Aberdeen, MD

Homicide in Aberdeen; Police investigate death of 20-year-old woman

By Chris Berinato
foxbaltimore.com
 4 days ago
foxbaltimore.com

CBS Baltimore

Identity sought of body found near Essex road; homicide investigation underway

BALTIMORE -- A homicide investigation is underway after a man's body was discovered Sunday on the side of an Essex road, Baltimore County police said. Officers responded around 11 a.m. to the 1400 block of Diffendall Road near the Essex Skypark Airport. Police said the body was decomposing, but did not say who found the body or how long it was there. The man's body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore, where an autopsy will be performed to determine his cause of death. Detectives are working to identify the person. Anyone with information is asked to call  410-307-2020.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore police searching for suspect in fatal hit-and-run crash

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City police are searching for a driver who struck and killed a man riding a motorcycle last week. Police said sometime before 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday a man driving a white or silver Nissan four-door sedan struck the motorcyclist as he pulled out of a gas station at Gwynns Falls at Evergreen Street.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man killed after being shot in the head in South Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was shot and killed just before 9:30 p.m. Monday night. According to police, officers responded to a scene near Kermit Court in South Baltimore for a reported shooting. Once on scene, officers located a 27-year-old man with gunshot wounds to the head. The victim...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Police: Victims charged after drive-by double shooting in Middle River

MIDDLE RIVER, Md. — The two victims in adrive-by double shooting in Middle River face criminal charges, police said Sunday. Baltimore County police said detectives filed criminal charges against a 42-year-old woman and 43-year-old man who were taken into police custody at a hospital. Police said the two were injured in a double shooting Tuesday.
Wbaltv.com

Driver dies in fiery crash in east Baltimore, police say

A driver died Sunday afternoon in a fiery crash in east Baltimore, police said. City police said an officer on patrol around 2:20 p.m. in the 1500 block of East Preston Street saw smoke and found a car engulfed in flames under some trees and shrubs. Paramedics arrived and pronounced...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

18-year-old shot on Gwynns Falls Parkway dies at hospital

An 18-year-old man who was shot Saturday morning in northwest Baltimore died at a hospital. City police said officers received a ShotSpotter alert around 11:11 a.m. from the 1800 block of Gwynns Falls Parkway. Police said officers found the man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was taken to a...
CBS Baltimore

Sunday shooting sparks homicide investigation in Baltimore's Belair-Edison neighborhood

BALTIMORE -- Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting in Northeast Baltimore, according to authorities.Officers working in that area were alerted to a shooting in the 3500 block of Mannasota Avenue at 4:38 p.m., police said.They found on that block an "unidentified male" who had been shot, according to authorities.An ambulance took the gunshot victim to a local hospital.Anyone with information about the shooting should call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. 
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

59-year-old man dead following violent assault near Douglass Homes, police say

BALTIMORE -- Homicide detectives are investigating a violent assault that killed a man in Southeast Baltimore, according to authorities.Police say they found a 59-year-old man unconscious and unresponsive in the 1300 block of East Fayette Street around 8:40 p.m. on Friday. An ambulance took the man to Johns Hopkins Hospital, which is where medical personnel pronounced him dead.Preliminary information has led investigators to believe that an unknown juvenile male dressed in all black repeatedly assaulted the man before fleeing the location.Anyone with information about the deadly assault should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Baltimore Squeegee Worker Shot Dead: Report

The 18-year-old man shot and killed this weekend in Baltimore was a squeegee worker, FOX45 reports. The man was found around 11:10 a.m. on the 1800 block of Gwynns Falls Parkway Saturday, July 30, Baltimore police said. Officers rendered aid until medics arrived and transported the victim to an area...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

One person dead following fiery crash in Baltimore's Oliver neighborhood

BALTIMORE -- A person has died in a fiery crash on a residential street in East Baltimore, according to authorities.An officer working in East Baltimore saw smoke from the fire site and went to investigate the source of the flames around 2:20 p.m. on Sunday, police said.The officer found a vehicle engulfed in flames under some trees and shrubs, according to authorities.Medics arrived at the crash site a short time later and declared the driver of the vehicle dead, police said.Investigators are working to determine the cause of the crash. They are also looking to identify that person's next of kin, according to authorities.Anyone with information about the fatal vehicle collision should contact CRASH team investigators at 410-396-2606.Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Ambulance struck while transporting a patient to the hospital

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A driver struck an ambulance in route to the hospital, early Sunday morning. According to police, just before 3 a.m., an ambulance from the White Marsh Volunteer Fire Company was hit at the intersection of White March Boulevard and U.S. 40 West, sending the entire crew to Shock Trauma.
BALTIMORE, MD

