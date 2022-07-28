Police investigate after woman stabbed in north Omaha neighborhood

www.wowt.com
WOWT
Omaha Police investigates shooting that injured 1
More heat ahead Tuesday with a few storm chances. While the former Nebraska congressman appeals his conviction for lying to the FBI, a member of his legal team had to hire his own attorney. Omaha shooting injures 1; police looking for suspect. Updated: 3 hours ago. Police say the 18-year-...
WOWT
Omaha shooting injures 1; police looking for suspect
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person was injured in a Monday morning shooting. Omaha Police responded to a shooting just after 5 a.m. Monday on North 60th near Spaulding. Upon arrival, officers found one person had been shot. That person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Omaha Police...
iheart.com
Omaha Police identify woman shot Monday morning
(Omaha, NE) -- A woman shot in north Omaha Monday morning is identified. Omaha Police say around 5:00 Monday morning, officers were called to the area of 60th and Spaulding after several shots were fired at a home. Police say once on the scene, officers located 18 year old Lavon Thompson, who was inside the home when she was hit by gunfire. She was taken to Nebraska Medicine with non-life threatening injuries.
Omaha Police investigate early Monday shooting
Omaha Police say one person was taken to the hospital in serious condition after a shooting Monday morning near 60th and Ruggles.
News Channel Nebraska
One injured in Omaha shooting
OMAHA, Neb. -- The Omaha Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Monday morning. OPD said police were dispatched to 3909 N 60th Street around 5:00 a.m. after shots were reportedly fired at the residence. According to authorities, they found an 18-year-old female that had been hit by the...
klkntv.com
Lincoln company faces $100,000 in damage after leaving keys in vehicle
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Over $100,000 in damage was done to a Lincoln construction company’s equipment after keys were left in their vehicle, Lincoln Police say. On Sunday around 11:30 a.m., an employee of Bauer Underground and Construction reported damage to several pieces of equipment near 40th & Rokeby Road.
doniphanherald.com
'Beaten, burned ... and branded' — Two people held captive in Lincoln warehouse, police say
In an apparent act of retaliation for an alleged burglary, a Lincoln man and his co-defendant kidnapped and tortured a man and his female friend late Thursday night, holding them captive in a local warehouse for 12 hours, police alleged in gruesome court records filed Monday. A 26-year-old man told...
klin.com
Arrest Made After Disturbance Saturday At 13th & P
A disturbance sent Lincoln Police to 13th and P around 1:40 Saturday afternoon. Witnesses called about a man throwing tables and chairs in the commons area. Officers then received updated information that the suspect was assaulting another man in the area. Officers located and took 25 year old Jerry Laue...
Omaha fire conducting arson investigation at Willow Wood Park North
A slide was in engulfed in flames Saturday night at Willow Wood Park North and one resident said she observed burnt books and a melted slide the next day.
klkntv.com
Two held captive in Lincoln warehouse where they were ‘beaten, burned,’ police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln man was tortured and branded and one other person was sexually assaulted in a Lincoln warehouse, according to an arrest affidavit. A 26-year-old told Lincoln Police he was beaten, burned and branded with the word “Thief” after he was kidnapped by two men Thursday night, according to court records.
UPDATE: Omaha police identify victims in Sunday morning homicide
Omaha police are investigating an early morning homicide that took place on Sunday at 2225 Lake Street.
WOWT
LIVE at 3:30PM: Lincoln Police announce arrests for kidnapping and assault
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department announced on Monday the arrest of two people in regards to a kidnapping and assault investigation. On Friday, LPD was alerted by Gage County Sheriff’s Department that a 26-year-old man was located in their jurisdiction bound and with obvious injuries. LPD said when contacted, the victim said they were kidnapped and beaten in Lincoln, before they were moved to an unknown location in Gage County.
Lincoln police release names of suspects in kidnapping and assault case
On Monday afternoon, the Lincoln Police Department (LPD) announced the arrests of two suspects in a kidnapping, assault and sexual assault case.
WOWT
1 killed, 2 injured in Omaha shooting early Sunday
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two people are injured and another is dead after an overnight shooting. Police responded to a shooting near 22nd and Lake where multiple people were injured around 2:36 a.m. Sunday. Omaha Police says officers found three people in the area with gunshot wounds. One of the...
fox42kptm.com
OPD needs help from witnesses of a shooting that killed one and injured two
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — The Omaha Police Department (OPD) is looking for information from witnesses of a shooting that killed one and injured two others. Police are aware that a large group was at 2225 Lake St. when the incident occurred. The shooting took place about 2:30 a.m. on...
WOWT
Lincoln Police tase man found with stolen vehicles and tools
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police used a taser on a man they say was found with nearly $30,000 worth of stolen vehicles and tools. The first was on July 19, according to LPD, when they responded to Wellington Greens Home Owners Association, near 70th and South Streets. LPD said...
News Channel Nebraska
LPD: Man arrested for throwing furniture, assaulting another man
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man in Lincoln was reportedly throwing chairs and tables in public before assaulting someone which led to his arrest, police said. The Lincoln Police Department said officers responded to area of 13th and P Street on July 30 around 1:40 p.m. after receiving multiple calls about a man throwing chairs and tables in the commons area. While responding, officers received information indicating the man was now assaulting another person.
WOWT
Omaha fire caused by exhaust fan leaves nearly $30,000 in damage
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Crews responded to a fire on Burt Street Sunday afternoon. According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews were sent to a multi-family home near 50th and Burt Street at 3:17 p.m. Sunday. Fire crews saw fire showing from the third floor when they arrived. The fire...
News Channel Nebraska
Fremont man, Beemer woman sentenced for roles in break-in, theft at rural Pilger home
STANTON, Neb. – A Fremont man and a Beemer woman were sentenced for their roles in a Stanton County break-in last fall. 35-year-old Carl Epley of Fremont and 41-year-old Jennifer Oswald of Beemer pleaded guilty in June for the burglary and theft at a Pilger home. Both Epley and...
KETV.com
Fremont police officer shoots man who was on parole from prison
FREMONT, Neb. — The Fremont Police Department said one of its officers shot a man when officers tried to arrest him. FPD said they were called to a home near Lincoln Avenue and Fairacres Drive around 3:00 Saturday morning. Fremont police said a caller to 911 told dispatchers the...
