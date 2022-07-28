Gleeful Celebration to raise funds for UMMC pediatric AIDS research

KILN, Miss. (WLOX) - Hallways were filled with excitement. Students returned to school at East Hancock Elementary today. “It’s been really, really exciting because some of my friends are in my class,” said student Natalie Troub. “It’s nice to see them. A lot of the teachers are very nice. They just make you feel welcomed. They’re not just piling on work. They let you get adjusted first.”

KILN, MS ・ 3 HOURS AGO