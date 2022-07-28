Pro drops club in disgust, ends up making hole-in-one because these guys are good

www.golfdigest.com
Golf Digest
Tony Finau got a hero’s welcome from family and friends when he arrived home after his second straight win
Like Hansel before him, Tony Finau is so hot right now. After last week’s come-from-behind win at the 3M Open, Finau breezed away from the pack at the Rocket Mortgage Classic on Sunday, claiming his second win in as many weeks and the third in his last 25 appearances. Finau’s wife Alayna flew out to surprise ahead of his final round, and the move paid off for the couple, despite Finau nearly having a heart attack for all of TikTok to see …
Golf Digest
LIV Golf’s riches propel Phil Mickelson to this notable financial title
In his three starts on the breakaway LIV Golf series, Phil Mickelson has struggled mightily to conjure up the game that earned him his spot in the World Golf Hall of Fame. He’s a collective 26 over par prior to playing Sunday’s final round of the event at Trump National Bedminster in New Jersey.
golfmagic.com
New footage emerges of Phil Mickelson being distracted by comedy duo at LIV Golf
New footage has emerged on social media of comedy duo 'The Good Liars' distracting Phil Mickelson on his opening tee shot at LIV Golf Bedminster. Their 'Quiet Please' signs were also denied at the entrance gate because of the words written on them. The Good Liars comedy act, made up...
Tiger Woods’ Fifth-Place Showing on a Top-10 List Reaffirms His GOAT Status
Tiger Woods is making 1,563 times more money off the golf course than on it this year. The post Tiger Woods’ Fifth-Place Showing on a Top-10 List Reaffirms His GOAT Status appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Rocket Mortgage Classic purse: Payout by player, finishing position
Breaking down the Rocket Mortgage Classic payout to see what prize money each finishing position will take home from the $8.4 million purse in Detroit. No golf fan is circling their calendar for the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club but it’s an important stop on the PGA Tour as the next-to-last tournament before the FedExCup Playoffs begin. That created a bit of drama heading into the week and the results had been a highly entertaining tournament with two big-hitters leading the charge into Sunday’s final round.
LIV Golf Tournament tickets sold for as little as $1 this weekend
LIV Golf has been a major talking point around the sports world since the start-up tour got going in England
MLB・
Tigers pitcher’s awful meltdown vs. Blue Jays has never been seen in MLB history
The Toronto Blue Jays are in the midst of a fierce playoff race in the American League. They currently hold the top Wild Card spot in the league and are desperately trying to fend off the other contenders. They’re also trying to keep pace with the New York Yankees in case the Bronx Bombers go […] The post Tigers pitcher’s awful meltdown vs. Blue Jays has never been seen in MLB history appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB・
Golf Digest
First LPGA title comes in spectaular fashion for rising Japanese rookie
Maybe it is something about the air in Scotland. Only two weeks after Cameron Smith came from four shots back of two overnight leaders to win the Open Championship at St. Andrews, Ayaka Furue did the same to claim the Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open. Indeed, the diminutive 22-year-old from Japan went two better than Smith’s closing 64 over the Old Course. Ten birdies dotted Furue’s bogey-free final round over the Kyle Phillips-designed Dundonald Links, a best-of-the-week 62 that took her to a 21-under-par 267 aggregate that turned out to be three shots better than anyone else in the field could manage.
Golf Digest
The clubs Tony Finau used to win the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic
Tony Finau took nearly six years on the PGA Tour to win two events. He’s now doubled that total in the last two weeks after winning the Rocket Mortgage Classic, backing up his triumph last week at the 3M Open. A key two-hole stretch gave Finau some breathing room....
Golf Digest
Luke Donald is ready and willing to be the next European Ryder Cup captain
DETROIT — After closing the Rocket Mortgage Classic Sunday morning with a six-under-par 66, his lowest final round of 2022 and tying his lowest round since the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in October, Luke Donald was heading home to Florida and then on to the Wyndham Championship, the final regular season event on the PGA Tour.
Golf Digest
Wenyi Ding introduces drama to what was unfolding as a rout, but hangs on to become first Chinese male to win a USGA championship
A tale of the tape would have suggested a David and Goliath matchup in the final of the U.S. Junior Amateur Championship, Wenyi Ding of the People’s Republic of China towering over his American opponent, North Carolinian Caleb Surratt. But it failed to follow the script. Ding, 17, became...
Golf Digest
Playing hidden gems in Scotland reminds one of the many pleasures that golf provides
MACHRIHANISH, Scotland — I was playing the old and rugged course here the other day, with its sing-song name that looks harder to pronounce than it is, in this remote and windblown nook of this remote and windblown country. My playing partner was a local, a retired roofer named Tommy Blue, who has lived in these parts all his life and has played Machrihanish for most of it. The course features a thrilling opening tee shot, in which you carry as much beach and dune as you feel you can handle (above). The club’s logo is an oystercatcher, a black wading bird with a white belly and a long orange beak. As it happened, Tommy’s tee was bright orange and plastic and almost impossible to break or lose. So tee, not tees.
