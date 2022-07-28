Homicide in Aberdeen; Police investigate death of 20-year-old woman

foxbaltimore.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount chain store opens another new location in MarylandKristen WaltersBaltimore, MD
This Pennsylvania Farm Has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in The CountryTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Sheriff's Office says chiropractor used gaming to find sexual assault victims - traveled from Baltimore to TexasCovering KatyFort Bend County, TX
A List of the Best All-You-Can-Eat Restaurant Buffets in MarylandTravel MavenMaryland State
Where to Eat Chinese Food in Baltimore, MarylandKatie CherrixBaltimore, MD
Related
Identity sought of body found near Essex road; homicide investigation underway
BALTIMORE -- A homicide investigation is underway after a man's body was discovered Sunday on the side of an Essex road, Baltimore County police said. Officers responded around 11 a.m. to the 1400 block of Diffendall Road near the Essex Skypark Airport. Police said the body was decomposing, but did not say who found the body or how long it was there. The man's body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore, where an autopsy will be performed to determine his cause of death. Detectives are working to identify the person. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-307-2020.
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore police searching for suspect in fatal hit-and-run crash
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City police are searching for a driver who struck and killed a man riding a motorcycle last week. Police said sometime before 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday a man driving a white or silver Nissan four-door sedan struck the motorcyclist as he pulled out of a gas station at Gwynns Falls at Evergreen Street.
foxbaltimore.com
Man killed after being shot in the head in South Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was shot and killed just before 9:30 p.m. Monday night. According to police, officers responded to a scene near Kermit Court in South Baltimore for a reported shooting. Once on scene, officers located a 27-year-old man with gunshot wounds to the head. The victim...
Wbaltv.com
Police: Victims charged after drive-by double shooting in Middle River
MIDDLE RIVER, Md. — The two victims in adrive-by double shooting in Middle River face criminal charges, police said Sunday. Baltimore County police said detectives filed criminal charges against a 42-year-old woman and 43-year-old man who were taken into police custody at a hospital. Police said the two were injured in a double shooting Tuesday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore Police identify four people killed since Tuesday, including two teenagers
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police identified four people killed during the past week. 33-year-old Ernest Jackson 4th was killed on July 26, 2022, in the 3200 block of Fenwick Avenue. 19-year-old Deontay Edwards was killed on July 30, 2022, in the 1700 block of East Oliver Street. 17-year-old...
foxbaltimore.com
Police combing through surveillance video after teens injured in Towson hit and run
TOWSON, Md. (WBFF)- — Baltimore County Police are now asking for the public’s help as they investigate a hit and run, which injured two teenage girls Friday night. The incident happened around 11:45 p.m. Friday on Joppa Road, not far from Towson Town Center. A spokesperson for Baltimore...
19 Year-Old Dead, 21 Year-Old Injured in Baltimore Shooting
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Police Department in Baltimore is investigating a shooting that left one...
foxbaltimore.com
Man accused of molesting children at wife's daycare in custody in Baltimore County
TOWSON, Md. (WBFF) — A Randallstown man accused of molesting children at his wife's daycare center is now in custody in Baltimore County, police said. Authorities said James Weems Jr., 57, was shot by his wife, Shanteari Weems, 50, on July 21 at Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Washington. He was hospitalized and later waived extradition from Washington.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Two men arrested for rape of Annapolis woman
The Annapolis Police Department arrested two men in connection with a rape that happened Friday evening.
Wbaltv.com
Driver dies in fiery crash in east Baltimore, police say
A driver died Sunday afternoon in a fiery crash in east Baltimore, police said. City police said an officer on patrol around 2:20 p.m. in the 1500 block of East Preston Street saw smoke and found a car engulfed in flames under some trees and shrubs. Paramedics arrived and pronounced...
Driver wanted in hit and run that left motorcycle rider dead in Baltimore
Baltimore Police need help identifying a driver wanted in a hit and run that left a motorcycle rider dead.
Police investigate series of weekend crimes in Glen Burnie
Police are investigating a series of crimes over the weekend in Glen Burnie. Among them, two restaurants were robbed.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Person found dead in vehicle fire in East Baltimore
Officers found a person dead in their car after it was in engulfed in flames Sunday afternoon. Around 2:20 p.m., an officer was on patrol when he saw smoke in the 1500 block of E. Preston Street.
Wbaltv.com
18-year-old shot on Gwynns Falls Parkway dies at hospital
An 18-year-old man who was shot Saturday morning in northwest Baltimore died at a hospital. City police said officers received a ShotSpotter alert around 11:11 a.m. from the 1800 block of Gwynns Falls Parkway. Police said officers found the man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was taken to a...
Sunday shooting sparks homicide investigation in Baltimore's Belair-Edison neighborhood
BALTIMORE -- Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting in Northeast Baltimore, according to authorities.Officers working in that area were alerted to a shooting in the 3500 block of Mannasota Avenue at 4:38 p.m., police said.They found on that block an "unidentified male" who had been shot, according to authorities.An ambulance took the gunshot victim to a local hospital.Anyone with information about the shooting should call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
59-year-old man dead following violent assault near Douglass Homes, police say
BALTIMORE -- Homicide detectives are investigating a violent assault that killed a man in Southeast Baltimore, according to authorities.Police say they found a 59-year-old man unconscious and unresponsive in the 1300 block of East Fayette Street around 8:40 p.m. on Friday. An ambulance took the man to Johns Hopkins Hospital, which is where medical personnel pronounced him dead.Preliminary information has led investigators to believe that an unknown juvenile male dressed in all black repeatedly assaulted the man before fleeing the location.Anyone with information about the deadly assault should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
Baltimore Squeegee Worker Shot Dead: Report
The 18-year-old man shot and killed this weekend in Baltimore was a squeegee worker, FOX45 reports. The man was found around 11:10 a.m. on the 1800 block of Gwynns Falls Parkway Saturday, July 30, Baltimore police said. Officers rendered aid until medics arrived and transported the victim to an area...
Dirt bike rider killed in West Baltimore crash
A dirt bike rider was killed in a crash in west Baltimore Saturday evening. Baltimore police said it happened at about 8:13 p.m. on West Franklin Street near North Fulton.
One person dead following fiery crash in Baltimore's Oliver neighborhood
BALTIMORE -- A person has died in a fiery crash on a residential street in East Baltimore, according to authorities.An officer working in East Baltimore saw smoke from the fire site and went to investigate the source of the flames around 2:20 p.m. on Sunday, police said.The officer found a vehicle engulfed in flames under some trees and shrubs, according to authorities.Medics arrived at the crash site a short time later and declared the driver of the vehicle dead, police said.Investigators are working to determine the cause of the crash. They are also looking to identify that person's next of kin, according to authorities.Anyone with information about the fatal vehicle collision should contact CRASH team investigators at 410-396-2606.Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
foxbaltimore.com
Ambulance struck while transporting a patient to the hospital
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A driver struck an ambulance in route to the hospital, early Sunday morning. According to police, just before 3 a.m., an ambulance from the White Marsh Volunteer Fire Company was hit at the intersection of White March Boulevard and U.S. 40 West, sending the entire crew to Shock Trauma.
Comments / 1