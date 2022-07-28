Homicide in Aberdeen; Police investigate death of 20-year-old woman

BALTIMORE -- A homicide investigation is underway after a man's body was discovered Sunday on the side of an Essex road, Baltimore County police said. Officers responded around 11 a.m. to the 1400 block of Diffendall Road near the Essex Skypark Airport. Police said the body was decomposing, but did not say who found the body or how long it was there. The man's body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore, where an autopsy will be performed to determine his cause of death. Detectives are working to identify the person. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-307-2020.

BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD ・ 16 HOURS AGO