesswdun.com

Obituaries & Related Stories

Linda Gail Barron Chastain Jarvis, 73, of Cumming passed away Friday, July 30, 2022. She is preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Virginia Barron and her husbands, Ray Chast ... Gwinnett. Margaret Nicol "Margo" Matra, 82, Dacula. Margaret Nicol “Margo” Matra, 82, of Dacula, GA died Saturday, July...
CUMMING, GA
News Channel Nebraska

Syracuse Post 100 advances to second round at Class C state tournament

WISNER - The Syracuse Post 100 Seniors entered the Class C state tournament in Wisner feeling good after beating Lincoln Lutheran twice on the final day of the area tournament just to qualify, and those feelings are magnified after an opening round 7-4 victory Saturday over Valentine. Syracuse did all...
SYRACUSE, NE
accesswdun.com

Robert Henry Maynor, Jr.

Robert Henry Maynor Jr, age 35 of Cleveland, Georgia passed away on Saturday, July 30, 2022. Arrangements are incomplete at this time but will be announced by Anderson-Underwood Funeral Home of Dahlonega. To share a memory of Robert or a condolence with the family, visit andersonunderwood.com. Anderson-Underwood Funeral Home, 2068...
CLEVELAND, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gustin
Person
Nick Hoffman
Person
Bobby Pierce
accesswdun.com

Sandra Kerr

Sandra Kerr, 80 of Snellville, Ga. passed away July 31, 2022. At this time no formal services will be held, and a private family burial will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery. Those wishing to send online condolences to the family may do so at littledavenport.com. Little & Davenport Funeral...
SNELLVILLE, GA
accesswdun.com

Claudius Dunson Thurmond

Evans Funeral Home announces the death of Mr. Claudius Dunson Thurmond, age 91 of Jefferson, Georgia entered rest Saturday, July 30, 2022. Mr. Thurmond was born in Jefferson, Georgia the son of the late Claudis Lee Thurmond and the late Rowena Dunson Thurmond. Mr. Thurmond was a 1951 graduate of Jefferson High School, a U.S. Air Force Veteran serving our country in the Korean War, and attended Truett McConnell College and the University of Georgia. He worked with Independent Life and Accident Insurance Company for eighteen years where he served as Superintendent for part of his tenure. Mr. Thurmond served as Jackson County Tax Commissioner and retired from the Department of Human Resources in Athens, Georgia. Claudius and Carolyn owned and operated Thurmond’s Clothing Store in Jefferson. He also served as Worshipful Master at Unity Lodge # 36. As a life-time member of First Baptist Church Jefferson, he served multiple years as deacon, the Baraca Sunday School Class as song leader, the Senior M & M group and currently was Deacon Emeritus. In addition to his parents, Mr. Thurmond is preceded by a sister, Emma Sue Thurmond.
JEFFERSON, GA
accesswdun.com

Georgia DNR tracking bear found in downtown Gainesville

The Gainesville Police Department and the Georgia Department of Natural Resources are tracking a bear that was seen wandering through downtown Gainesville. The Georgia DNR confirmed that this is the same bear that was spotted in Alpharetta last Sunday near the Avalon. Gainesville Chief of Police Jay Parrish said the...
GAINESVILLE, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 80#O Neal#Traf
accesswdun.com

ICYMI: Weekend stories you may have missed

1. Head on crash on Ga.115 near Cleveland claims life of one driver. A Saturday–night wreck in Cleveland claimed the life of a driver. According to the Georgia State Patrol, troopers were called to the wreck on Ga. 115 near Shenandoah Drive, between Black Road and Ga. 255 South where a 2007 Hyundai Elantra sedan was traveling east on Ga. 115 when the driver of a Toyota Tacoma pickup truck failed to maintain his lane, crossed the centerline, and struck the sedan head-on, according to GSP.
CLEVELAND, GA
accesswdun.com

Gas prices continue to drop across the state and nationally

Gas prices keep dropping across Georgia. According to the weekly AAA fuel report released Monday morning, gas has fallen 14 cents in just a week, making the state average $3.76 per gallon. That’s 60 cents less than last month, but still 80 cents more than this time last year.
GEORGIA STATE
accesswdun.com

Anthony Wigington

Mr. Anthony Wigington, age 56 of Dahlonega, Georgia passed away on July 30, 2022 following a brief illness. He was born in Tate, Georgia on May 23, 1966. Anthony was a self employed carpenter and his work was unlike any other. Anthony was truly a one of a kind man, and a lot of times was misunderstood by many who did not know him well. Those who were fortunate enough to know him well, always knew that his intentions were pure and true. He enjoyed being in the mountains, listening to good music, working on old cars, and being with his family. He also enjoyed sharpening knives, and was known for putting such an edge on one, you could shave with it. He was the best husband, father, grandfather and brother that anyone could ever ask for. His family will miss him greatly.
DAHLONEGA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Motorsports
accesswdun.com

Head-on crash on Ga. 115 near Cleveland claims life of one driver

A Saturday-night wreck east of Cleveland claimed the life of one driver. The Georgia State Patrol reports troopers were called to the wreck on Ga. 115 near Shenandoah Drive, between Black Road and Ga. 255 South. In that wreck, a 2007 Hyundai Elantra sedan driven by 35-year-old Robert Maynor of...
CLEVELAND, GA
Panhandle Post

Facebook parent company continues growth in Nebraska

OMAHA — The Sarpy County campus of social media giant Meta has been on continuous growth since it broke ground five years ago on two buildings in Papillion. What started as 1 million square feet of data center has expanded to the point that construction crossed into another city — requiring a more inclusive name change.
SARPY COUNTY, NE
klkntv.com

New dog bar coming to Lincoln this Fall

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- Lincoln’s newest upcoming bar is creating a theme that is more fluff than other. You will no longer need to leave your dog at home when having a night on the town. Unleash, a future dog park and bar will allow visitors to go to the...
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy