VIDEO: PUSH Beaver County To Present “Giada Jams” Benefit Concert On August 6

Beaver County Symphonic Wind Ensemble Takes Stage Tonight In Penultimate “Midland Music Mondays” Concert
(Matt Drzik/Beaver County Radio) There’s only a pair of opportunities left to be part of a “win/win/win” situation in the borough of Midland this summer. The penultimate concert in the “Midland Music Mondays” series takes place tonight at the Lincoln Park Performing Arts Center, featuring the Beaver County Symphonic Wind Ensemble taking the stage and performing their “great repertoire” for those in attendance. Admission is free to the concert, being co-presented by Lincoln Park and by Beaver County Radio.
Tuesday’s AMBC: The Day Of The Night Has Finally Come
On the Tuesday edition of A.M. Beaver County, Matt Drzik speaks with New Brighton Police officer Ron Walton at 8:10 AM about the borough’s festivities for “National Night Out” on August 2. Frank Sparks starts the morning with news at 6:30 on Beaver County Radio.
Kennywood and Idlewild Amusement Parks (Mon., 8/1/22)
Some “big-league” cities trumpet the fact that they’ve got a big-league amusement park. The Pittsburgh area can claim two: Kennywood Park, close to the city, and Idlewild, a bit farther out. Both are open for business—wait, make that pleasure—this summer. Check park websites for special attractions and updated health/safety info. Kennywood dates from 1898. It’s known for a world-class collection of mechanized rides, including three classic wooden roller coasters plus the steel-framed Phantom’s Revenge and Steel Curtain. There’s a nice assortment of kiddie rides, too. Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays through June 26, the Park is holding Bites & Pints with chef-inspired tastings of international cuisine plus specialty cocktails, craft beer, and wine. Kennywood is now open daily through August 21, hours vary. After that Kennywood goes to a late summer/fall schedule. 4800 Kennywood Blvd., West Mifflin.
Local artist to present tribute sketch to family of murdered Youngstown man
Local artist Ron Moore is back with another tribute sketch, this time sketching Malcolm Myers of Youngstown. Myers was declared missing back in April of 2022 and was recently found dead in a trash can near Loveless Avenue in Youngstown. A vigil is scheduled to be held for Myers Saturday,...
explore venango
Fundraiser Organized for Sandycreek Twp. Woman Killed in Storm
SANDYCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A fundraiser has been organized to assist the family of an area woman who was killed last week when a tree fell on her trailer during a storm in Sandycreek Township, Venango County. A GoFundMe memorial fundraiser was created for the family of 28-year-old...
Crash During Motorcycle Charity Ride Sends Eight to Hospitals
LEECHBURG, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a crash during a motorcycle charity ride in western Pennsylvania sent at least eight riders to hospitals. Officials in Westmoreland County’s Allegheny Township said the crash occurred at about 1 p.m. Saturday during the 11th annual Riding For the Cure event to raise funds for research and treatment of breast cancer. Chief Duane Fisher told KDKA-TV that arriving officers were told that a rider went down after a curve and other bikes then became caught up in the crash. Oklahoma-Vandergrift C&S Ambulance supervisor Monica Stringer told the Tribune-Review that four people were flown to Pittsburgh trauma centers and four others were taken by ambulance to hospitals.
Owner of LeMont Restaurant & CentiMark founder, Ed Dunlap dies at 83; local officials remember him
PITTSBURGH — Ed Dunlap, the owner of Pittsburgh’s LeMont Restaurant and founder of CentiMark died at 83 years old on July 23. Several city officials have come forward to comment on Dunlap’s death and impact on the city. “Edward B. Dunlap, Jr., or as most knew him,...
Beaver Grade Road Single-Lane Restrictions Underway in Robinson Township
(Pittsburgh, PA) PennDOT is announcing single-lane restrictions on Beaver Grade Road (Route 3077) in Robinson Township, Allegheny County are underway. Single-lane alternating traffic will occur on Beaver Grade Road between Silver Lane and Steubenville Pike (Route 60) weekdays between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. through late-August. Crews from Jet Jack,...
Boil water advisory issued for three Pittsburgh neighborhoods
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Water and Sewage Authority has issued a boil water advisory for three Pittsburgh neighborhoods. PWSA said residents in Central Northside, Fineview and Perry South neighborhoods are being asked to boil their water. The advisory was issued following a water main break Saturday evening. Around 460...
Resident of Pittsburgh’s North Side fined for displaying transphobic sign
PITTSBURGH — The phrase “Protect trans kids” is written on the signs that motivated a movement in the city’s North Side, and now after nearly two years of transphobic harassment, Sean O’ Donnell and husband Todd Collar said their 15-year-old daughter Ke’Juan Hall finally feels protected.
Wolfdogs taken from home, headed to animal rescue
This type of animal is not allowed within the city limits of Campbell.
Jauton Jamal Lee, Jr., Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jauton Jamal Lee, Jr., 23 of 2124 Niles Road SE, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Thursday, July 21, 2022 at 6:02 p.m. at Trumbull Memorial Hospital. He was born September 16, 1998 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Jauton Jamel Lee, Sr. and Tiana Jackson.
Patricia “Patty” Chatman, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Homegoing celebrations will be held in honor of Patricia “Patty” Chatman, 68, of Youngstown, transitioned from this life to eternal peace on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Mrs. Chatman was born August 1, 1953 in Youngstown, a daughter of James “Fuzzy” Hubbard and Carrie...
State Police Identify Trooper That Was Shot in Aliquippa Friday Morning
(Aliquippa, Pa.) The Pennsylvania State Police released the name of the Pa State Trooper who was shot in the leg while on patrol early Friday morning. State Police said via release that Troopers Jonnie Schooley and Shawn Palmer responded to a disturbance just after midnight while on patrol at the Franklin Avenue Mini Mart.
What’s going on at McKelvey Lake?
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – If you drive down Jacobs Road on the East Side of Youngstown and across the bridge, you may notice that McKelvey Lake has less water in it than normal. This is due to repair work that is being done to the dam, according to Second...
Business expands to Eastwood Mall property
Flynn's Tire and Auto is expanding and it's moving to the Eastwood Mall Complex.
Pittsburgh man dies in Bigelow Boulevard crash
PITTSBURGH — On Saturday afternoon, the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's office identified a man killed in a crash on Bigelow Boulevard near downtown Pittsburgh early Friday evening. Watch the video from Sky 4 above. The crash happened just outside downtown at Frank Curto Park shortly before 4:15 p.m. The...
Warren crews battle garage fire
Firefighters were called to a fire that started inside of a garage in Warren Thursday morning.
PNC warns of scam targeting customers
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — PNC is alerting its customers to a new scam.It says someone is texting, emailing and calling people pretending to be with PNC in a scam to steal personal and account information.PNC advises customers never to click on these links and share their online passwords by phone or email. PNC said it will never ask for that or your full credit card or social security numbers.
Two Area Residents Face Charges for Putting Trash in Victim’s Dumpster
SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Two area residents are facing criminal charges for allegedly putting trash in a victim’s dumpster without permission. Court documents indicate the Sugarcreek Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 32-year-old Jennifer Ashley Free, of Greenville, and 34-year-old Andrew Brooks Carner, of Sandy Lake, on Thursday, July 28, in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office.
