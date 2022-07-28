ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Racine County Eye’s Best of the Best: BBQ nominate now through Aug. 3

By Emma Widmar
Racine County Eye
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zPotS_0gwC9jns00

Baby, we’re back! Back with a chance for you to determine who has the best of the best baby back ribs, brisket, ribs, coleslaw, and sauce that’s finger-lickin’ good. Nominations for the Racine County Eye’s Best of the Best: BBQ is now open until Aug. 3. After the nominations are in, voting will take place from Aug. 4 through 11.

In Racine County, there are plenty of places to grab a bite to eat. Let this contest us help determine who is the best of the best!

For the foodies…

Local businesses and nonprofits make up the backbone of our community. The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your local news source that serves our diverse communities. Become a subscriber to stay up-to-date with local news.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.

Comments / 0

Related
milwaukeerecord.com

Please enjoy 34 pictures from the 2022 Brady Street Festival

It was one of those Milwaukee summer weekends—a Milwaukee summer weekend where the weather was perfect and there were 8,000 things going on. And while things like the Riverwest 24 and German Fest were certainly huge and wonderful, nothing could quite top the massive return of Brady Street Festival. Music, food, art, and TONS of people packed nine blocks of Brady Street on Saturday. We were there for a chunk of it, and this is what we saw. (All photos by Tayler Photography unless otherwise noted.)
MILWAUKEE, WI
rockrivercurrent.com

Wisconsin State Fair debuts new hours at the 171st annual event

WEST ALLIS — The Wisconsin State Fair will have new hours at this year’s 11-day event with food, live music, rides, agricultural showcases and more. The fair will now be open from 10 a.m. until midnight Thursday through Saturday and 10 a.m. until 10 p.m., Sunday through Wednesday.
WEST ALLIS, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Local News#Food Drink#Restaurants#Restaurant Info#Bbq
Racine County Eye

Race car driver killed at Great Lakes Dragaway

SOMERS – A race car driver at Great Lakes Dragaway, 81411 1st St., was killed in a single-vehicle crash during a race Sunday afternoon. Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department deputies and fire/rescue personnel from Paris and Somers responded to the drag strip shortly before 4:30 p.m. Initial reports indicated that the driver of a custom, late-model Corvette lost control and struck a concrete wall at an estimated speed of 200 mph. The race car driver, identified as Charles Weck, 66, of Marengo, was wearing a helmet and full safety restraints.
SOMERS, WI
milwaukeerecord.com

Culver’s will serve free cheese curds and custard from a food truck in the Deer District on August 3 and you just KNOW the line will stretch to Bay View

We’re sure every red-blooded American enjoys free stuff, but Milwaukee really enjoys free stuff. Seriously, walk past any tent handing out free brats at Summerfest and tell us we’re wrong. Or, head to the Deer District on Wednesday, August 3 and try to get some free cheese curds and frozen custard from Culver’s “From Wisconsin With Love” food truck. You just know that line is gonna be a mile long.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Racine County Eye

Racine HarborMarket announces vendors for July 28

The Racine HarborMarket is happening today, July 28, from 4:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at Monument Square in Downtown Racine. Racine HarborMarket is a collaboration between Kenosha’s Original HarborMarket and the Downtown Racine Corporation (DRC). The Kenosha organization has managed the Kenosha HarborMarket for the past 30 years and launched the first Racine HarborMarket on June 30. The event saw an exceptional turnout and was loved by many locals.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Black Arts Fest MKE is back this weekend

MILWAUKEE - Black Arts Fest MKE (BAFMKE) announces the return of its festival to Henry Maier Festival Park on Saturday, August 6, 2022, from 12-10 p.m. After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the family fun festival is back for the entire city to enjoy. Black Arts Fest MKE...
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeecourieronline.com

If You’ve Got Time, Lets Discuss Beer

Growing up in Milwaukee, Miller beer was everywhere. On billboards, on tv, and on all sorts of promotional materials. Miller was the beer of Wisconsin, and it was based in Milwaukee, a hometown product that we were very proud of. That sense of pride has been waning over the past few years, because today, Miller (now MolsonCoors) seems like just a name on a building more than an iconic Milwaukee brand.
MILWAUKEE, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

REAL ESTATE | Russ Darrow proposes new Jeep Dodge dealership in West Bend, WI

July 29, 2022 – West Bend, WI – It was March 2017 when Russ Darrow broke ground on his new Nissan dealership on Highway 33 in West Bend, WI. The property to the east of Darrow’s lot was also open for development. That parcel was formerly targeted for construction of a new Pizza Ranch. Those plans later changed as Pizza Ranch locked in a deal further east on Highway 33.
WEST BEND, WI
kenosha.com

Taste of Wisconsin boasts an impressive menu this weekend

Johnson began covering sports in Kenosha in 2004 as a staff writer for the Kenosha News and eventually became a news and sports editor there, serving in that role and covering the community until May 2022. Johnson grew up in Kenosha, graduating from Bradford High School in 2000 and then the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2004. He still happily resides in town with his wife, Bridget, and son, Brady.
kenosha.com

Kenosha Eats: The O.G.

With a proven track record in marketing and operations in the local restaurant industry, Tagliapietra shares his love of Kenosha and all of its tasty offerings through his weekly food column. The Restaurant:. Phatman’s is a mobile restaurant that “pops up” with cooked-to-order “smash burgers” at the best events and...
KENOSHA, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

5 Bedroom Home in Kenosha – $339,900 | Online

Pristine 5 bedrooms & 2.5 bathrooms home in remarkable neighborhood. Living room with fireplace and separate formal dining room upon entry. Spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances + huge family room great for entertaining and half bath also located on the main level! Second level boasts 5 generously sized bedrooms all offering fantastic closet place and 2 full baths. Partially finished basement with loads of room for storage + a workshop! Easy interstate access, amazing backyard and so much more! Schedule your private showing today! 1 Year Home Warranty Included!!
KENOSHA, WI
milwaukeemag.com

10 Things to Do in Milwaukee This Weekend: July 29-31

This Milwaukee favorite returns in full swing, complete with polka music. Listen to German Fest’s featured band Schürzenjäger, a Platinum-winning Austrian group, or sample Haribo gummies alongside the company’s bear mascot. Between the traditional foods and drinks and the Dachshund Derby, you’ll find a way to thoroughly celebrate German culture.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wlip.com

Kenosha Common Council To Consider Marijuana Ballot Measure

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha Common Council is set to consider a resolution that would measure the public’s mood on marijuana legalization and taxation. The resolution has no fewer than eight sponsors meaning it’s all but guaranteed to pass. If it does, Kenosha voters will get asked the question on the November 8th ballot.
KENOSHA, WI
milwaukeecourieronline.com

Eligible Families Will Get $391 to Cover Summer Food Costs for Kids

This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. Wisconsin has been approved to issue a onetime payment of $391 to parents of children in child care who will receive FoodShare this summer. Parents...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Racine County Eye

Racine County Sheriff alleges online voting tool vulnerable to fraud

Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling alleged on Wednesday that there are “vulnerabilities” in Wisconsin’s statewide election website because people can request absentee ballots under someone else’s name. Election officials responded that this is a crime and the fact that someone can commit a crime doesn’t mean it’s a vulnerability.
RACINE COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy