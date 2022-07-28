Get Marty: 5 Pools For 5 Families

Hey folks, this is big! Do you know a family that could use a FREE swimming pool?

My friend Dale Kleiner at Swimming Pool Discounters is donating five above-ground swimming pools from his store and he's teaming up with Get Marty to find five families who could use them.

How do you nominate a family?

CLICK HERE for the nomination form and be sure to tell us why the family you're nominating should receive a swimming pool.

Swimming Pool Discounters will supply the pools and equipment. Selected families are responsible for pick up, site preparation, and any installation-related costs.