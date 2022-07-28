Fort Riley student’s good grades win her $1,500

www.wibw.com
Related
WIBW
Leadership Greater Topeka accepting nominations for 2023 class
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Leadership Greater Topeka announced on Monday it is now accepting nominations for its class of 2023. Topeka and Shawnee County residents are invited to nominate candidates the believe demonstrate exceptional leadership ability. “LGT is an important program for Topeka, and one that has developed and graduated...
WIBW
Bike ride held to support two-year-old girl
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka community came out to support a two-year-old girl who recently had a kidney transplant. Bikers rode out to Harveyville to Hell Rayzor’s Roadhouse Sports Bar, who helped organize the ride. “She rocked it. We went through a little bit of a bumpy road...
WIBW
$10K grant brings bench murals to Clay Center
CLAY CENTER, Kan. (WIBW) - A new $10,000 grant will bring another movement of murals to Clay Center, this time, look where you sit. The Clay Center Community Improvement Foundation says it teamed up with Grow Clay County to apply for the Rural Mural and Public Art grant program through the Office of Rural Prosperity and was awarded $10,0000.
WIBW
Senior dogs at HHHS given something to wag about with new grant
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senior dogs in Shawnee Co. have something to wag about with a new grant awarded to the Helping Hands Humane Society. Helping Hands Humane Society said it is one of 78 animal welfare groups chosen out of 344 applicants to be awarded a grant from The Grey Muzzle Organization to help local senior dogs. In total, more than $705,000 was given to help save or improve the lives of at-risk old dogs in the community.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WIBW
Shawnee Co. Treasurer’s annex office closed due to COVID outbreak
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Treasurer’s annex office off of 17th and Wanamaker is temporarily closed due to COVID-19. The office will remain closed through Wednesday, with plans to re-open on Thursday. You can still access online services at https://www.snco.us/treasurer/.
WIBW
Board commissioners approve DOC request for inmate beds
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. Board Commissioners approved a request from the Department of Corrections to purchase beds for its inmates. The DOC requested to develop specifications and solicit bids to get inmates more beds, which will replace broken beds and allow inmates to be housed in the annex.
WIBW
Advance voting closes Monday with record number of ballots cast in Shawnee County
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Advance voting ended at noon Monday at the Shawnee County Election Office with around 9,000 in-person ballots having been cast over the previous two weeks, officials said. With mail-in ballots that had arrived by Monday also counted, the number of advance voting for the Aug. 2...
WIBW
Manhattan boxer Sage Rosario wins National Junior Olympic title
Manhattan, Kan. (WIBW) - 15 year old Sage Rosario is making a name for herself in boxing and wrestling. Rosario is ranked 8th nationally for wrestling, and recently added to her boxing accolades, taking home the title in the junior female division at 154lbs in the National Junior Olympics. “It...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WIBW
Kansas Cold Cases: Margaret Tighe
POTTAWATOMIE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - No one knows what happened to Margaret Tighe after she was reportedly dropped off somewhere around Hwy. 24 and McCall road in Manhttan on Nov. 24, 1998. Gerald Schmidt was the lead investigator on the case for the Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff’s Office. “We’ve never...
WIBW
Two Iowa men arrested in stolen vehicle in Holton
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two men are in custody following a traffic stop early Saturday morning in Holton. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, just after 4:00 a.m. Saturday morning, deputies were alerted by Richardson Co., Nebraska authorities of a Ford Crown Victoria that was stolen from Dawson, Nebraska.
WIBW
Two Wildcats make Lombardi Award watch list
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Rotary Lombardi Award named two Kansas State football players on its 77-man watch list, as defensive end Felix Anuike-Uzomah and offensive lineman Cooper Beebe were named candidates for the award on Monday. The Lombardi Award, which is presented by the Rotary Club of Houston, goes...
WIBW
All of Milford Lake under blue-green algae warning
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - All three zones of Milford Lake have been placed under a blue-green algae warning. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says it has worked with the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks to issue several public health advisories for Kansas lakes due to blue-green algae.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WIBW
Two-car injury accident reported in Hoyt
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency responders were dispatched to a two-car injury accident on U.S. Hwy 75 in Hoyt on Monday afternoon. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, an injury accident on 110th Rd. was reported at approximately 2:00 p.m. Officials say a northbound Buick Enclave collided with a westbound Subaru Outback. The two occupants of the Buick and the driver of the Subaru were all transported to area hospitals by Jackson County EMS.
WIBW
Shawnee Co. Election Commissioner bracing for larger than average voter turnout
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Election Commissioner Andrew Howell announced he is expecting a significant increase in voter turnout in for the primary election Tuesday, August 2nd. Howell is predicting a 38-40% voter turnout in the upcoming election. Advanced voting activity this year is far ahead of previous Gubernatorial...
WIBW
Seneca police search for stolen catalytic converter
SENECA, Kan. (WIBW) - Seneca Police are on the hunt for a catalytic converter stolen from a vehicle overnight. The Seneca Police Department says in a Facebook post on Saturday, July 30, that between Friday evening and Saturday morning, a catalytic converter was stolen out of a vehicle within the city limits.
Comments / 0