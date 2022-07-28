Gleeful Celebration to raise funds for UMMC pediatric AIDS research

www.wlox.com
NAACP hosts educational event for kids in Bay St. Louis
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Hancock County NAACP Youth and College Division hosted a “Sunday in the Park” event for families. The celebration took place at the Martin Luther King Park In Bay St. Louis. The Sunday gathering gave people a chance to stop by booths and learn about different programs in the community.
Happening Saturday: City-wide fundraiser for 6-year-old diagnosed with brain tumor
LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - The Long Beach community is rallying around a first responder family and their six-year-old son facing a potentially life-threatening medical condition. Six-year-old Hendrix Branning was recently diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumor that affects his breathing, heart rate and blood pressure. “We’ve just been hit...
‘Whisper of Hope’ wildlife rescue event educates people on animals, conservation
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Whisper of Hope wildlife rescue spent Sunday educating people at the Mississippi Coast Model Railroad Museum in Gulfport. The group tries to host the event once a month. Their goal is to expose people to all of the animals that could be inhabiting their back yard and teach them about the importance of conservation.
Families attend back-to-school celebration in Bay St. Louis
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - The Retrofit nonprofit organization hosted a back-to-school celebration for families at the MLK Park in Bay St. Louis. Community leaders helped put together an event for children to enjoy before starting school next week. The celebration included music, food, and every kid left home with a backpack filled with school supplies. Volunteer Candace Johnson said this is the first year the organization is back after a two-year hiatus due to COVID.
High energy convocation sets tone for Pascagoula-Gautier School District
GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - “Come together.” That’s the theme for the Pascagoula-Gautier School District as more than 1,460 employees, teachers and administrators gathered for their first in-person convocation in three years. The goal? To have fun and get some positive energy going before everyone gets wrapped up...
Dr. Bobby Tullos tells us what signs and symptoms to look out for on World Lung Cancer Day
Memphis church, Shelby County Health Department host back-to-school drive
Original Isle of Capri employees reflect on casino industry
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Monday marks a big milestone not only for the coast, but also for those who have been working in the casino industry since the very beginning. August 1, 1992 marks the date of the opening of Mississippi’s first casino, Isle of Capri -- a turning point for the coast.
THROWBACK: Biloxi celebrates 30 years of dockside gambling
Hancock County School District welcomes students and teachers on first day back
KILN, Miss. (WLOX) - Hallways were filled with excitement. Students returned to school at East Hancock Elementary today. “It’s been really, really exciting because some of my friends are in my class,” said student Natalie Troub. “It’s nice to see them. A lot of the teachers are very nice. They just make you feel welcomed. They’re not just piling on work. They let you get adjusted first.”
WWII veteran honored with plaque, holiday
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - On Saturday, the Ocean Springs community honored Donald Young. Young is a retired World War II veteran who served aboard tankers such as a Merchant Mariner in the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans. Over the course of the war, over 6,800 merchant seamen died, more than...
Looking into the future of dockside gambling with Anthony del Vescovo
Knight Abbey among small businesses to become big business through casinos
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Gaming has turned small businesses into big businesses. Among those, Knight Abbey Printing. The Biloxi-based company is a dominating force in the local market when it comes to casino business – and now, its reach has gone nationwide. Knight Abbey is printing out products at a massive rate.
Trent Lott Academy teacher identified as victim in fatal Pascagoula crash
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - A Trent Lott Academy teacher from Moss Point was identified as the victim of a fatal Sunday night crash. Monday morning, Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd confirmed that the victim was 31-year-old Anna Burgett Logan. Around 9:30 p.m., authorities responded to the single-vehicle accident at the...
Woman killed in Pascagoula River boating accident
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - On Saturday, officials responded to a fatal boating accident in Pascagoula River. Emergency Management Director Earl Etheridge says authorities responded to an area in the East Pascagoula River north of Moss Point some time after 7 p.m. According to Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd, the accident...
Happening Now: Sunday in the Park
First day of class for Hancock County School District
TRAFFIC ALERT: Wrecks blocking I-10 in Hancock County
DIAMONDHEAD, Miss. (WLOX) - Wrecks on Interstate 10 have blocked all lanes of traffic in Hancock County Saturday afternoon. All eastbound and westbound lanes are blocked after crashes reported by MDOT near the Diamondhead exit. Please use an alternate route when traveling in the area. Want more WLOX news in...
Lyons, Moulds inducted into Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame
JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - Saturday night, eight people were inducted into the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame. Two of those inductees call South Mississippi home. Shuckers ambassador and Biloxi native Barry Lyons was inducted for his 10-year MLB career that saw him play for teams such as the New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers, California Angels (now known as the Los Angeles Angels) and the Chicago White Sox.
