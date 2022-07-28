Davenport wins LOLMDS Silver Dollar Nationals at I-80

accesswdun.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
accesswdun.com
Chandler Smith takes ARCA Menards victory at IRP
BROWNSBURG, Ind. – It was a battle of two Smiths on Friday night at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park in Brownsburg, Indiana. When the checkered flag waved, it was Talking Rock, Georgia’s Chandler Smith who bested Sammy Smith to earn his first ARCA Menards Series victory of the season at the 0.686-mile asphalt oval.
accesswdun.com
Daniel Hal Silcox Jr.
Daniel Hal Silcox, Jr., DDS passed peacefully in his sleep on July 16, 2022, after an extended battle with Alzheimer’s. Born on May 1, 1934, in Charleston, SC, he was the first child born to Nettie Hurt Silcox and Daniel Hal Silcox, Sr. At age three, Hal and his family moved to St. Petersburg, Florida and then to Sarasota where he graduated from Sarasota High School in 1952. He enrolled at Emory College in Valdosta, Georgia, but transferred to the Atlanta campus of Emory University on the closing of the Valdosta campus in 1953. An accomplished student, Hal was offered a spot in the Emory School of Dentistry following his sophomore year of college. He graduated from Emory’s Dental School in 1958 with a degree as Doctor of Dental Surgery.
WOWT
Former Husker baseball player hits a homerun for his business
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - From the crack of a baseball bat to the knocking of the nutrient-rich baobab fruit, Jeff Tezak finds his competitive nature drives everything he does. He’s a former Husker baseball player and volunteer assistant coach for Nebraska now turned businessman. Jeff and his wife Katy...
omahamagazine.com
Abby McLeay Rolls Green in Her 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E
Zen Coffee Co. has two Omaha locations that are around 20 minutes away from each other, depending on traffic, so it only makes sense for owner Abby McLeay to own a vehicle that is fuel-efficient. The fact that her 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E SUV First Edition is also fun to drive is a bonus for this businesswoman with a packed schedule.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
accesswdun.com
Obituaries & Related Stories
Linda Gail Barron Chastain Jarvis, 73, of Cumming passed away Friday, July 30, 2022. She is preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Virginia Barron and her husbands, Ray Chast ... Gwinnett. Margaret Nicol "Margo" Matra, 82, Dacula. Margaret Nicol “Margo” Matra, 82, of Dacula, GA died Saturday, July...
News Channel Nebraska
Syracuse Post 100 advances to second round at Class C state tournament
WISNER - The Syracuse Post 100 Seniors entered the Class C state tournament in Wisner feeling good after beating Lincoln Lutheran twice on the final day of the area tournament just to qualify, and those feelings are magnified after an opening round 7-4 victory Saturday over Valentine. Syracuse did all...
accesswdun.com
Robert Henry Maynor, Jr.
Robert Henry Maynor Jr, age 35 of Cleveland, Georgia passed away on Saturday, July 30, 2022. Arrangements are incomplete at this time but will be announced by Anderson-Underwood Funeral Home of Dahlonega. To share a memory of Robert or a condolence with the family, visit andersonunderwood.com. Anderson-Underwood Funeral Home, 2068...
York News-Times
Amie Just: 'Unexpected and untimely' departure of Huskers' Kayla Caffey frustrating for all involved
Those are two of the words Nebraska volleyball All-American Kayla Caffey used on Instagram on Friday to describe her departure from the program. With roughly one week to go before practice begins? Unexpected and untimely indeed. And just all-around frustrating for everyone involved. Frustrating for fans who loved Caffey and...
RELATED PEOPLE
accesswdun.com
Sandra Kerr
Sandra Kerr, 80 of Snellville, Ga. passed away July 31, 2022. At this time no formal services will be held, and a private family burial will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery. Those wishing to send online condolences to the family may do so at littledavenport.com. Little & Davenport Funeral...
accesswdun.com
Claudius Dunson Thurmond
Evans Funeral Home announces the death of Mr. Claudius Dunson Thurmond, age 91 of Jefferson, Georgia entered rest Saturday, July 30, 2022. Mr. Thurmond was born in Jefferson, Georgia the son of the late Claudis Lee Thurmond and the late Rowena Dunson Thurmond. Mr. Thurmond was a 1951 graduate of Jefferson High School, a U.S. Air Force Veteran serving our country in the Korean War, and attended Truett McConnell College and the University of Georgia. He worked with Independent Life and Accident Insurance Company for eighteen years where he served as Superintendent for part of his tenure. Mr. Thurmond served as Jackson County Tax Commissioner and retired from the Department of Human Resources in Athens, Georgia. Claudius and Carolyn owned and operated Thurmond’s Clothing Store in Jefferson. He also served as Worshipful Master at Unity Lodge # 36. As a life-time member of First Baptist Church Jefferson, he served multiple years as deacon, the Baraca Sunday School Class as song leader, the Senior M & M group and currently was Deacon Emeritus. In addition to his parents, Mr. Thurmond is preceded by a sister, Emma Sue Thurmond.
accesswdun.com
Georgia DNR tracking bear found in downtown Gainesville
The Gainesville Police Department and the Georgia Department of Natural Resources are tracking a bear that was seen wandering through downtown Gainesville. The Georgia DNR confirmed that this is the same bear that was spotted in Alpharetta last Sunday near the Avalon. Gainesville Chief of Police Jay Parrish said the...
accesswdun.com
Two-a-Days: Interest is at an all-high for the Indians, who still have plenty of on-field questions
There are just 20 days remaining until the kickoff of the 2022 high school football season. But make no mistake, preparations for the upcoming campaign got underway months ago. And teams throughout northeast Georgia already are in full countdown mode. With that in mind, we spent the last couple of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
accesswdun.com
ICYMI: Weekend stories you may have missed
1. Head on crash on Ga.115 near Cleveland claims life of one driver. A Saturday–night wreck in Cleveland claimed the life of a driver. According to the Georgia State Patrol, troopers were called to the wreck on Ga. 115 near Shenandoah Drive, between Black Road and Ga. 255 South where a 2007 Hyundai Elantra sedan was traveling east on Ga. 115 when the driver of a Toyota Tacoma pickup truck failed to maintain his lane, crossed the centerline, and struck the sedan head-on, according to GSP.
accesswdun.com
Gas prices continue to drop across the state and nationally
Gas prices keep dropping across Georgia. According to the weekly AAA fuel report released Monday morning, gas has fallen 14 cents in just a week, making the state average $3.76 per gallon. That’s 60 cents less than last month, but still 80 cents more than this time last year.
accesswdun.com
Anthony Wigington
Mr. Anthony Wigington, age 56 of Dahlonega, Georgia passed away on July 30, 2022 following a brief illness. He was born in Tate, Georgia on May 23, 1966. Anthony was a self employed carpenter and his work was unlike any other. Anthony was truly a one of a kind man, and a lot of times was misunderstood by many who did not know him well. Those who were fortunate enough to know him well, always knew that his intentions were pure and true. He enjoyed being in the mountains, listening to good music, working on old cars, and being with his family. He also enjoyed sharpening knives, and was known for putting such an edge on one, you could shave with it. He was the best husband, father, grandfather and brother that anyone could ever ask for. His family will miss him greatly.
Nebraska Football: 3 breakout candidates for the 2022 season
The 2022 season is right around the corner and Nebraska football is kicking it off in Week 0 against Northwestern. Let’s see who could break out. Scott Frost is facing a ton of pressure heading into the 2022 season after going 3-9 last year with Nebraska football. The program...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
accesswdun.com
Head-on crash on Ga. 115 near Cleveland claims life of one driver
A Saturday-night wreck east of Cleveland claimed the life of one driver. The Georgia State Patrol reports troopers were called to the wreck on Ga. 115 near Shenandoah Drive, between Black Road and Ga. 255 South. In that wreck, a 2007 Hyundai Elantra sedan driven by 35-year-old Robert Maynor of...
Facebook parent company continues growth in Nebraska
OMAHA — The Sarpy County campus of social media giant Meta has been on continuous growth since it broke ground five years ago on two buildings in Papillion. What started as 1 million square feet of data center has expanded to the point that construction crossed into another city — requiring a more inclusive name change.
KETV.com
Nebraska Game and Parks explains investigative process for mountain lion reports
LINCOLN, Neb. — Cellphone video captured an animal, creeping through a field across from a Wahoo home. The couple who spotted the creature suspected it was a mountain lion, and the video made its way to Game and Parks for an investigation. Sam Wilson is a carnivore biologist who's...
klkntv.com
New dog bar coming to Lincoln this Fall
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- Lincoln’s newest upcoming bar is creating a theme that is more fluff than other. You will no longer need to leave your dog at home when having a night on the town. Unleash, a future dog park and bar will allow visitors to go to the...
Comments / 0