'Lord Of The Rings: Total War' Mod Gets Excellent Remaster, Available To Download

New Star Fox Game Leaked By Insider, Coming To Nintendo Switch
According to Nintendo insider Zippo, a new Star Fox game is in development, along with a supporting animated series. If true, this will be the first major Star Fox release since 2015's tepidly received Star Fox Zero. Although nothing official has been announced, Zippo has been a reliable source in the past with news about the Persona series.
‘Xenoblade Chronicles 3’ Review: An Unmissable, Emotional Adventure
I’m a sucker for a good JRPG. Their fantastical stories, quirky characters and breathtaking worlds have always enchanted me, and none more so than the first Xenoblade Chronicles game. All these years since I first played it, and it still remains arguably my favourite game of all time, and so going into Xenoblade Chronicles 3, I had very high hopes. I’m absolutely thrilled to say that it surpassed all of them.
'The Lord Of The Rings: Gollum' Delayed To Deliver "Best Possible Experience"
It looks like we'll have to wait a little longer to take control of everyone's favorite corrupted halfling. The Lord of the Rings: Gollum was scheduled for release on September 2nd, but Daedalic Entertainment announced yesterday that a few things need to be ironed out, and the release date will be pushed back.
'World Of Warcraft' Streamer Finally Gets Rare Item After Four Years Of Trying
Very few games have a lifespan comparable to that of World of Warcraft. Generally, a few years after release, the words ‘dated’ or ‘retro’ are thrown around when it comes to talking about video games, but World of Warcraft is still going strong despite being released back in 2004. Since then, the game has obviously received numerous updates in addition to eight major expansions.
Heart-Thudding Horror 'The Lost Wild' Scratches The Dino Crisis Remake Itch
From Great Ape Games, The Lost Wild is a spine-chilling new survival horror game where lethal dinosaurs stalk your every move on their home turf. Incoming Dino Crisis comparison in three, two, one... The number of dinosaur horror games that have cropped up lately is causing me a slight concern....
PlayStation 5 Feature Being Scrapped Because Nobody Uses It
Online gaming is known for its trash talking. Whether screaming into a mic or hammering a keyboard, we spend a lot of our "fun" time hurling abuse at each other. I often wonder how healthy this is. Does it motivate us, or discourage us from playing with that friend ever again?
'Bully' Remake In Unreal Engine 5 Gets First Look
These days when we think of Rockstar Games, franchises like Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead spring to mind but amidst all that, there was once Bully. This PlayStation 2 gem was released back in 2006 and despite its respectable sales figures, Bully 2 never seemed to materialise. The third-person...
More Fallout TV Series Set Photos Leak And People Are Excited
Bethesda announced way back in 2020 that a Fallout TV series had been greenlit by Amazon Studios. On July 23rd, Twitter page FilmsFallout revealed a few snaps of the set, and fans are starting to get excited. The images shared show us what appears to be a vault door in...
'Star Wars Jedi: Survivor' Toys Have Leaked Major Details About Upcoming Game
Back in May, during Star Wars Celebration, amongst the many, many exciting announcements, we finally got our first look at the sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, along with that all-important release window. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is set to hit new-gen consoles (and PC) sometime in 2023, so...
Xbox Boss Confirms His Most Anticipated Game Is PlayStation Exclusive
2018's God of War is one of PlayStation's biggest successes. As well as receiving universal acclaim from critics, and winning many game of the year awards, it sold over 5 million copies within a month and remains one of the best selling PS4 games of all time. Its release on PC earlier this year will have earned it many more fans, so it's no surprise that plenty of gamers are hotly anticipating the sequel, Ragnarok, coming out on November 9th.
'Stray' Modders Are Adding Their Own Cats To The Game
Indie darling Stray finally released on PS4, PS5 and Steam last week, and I think we can all say that it was worth the wait. In our review, we gave the game a generous 9/10, praising the stunning visuals, creativity, and oh-so-charming kitty action. PlayStation users in the UK are...
The Lord Of The Rings TV Series Won't Be Influenced By Modern Politics, Says Showrunner
It’s less than two months to go until The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premieres on Amazon Prime Video. Excited? You should be - the show, which takes place hundreds of years before Bilbo Baggins’ adventures, is looking super promising. Online though, rumours have been...
One Of The Best Mystery Games Ever Comes To PS5 And XSX Today
What Remains Of Edith Finch arrives on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S today, offering a free update to the super shiny version of the game for those who already own the affecting narrative experience on their previous generation console. It's a strange story, that of the...
'Stray' Modders Have Already Added CJ Into The Game And Oh God
Modders are known for their absurdity. Thomas The Tank Engine stalking the corridors in Resident Evil 2 is a prime example of how silly things can get. And yet, they're still managing to shock, surprise, and feed us nightmare fuel. We're not sure whether to laugh or scream at this latest mod from Sirgalahad172 - in which the adorable feline protagonist from Stray is replaced by none other that Carl Johnson, CJ from Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas.
Underwater Horror Game 'Death In The Water 2' Is Looking Seriously Creepy
I recently carried out an experiment as, I’ll be honest, I’m not a horror person, but I thought I’d give the genre a go and actually ended up having a pretty good time. That being said, I’m not quite ready to tackle every horror game out there because there are some quite frankly terrifying options.
I Played Horror Games For The First Time, Here’s How It Went
This article contains spoilers for The Quarry, Until Dawn and Oxenfree. The horror genre has never been something I’ve been overly inclined to explore. I don’t play horror games. I don’t watch horror TV shows and films. On the odd occasion that I have encountered something scary, I’m the type of person who will lie awake at night thinking about it. I know I’m an adult and I should know better but hey, I can’t help it. That being said, it’s not all sunshine and rainbows in my world and I do enjoy things with a darker edge. To date, I may not have fully immersed myself in the horror genre, but I have dabbled in it.
'Hogwarts Legacy' Special Editions Reportedly Leak, Detail What Each Contains
We keep on getting closer to the release of Hogwarts Legacy, and despite official details about preorders and special editions being non-existent at this point, we may have just got an update. You might remember that last month, an array of what appeared to be either pre-order bonuses or DLC...
'Stray' Is Now The Best User-Rated Game Of 2022 On Steam
It was only released on July 19th, but Stray is already the highest rated Steam game of 2022, stealing the crown from the PC port of 2018's God of War. It was already the most played PC launch for publishers Annapurna Interactive - as of July 19th, only 12 games were being played more than Stray. This news, however, is a massive achievement for developer BlueTwelve Studio. On Ratings site Steam250, Stray is ranked higher than Elden Ring, and Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.
'The Simpsons Hit & Run' Remastered Mod Makes It Look Like The TV Show
Usually, when we see fan-made remakes of games come to life, they aim for one of two things. Many aim simply to revamp the existing game with shinier new textures, brighter colours, and a smoother frame rate. Can’t complain with that. Others go even further, rebuilding games from the ground up to try to make them look more realistic, like this incredible remake of Bully.
‘Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium’ Review: Pick-Your-Own Coin-Ops, Presented With Class
Capcom’s compilations of its old-school arcade games are some of the best out there. Earlier in 2022 it put out a fighting game collection which bundled together some of what you know with enough of what you don’t, and graced it with all manner of shiny extras. The studio’s Beat ‘Em Up Bundle of 2018 is an all-timer of its kind, bringing together the knuckle-cracking likes of Final Fight, Knights of the Round and Battle Circuit for a belt-scrolling banger of a brilliant time. And between the pair, in 2021, came Capcom Arcade Stadium, a kind of DIY digital arcade where players got the exceptional shooter 1943: The Battle of Midway for nowt and then paid to expand the line-up of games, to a maximum of 32, from the years 1984 to 2001. So many greats, for so little cash - but just to spoil us further, here’s Arcade Stadium’s follow-up, bearing more classic experiences presented with near-peerless class.
